REHEARSALS: Musical Arts Guild, Huntington community chorus, begins rehearsals for its 60th season at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church. A choir concert scheduled for early spring features local talent. New singers, from high school to seniors, are invited to sing with the group. Gail and Bruce Rous, mother-son duo, serve as musical leadership for the group.

INDUCTEES: Two Barboursville residents were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi of Baton Rouge, La., the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. The Marshall University inductees were Caitlin Bowman and Joshua Brunty.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

