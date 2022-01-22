NAMED: Three Huntingtonians were named to the dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire, for the fall semester. They are Elizabeth Shieler, Haley Armstrong and Wesley Cornelius. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade point average of 3.500 to 3.699 qualify for this list, while full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 and EW2, EW3 and EW4, or EW5 and EW6.
INSPIRATION: I haven’t spoken to Janina Michael through email or in person for some time, but that doesn’t matter. What is important is she made an impression in my heart many years ago and she will always remain there. She is the prime example of a great, faithful and true friend. As she becomes another year older Sunday, Jan. 23, may it be a day (and year) of laughter, happiness, love, hope, joy, continued and new friendships, blessings, good health and inspiration.
GRAD: Megan Jenkins, of Coal Grove, Ohio, recently graduated from the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky, with a Master of Arts degree in teaching. Congratulations, Megan, on this achievement.
CLASS: Huntington’s Kitchen hosts a class, “Gumbo,” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26. This class teaches how to make a traditional Southern cuisine of a dark roux for chicken and sausage gumbo. Open to ages 15 and older, the class limit is 16 participants. The cost is $20. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines are followed. Registration is required. Contact 304-522-0887 or huntingtons-kitchen.org.
WISHES: Like the Energizer bunny, Micki Shaver is still going strong as she celebrates another birthday Saturday, Jan. 22. Micki, wife to Dr. Mitch Shaver and mother to twin sons and an older daughter, continues to be a willing worker at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church. For the time I’ve known her — 10-plus years — she has never changed and is not afraid to “get her hands dirty.” May this super Christian lady continue to be blessed with good health, happiness, love, wisdom, patience and caring heart.
LUNCHEON: Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce offers its fourth Friday luncheon at noon Jan. 28 at Knights of Columbus, Ironton. New officers and new members are installed. For reservations, call Janie, 740-377-4550.
TWO YEARS: It doesn’t seem real … two years ago Monday, Jan. 24, a well-known, third-generation Lincoln County physician passed away at age 76 after becoming ill while sailing on south Florida waters. Dr. John Beaumont Walden, who loved the jungles of Central and South America, was a retired professor and chair of Family and Community Health and associate dean of Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. Dr. Walden, father of two and grandfather of three, was humorous, wise, entertaining and enjoyed patient care, while inspiring medical students/residents/physicians in their training periods and beyond. I once was told that my administrative assistant skills were excellent because I was trained by the best as I tried to fill those shoes for nearly 10 years prior to his retirement. He was one of the best and continues to be missed.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Tim Yates, Elenora Karnes, Lisa Polen, Barbara Ramsey, Phyllis Johnson, Karen Stevens, Katy Limanen, Elizabeth Kelly, Dean Stark, Kelly Woodward, Judy Blevins, Sydney Jones, Charles “Chuck” Adkins is one over 50 at 51, Edith Stephens, mother to the former state delegate, Dale Stephens.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Sydney Adkins, Pam Gruber, Chris Kosto, Jack Patrick, Stephen Fowler, David Sinclair, Laura Harrison, Heather Holland, David Kendrick, Al Barry, Mark Brown, Joann Walker, Alex Gue, Angie Neal, Brittney Knight remains in the 20s at 23, Patricia Parsons turns 75, Lenda Burns, Matthew Conzett.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Larry and Kathryn Courtright, E.A. and Sandra Dowling celebrate No. 50, Nathan and Brooke Welch celebrate No. 1, Rex and Cam Hale.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Patty Collins, Lauren Fife, Brenda Chapman, Jenny Black, Nathan Wolfe, Kevin Mullins, Ed Ore, Gary Hale, Olivia Newhouse, Gerry Simmons, Shane Lawrence, Carolyn Powers, Molly Simpson, Bruce Lansaw, Chase Hardin, Eric Dale Pack spins the last of the 40s at 49, Deanna Donahue, Kathy Edwards.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Melanie and Fred Herr.
CHUCKLE: Earl remembered when he was home visiting his folks. His mom asked him to set the table for dinner. He opened the refrigerator and taped to the inside of the door was a risque picture of a lovely, slender, perfectly built but scantily clad young woman. “Mom, what’s this?” he asked. “Oh, I put that up there to remind me not to overeat,” she answered. “Is it working?” he asked. “Yes and no,” she explained. “I’ve lost 15 pounds, but your dad has gained 20 pounds.”