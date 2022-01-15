NAMED: Andrew Miller, of Chesapeake, Ohio, is one among more than 1,200 Harding University students included on the dean’s list for grades achieved during the fall semester. He is a senior studying exercise science.
GRADS: Six Ashland residents recently graduated from University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky. They are Jessica English-Williams, Master of Arts degree in addiction counseling; Cristen Pulliam, Doctor of Philosophy in leadership; Geneva Vice, Bachelor of Applied Science in general studies; Karie Stidham, Bachelor of Applied Science in human services; and Brittany Winters and Nevan Johnson, Master of Arts in teaching. Congratulations on a job well done, and best wishes on future endeavors.
NEWS: For nearly three months, Tim Irr, of Huntington, has been standing taller than his norm height of 6-plus feet as he became a first-time grandfather in October. Although he may not quite be ready to close the book on the 56th chapter of his life, he begins the 57th chapter as he becomes that age Sunday, Jan. 16. The longtime news reporter and anchor with WSAZ-TV is married to Janice. May his day and year be another surprise-filled one with happiness, laughter, fulfillment and good times.
CELEBRATION: The Rev. Dr. Bernard Lafayette, American civil rights activist, organizer and leader of the civil rights movement and an original Freedom Rider, speaks at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, via livestream for Ohio University Southern’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration. The public may view the livestream in the Bowman Auditorium at the Ironton campus or register for the Zoom link at https://bit.ly/3HMi0aD.
WISHES: When it comes to family physicians, sometimes aiding in bringing new babies into the world and caring for high school athletes during sports events, Dr. Ross Patton can’t be beat. The longtime family man retired from Marshall Family Medicine after many years of service, went to Ecuador for a while and returned to Barboursville. This great friend, whom my mother loves and often remembers even with her dementia, celebrates a birthday Monday, Jan. 17. May it be as super as he is and enjoy many more to come.
REMEMBERED: Precious memories abound as Sunday, Jan. 16, is the 10th anniversary of the passing of Robert Lee Shrewsbury. Bob, retired INCO employee and a member of Prince of Peace Freewill Baptist Church, was 72. This brother in Christ and lover of trains was one of the founders of Kenova Volunteer Fire Department in 1953, member of Collis P. Huntington Railroad Historical Society and traveled with his wife, Dru, as she helped spread the gospel with The Beulah Trio.
MEMORIES: Thoughts are with Carolyn Byrd Williamson as she remembers the birthday of her late mother, Katherine Schilling Journell, born in Roanoke, Virginia. She would have celebrated her 96th birthday Sunday, Jan. 16, but she went to her heavenly home Oct. 22, 2005.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Tina Goings, Luke Erwin, Hannah Courtney, Malinda Carr, Rachel Ramsby, Jozee Johnson, Brad Sergent, Alisa Spiker, Roger Weir, Randy Wolfe, Virginia Crawford, Katherine Allgood, Nina Clayton, Sean Knisely, Laura Leadman, Shirley Bowwn.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Don and Sonja Money (1994).
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jean Simmons, Mikki Larch, Linda Chapman, Patricia Lawrence, Steve Nord, Ryan Ramsby, Charles Statts, Tridon Adkins, Helen Jackson, Betty Peck, Chuck Romine, Betty Stombock, Angie Chaffins, Adam Jones, Karlee Money, Brennen West, Charley Dygert, Sam Wellman, Barbara Maynard, Matt Smith, Mary Lou Fricke, Steve Nord, Randy Snyder, former Herald-Dispatch photographer, Bryan Turman, Ron Wooddell.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Jan and Grayson Thornton.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Emma Kist, John Archambault, Eli Crager, Angie Hill, Katelyn Huggins, Jim Sovine, Brenda Warner, Clay McCaskey, Amy Mathis, Mike Welch still in the 60s at 68, Brayden Michael Thacker hits the double digits at 10, Coralie Adkins, Betty Duncan, Ben Dolin, Sue Ann Carroll, Roxie Feese, Aiden Blake, Trent Allen Mosley turns 26, Corinne Otis spins the last of the 30s at 39, Allen Davis, Nancy Van Valkenburg.
CHUCKLE: A boy was watching a distant thunderstorm with his dad. As streaks of light shot across the sky, his father remarked on the awesome power of God’s creation and how fast a lightning bolt can travel. Sonny thought a minute and then said, “Dad, I think that lightning would travel a lot faster if it didn’t zigzag.”