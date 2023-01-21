REHEARSALS: Musical Arts Guild, Huntington community chorus, begins rehearsals for its 60th season at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church. A choir concert scheduled for early spring features local talent. New singers, from high school to seniors, are invited to sing with the group. Gail and Bruce Rous, mother-son duo, serve as musical leadership for the group.
INDUCTEES: Two Barboursville residents were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi of Baton Rouge, La., the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. The Marshall University inductees were Caitlin Bowman and Joshua Brunty.
CLASS: In the “Fork Nite” class, basic knife skills are taught while making tacos for Taco Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 24 at Huntington’s Kitchen. Limited to 12 participants, the class is open to ages 10 and older at a $25 fee. Call 304-522-0887.
BABY: Keegan Clark Fraley, son of Allison Gossett and Commodore Fraley, was welcomed into the world Dec. 4. This little boy, weighing in at 8 pounds, 2 ounces and 20 inches long, is also grandson of Don and Jan Gossett and nephew of Mel Gossett and Christin Roberson, all of Enslow Park Presbyterian Church. May this little fellow bring much enjoyment, love and happiness and be brought up in the way of the Lord.
BRIDES: The 31st annual KEE100 Bridal Expo, open to brides-to-be, is from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at Marshall University Recreation Center. A groom room is also available. Admission is $5.
SPEAKER: The Rev. DaVontae Edwards speaks Sunday morning, Jan. 22, at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church.
CANDLES: It’s not the number of candles on the cake for Edith Stephens of Wayne, but the blessings the years have brought her. This lady celebrates another special day Sunday, Jan. 22. Here’s wishing a super day for this super mom of Dale Stephens, former West Virginia delegate.
DANCE: West Virginia Symphony Orchestra presents a “symphonic dance” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Clay Center for the Arts, Charleston, as part of the Elliot Foundation Symphonic. Guest conductor and candidate for the symphony’s next music director, Fouad Fakhouri, leads the event. Tickets are $16.50, $25.50, $36.50, $53.50 and $72.50. Contact 304-561-3570 or wvsymphony.org.
LAUGHTER: Knowing Janina Michael brings laughter as we shared many days of laughter and inspiration as she uplifted me with love and hope. As this wonderful long-time friend and former co-worker becomes another year older Monday, Jan. 23, may it be known she remains at the top of my favorites list and continues to be a blessing in my circle of friendship.
REPTILES: Rare species of animals, plants and more are featured during the West Virginia Reptile Expo from 10 a.m. to 4 pm. Saturday, Jan. 21, at West Virginia State University, Wilson Student Union, Institute. Giveaways, raffle drawings and more are also available. General admission is $5; free to ages 10 and younger.
OVER 60: If sirens blast through Huntington Saturday, Jan. 21, it could be because Keith Morehouse hits the typical Social Security age. Keith began with WSAZ-TV in 1996 and sports director/anchor in 1991. The 62-year-old Marshall University graduate with a degree in broadcast journalism and wife, Debbie Hagley Morehouse, are parents of two children. Keith is an award-winning ‘sporty’ kind of guy. May this sports anchor be treated to a super day with many more of the same to follow.
THOUGHTS: Just the past few months perhaps have been trying times for one of the area’s greatest ladies celebrating a birthday Sunday, Jan. 22. Micki Shaver, a member and willing worker of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, recently grieved the loss of her mother-in-law and her dad in a matter of a few days, so this year’s celebration may not be as happy as past ones, but thoughts and prayers are with Micki and her husband, Dr. Mitch Shaver.
PERFORMANCE: The Kindred performs at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at The Venetian Estate, Milton.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Olivia Bias, Joel Carr, Tammy Lawhon, Margaret Logan, Chris Webb, Steve Matthews, Josh Cremeans, Brandon Heffner is short of 30 by two (28), Josh Brumfield, Carole Wagner, Gene Gue, Patty Hannan, Judy Worrell.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Katy Limanen, Stoney Jones, Dean Stark, Lisa Polen, Phyllis Johnson, Karen Stevens, Judy Blevins, Elizabeth Kelly, Chuck Adkins is 50-plus, Barbara Ramsey.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Laura Harrison, David Kendrick, Jack Patrick, Stephen Fowler, Pam Gruber, David Sinclair, Chris Kosto, Heather Holland, Brittney Knight is one short of 25 (24), Lenda Burns, Joann Walker, Alex Gue, Al Barry, Mark Brown, Kevin Porres, Angie Neal.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Larry and Kathryn Courtright, E.A. and Sandra Dowling, Nathan and Brooke Welch.
CHUCKLE: During Michael’s sophomore year at Whitman College in Washington, he was having trouble deciding on a major. In an agonizing discussion with his adviser, he decided to double major in astrophysics and theater. Getting up to leave, he said, “Thanks for your help. But what am I going to do once I graduate?” The adviser shrugged, “You could be a star,” he answered.
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
