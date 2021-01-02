Community News
Happy New Year!
GRAD: Casey L. Ross of Chesapeake, Ohio, graduated with a master’s degree during the virtual fall commencement ceremony at West Liberty University.
BLOOD: American Red Cross sponsors a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, at SOMC Friend Center, 1202 18th St., Portsmouth, Ohio, and from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., at Huntington Donation Center, 1111 Veterans Memorial Blvd. Contact RedCrossBlood.org or 800-733-2767.
DEGREED: Kristen Ashley Bane, formerly of Glenwood, West Virginia, and currently residing in Panama City, Florida, recently graduated from Florida State University with a bachelor of science degree in psychology with a minor in education. The 2013 Princeton Senior High School graduate was also the pro-tempore of the 39th Panama City Campus Student Government Council and was recently featured in an article, “All-Female team leads Student Government Council.” She is the daughter of William and Yvonne Bane, formerly of Barboursville, and granddaughter of the late Mary Lou Bane, formerly of Bluefield, West Virginia/Virginia, and Barboursville, and Lewis C. Richmond and the late Patricia Richmond, formerly of Huntington.
SINGER: Singing may not have been on the Christian talents for Donald Akers of Proctorville, Ohio, but he did a great job reciting various songs with the Beulah Trio Gospel Group as he traveled with wife, Glenna, for 25 years. Don, who passed away Jan. 2, 2006, was a Sunday school teacher, retired from ACF Industries, U.S. Army veteran, father and grandfather. I loved to talk to him and discuss Bible Scriptures. After 15 years, this man of God is still thought about and missed.
SMILING: Amid life’s disappointments, pains and sad times, Judy Lafferty never lost her smile or will to defeat cancer. This precious longtime family friend, mother and grandmother moved to her heavenly home Jan. 2, 2014, at age 71. Judy was owner-operator of Professional Laser and Electrolysis Center for many years, where she made many true friends continuing to miss and love this gentle, thoughtful, kind and sweet lady.
PEACEFUL: Paul Chatterton was a perfect example of “staying calm” and “being peaceful.” This father, grandfather and great-grandfather never showed signs of being upset or angry at any time during my visits. He was an inspiration and I called him “my second dad.” Paul was 77 years old when he left peacefully for his mansion in the sky Jan. 3, 2007.
LATE BIRTHDAYS: Hazel Palmer, Marie Carter, Justin Cox, Jan. 1.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Betty Stepp, Barbara Walton, Nancy Weider.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Buddy and Betty Beckett celebrate 62 years of marriage.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Ken Ambrose, Bob Sansom leaves the 80s behind to try number 90, Abigail Booton, Matthew Withers, Howard Cobb, Justin Hogsett, GinnyLee Hastings, Killian Rowe, Levi Krantz, Robert Leon Wood, Larry Oyster, Michele Schiavone, Shane Lloyd, Walter Sansom, Jerry Wehner.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Neal Adkins Sr., Sabrina Martin, Julie Ketchum, Bill Gibson, Helen Foster, Mike Cade, John Howard, Rob Sias, Esther Lou Hale, Margaret Worsham, Sawyer Peyton.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Billy and Kelly Rutherford (2003), John and Lisa Ghiz.
CHUCKLE: A man asked his buddy for a cigarette. His friend quipped, “I thought you made a New Year’s resolution and that you don’t smoke.” The man replied, “I’m in phase one of quitting.” Confused, his friend asked, “Phase one?” The man laughed, “Yes. I’ve quit buying.”