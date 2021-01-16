Community News
95: Roxy Feese of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church has a birthday Sunday, Jan. 17 — her 95th. May she be showered with extra love, happiness, birthday cards, cake, telephone calls and fond memories.
CLASSES: The French Art Colony, in Gallipolis, Ohio, is offering “Demi Pointe,” strength training for intermediate ballet dancers ages 10-18 preparing to begin pointe. Classes are from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays through May 13 at a cost of $16 per class or $64 per month. Pre-requisite is required. A beginners’ “Pre-Ballet II,” open to ages 4-5, is from 5:45 to 6:30 p.m., at $14 per class or $52 per month. COVID-19 guidelines are followed, with the classroom and waiting space sanitized before and after classes. Contact 740-446-3834 or maggiejackson@frenchartcolony.org.
65TH: It was No. 65 for Art Lewis on Friday. Here’s hoping his day was super and many more will follow.
RAILWAY: Robert Lee Shrewsbury, of Kenova, loved trains and traveled life’s run through tunnels, hills and curves with Christ as conductor/engineer until he heard the final call Jan. 16, 2011, at age 72. Bob, husband to Drucilla “Dru” Shrewsbury, was a dad and granddad, as well as one of the founders of Kenova Volunteer Fire Department, member of Prince of Peace Freewill Baptist Church and Collis P. Huntington Railroad Historical Society. He retired from INCO and assisted the Beulah Trio Gospel Group at least 25 years. Nearly every time I hear a train whistle, I think of Bob as he was an inspiration to many.
NAMED: Lucas Cooper, of Hurricane, West Virginia, was named to the dean’s list at Ohio Wesleyan University for the fall semester. To earn this recognition, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.
16 PLUS 1: Hayden Boggs, Huntington High School student and eldest granddaughter of Gena Hart, celebrated becoming “sweet 16” plus one (17) Jan. 14. Hayden is extremely gifted in the arts. In fact, one of her paintings was honored at the BOE ceremony a couple years ago. Hope Hayden’s special day was a special event.
CELEBRATION: Tim Irr, longtime news reporter and anchor with WSAZ-TV Channel 3 interpreting and presenting news stories for viewers and listeners to better understand, turns another of life’s pages Saturday, Jan. 16, as he moves closer to the 60 mark. Husband to Janice and father of two children, Tim is being wished a day of surprises, fun, birthday cake, cards and happiness. He should be reminded not to be under the false impression that life is like wine so it becomes sweeter with age. Even wine can turn into vinegar — sour and undrinkable — as the years go by.
MEMORIES: Katherine Schilling Journell, mother of Carolyn Byrd Williamson, would have celebrated her 94th birthday Sunday, Jan. 17, but she passed away Oct. 22, 2005. This good mother may be gone from the midst, but her memories live on in the hearts and minds of many.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Charles Statts, Linda Chapman, Tridon Adkins, Barbara Maynard, Matt Smith, Angi Chaffins, Adam Jones, Karice Money, Brennen West, Betty Stombock, Betty Peck, Chuck Romine, Helen Jackson, Lisa Willis, Lily Bannon, Mikki Larch, Middy Aluise, Andrew DeMoss, Steve Nord, Ryan Ramsby, Jean Simmons, Janne Rice, Randy Snyder, former chief photographer with The Herald-Dispatch, Charley Dygert, Sam Wellman, Mike Meadows makes it to the mid-70 mark at 75.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Jan and Grayson Thornton.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Brayden Michael Thacker spins the last of the single digits at 9, Angie Hill, Katelyn Huggins, Jim Sovine, Brenda Warner, Amy Mathis, Mike Welch is 67, Trent Allen Mosley hits the mid-20 mark at 25, Blaire Vaughn becomes “sweet 16,” John Archambault, Linda Bedway, Eli Crager, Coralie Adkins, Jennifer Matthews, Aiden Blake, Allen Davis, Clay McCaskey, Nancy Van Valkenburg, former features writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Erin Elizabeth Adkins turns 26, Marley Kate Moore becomes the first of double digits at 10, Nellie Kirby, Elton Dolan, Adam Harshbarger, Chelsey Lilly, Brady Williams, Clyde DeVore, Emily Morgan, Jared Dille, Peggy Coleman, Nikki Adams, Judy Heinz, Kimberly Marcum, Kathy Ellis, Emma Holdstock, John Dransfeld, Haley Hall Waugh, Jill Cochran, Connie Mayle, Mary Johnson, Fred Herr.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Trevor and Caitlin Wilson, Mike and Suzy Richardson, Till and Genny Curry.
CHUCKLE: A college freshman and a classmate, madly in love, were strolling along the beach. The young man gazed out at the water and declared with a wide flourish of his hand, “Oh, sea, thou great and mighty force, roll on! Roll on!” His girlfriend’s eyes looked at him admiringly. “Oh, Tom,” she said, “you’re so wonderful! It’s doing it!”