Community News
PRESENTATION: A Gideons International representative offers a short presentation in the morning worship service Sunday, Jan. 24, at Westmoreland Baptist Church.
REMEMBERING: From the rural and remote Lincoln County communities to the waters of south Florida and jungles of Central and South America, Dr. John Beaumont Walden was well known for a passion for patient care, training upcoming medical students/physicians and sharing a wealth of information, entertainment, wisdom and humor from his numerous adventures and treks. The retired professor and chair of Family and Community Health and associate dean of Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine passed away Jan. 24, 2020, at age 76. I met this third-generation physician in mid-2006 when I began my nearly 10-year tenure as his administrative assistant. He may be gone from the midst, but still lives in the memories and hearts of many.
DINNER: The Ancient Peaks six-course dinner with wines from Ancient Peaks winery of Paso Robles is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, at Sip Downtown Brasserie. The event, open to 21 years of age and older, costs $97. Registration is available on Eventbrite, in person or 304-523-5533.
WHAT’S COOKIN’?: How’s about cookin’ up something special for Emma Kennedy, of Huntington, as she celebrates becoming another year older Monday, Jan. 25. Emma, the kindest and sweetest friend to ever meet, is a retired Cabell Huntington Hospital housekeeper and a current school cook. This Christian lady never ceases to add a little inspiration, encouragement, love and happiness to the recipes of life. May her special day be filled with fun, surprises, fond memories, good health and continued blessings.
COUPLE: According to Matthew 19:6, they are no longer two, but one flesh: “What God has joined together, let no man put asunder.” Joey and Debbie Adkins, Barboursville High School graduates in the 1970s and my first cousins, have been Mr. and Mrs. for nearly 50 years. In fact, Monday, Jan. 25, marks their 47th year of the bond they made as they were blessed with a special companion for their journey. Joey recently celebrated another milestone … in November, he retired from Steel of West Virginia after several years of service. May their love and dedication continue as a source of strength and inspiration.
FRIENDSHIP: As said before, knowing Janina Michael is what I count a meaningful friendship. The thought of having her as a friend puts warmth in my heart and a smile on my face. The world needs more people like her to inspire, share laughter and make memories. As she celebrates a birthday Saturday, Jan. 23, may she be surrounded with happiness, filled with laughter, wrapped in pleasure, brightened with fun, blessed with love, remembered with joy and enriched with hope.
BEST: Jordan, Kionte, Cade, Christopher, Kailyn, Justice, Jacylah, Brynleigh, Steven, Mason, Maddie, Ava, Ari and Kori take time to wish their best great-grandmother, Teresa Ball, a happy and loving birthday Saturday, Jan. 23. This great-granny is loved very, very much.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Brittney Knight is the double 2 (22), Alex Gue, Angie Neal, Lenda Burns, Jack Patrick, Stephen Fowler, David Sinclair, Pam Gruber, Chris Kosto, David Kendrick, Mark Brown, Jesse and Joshua Lewis, Laura Harrison, Heather Holland, Joann Walker, Jared Nance, John Daniels, Brad Goodenough, Preston Reasons.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: E.A. and Sandra Dowling celebrate No. 50, Larry and Kathryn Courtright.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Eric Dale Pack, Deanna Donahue, Shane Lawrence, Kevin Mullins, Olivia Newhouse, Gerry Simmons, Carolyn Powers, Molly Simpson, Bruce Lansaw, Edwin Ore, Gary Hale, Chase Hardin.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Melanie and Fred Herr.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Erin Kaplan, Wes Shanholtzer, Kevin Ray, Holly McKenna, Alex Bradley, Alison Bishop, Thea Bolt, Emilie Charles, Robert Klinestiver Jr., Ann Poissot, Jane McKinney, Lola Vance.
CHUCKLE: A woman was hired to paint stripes down a road, but she had to keep the contract and do at least 4 miles daily. The first day, she did 8 miles. The boss was extremely impressed. The boss was somewhat impressed the second day after she did 4 miles. The woman did 2 miles on the third day, but the boss thought she was just having a bad day, so he still let her keep the job. The woman only did 1 mile on the fourth day. The boss asked, “You were doing so well before. Why aren’t you doing well now?” She replied, “I can’t get far because each day I’m getting farther and farther away from the bucket.”