SPEAKER: Guy Sayles speaks during the morning worship service Sunday, Jan. 29, at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church.
WHAT’S COOKING? Huntington’s Kitchen offers a “soup-er time” of cooking chicken and white bean chili and vegetarian vegetable soup from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31. The cost is $25. To register, call 304-522-0887.
MEMBER: Susannah Missionary Baptist Church of Barboursville increases its membership number again as Connie Hightower joined the church earlier in January. The Milton resident is employed by Cabell County Board of Education Technology Department at Milton Elementary School. May she continue to feel welcome in the church family and work for the Lord.
MUSICAL: Known as “the best musical of this century” by The New York Times, “The Book of Mormon” is presented at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, Jan. 31-Feb. 1, at The Clay Center, Charleston, as part of the Broadway in Charleston Series. Tickets are $43.41, $64.36 and $91.11.
FRIEND: Although I haven’t seen, talked to or heard from Glenna Akers in several years doesn’t mean she isn’t often in my thoughts or that I don’t want to talk to her. This Proctorville, Ohio, guitarist and lead singer with The Beulah Trio for many years continues to have a special place in my heart as she was a great inspiration in my life. This mother of two daughters celebrates ‘blowing out birthday candles’ Saturday, Jan. 28, but how many cannot be answered. May her day be a super one filled with God’s continued blessings.
DRIVE-THRU: King’s Daughters Medical Center hosts a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at the Drive-Thru Center, 2406 Carter Ave., Ashland. Vaccination shots from Moderna and Pfizer are available. Appointments are required. Call 606-408-8999.
UNCLE: Despite polio at an early age, Mack Leland Adkins of Wayne was a rather happy fellow. The youngest brother to my mother passed away in the early 90s with lung cancer, but fond memories live on. He would have celebrated a birthday Saturday, Jan. 28.
CONCERT: El Dorodo and Rob McNurlin are featured Sunday, Jan. 29, at VFW Post, Guyandotte. Doors open at 6 p.m., followed by a performance by Rob McNurlin at 7 p.m. and El Dorodo at 8 p.m. Open to ages 21 and over, the concert costs $10 at the door.
50th: Tom and Diana Jordan celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a celebration at noon Saturday, Jan. 28, at Baptist Temple. Congratulations to the Jordans on this great accomplishment.
VISIT: Michele Zirkle, author, introduces her latest children’s book, “Snowie the Squareman,” at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Broadway Books, Ashland.
CONCERT: Tone-Loc, rapper, performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center. He is joined by Color Me Badd, an American contemporary R&B group. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $49.99, $39.99, $34.99 and $29.99.
RECITAL: Marshall University School of Music presents “Music from France” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, in Smith Recital Hall. The all-French program features Michael Stroeher, faculty trombonist, and Johan Botes, faculty pianist. Admission is free.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Samantha “Sam” Wright, Parker Edmund Jackson turns 8, Casey Smith, Laura Fenik, Brooke Welch, Avier Banez, Christy Sparks, Carson Mosley.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jim Vealey, Chris Clatworthy, Jean Powell, Justine McComas, Bob Boley, Amira Hufford, Debbie Justice, Cris Adkins, Christina Holley is 25, Michelle Herr, Tre Cornwell, Rachel Katzeff, Sonja Money, Bob Mauk, Jim Dandelet, Xavier Ibanez, Van Carlton, David Hutchinson, Susie McFann.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Bill and Kristina Painter, Tod and Irene Faller.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Lauren Cox, John Jeffrey, Brandon Burns, Janie Stone, Martin Fenik, Kelly McGuffin, Miranda Chaffins, Sylvia Jackson, Alex Hagan, David Stevenson, Stephanie Ellis, Jerry Cremeans and twin sister, Terri Cremeans Hatfield, are 63, Ruth Quimby, Father Paul Yuenger, William Hale, Russ Williams.
CHUCKLE: A father talked to his son about the importance of finding the right partner in life. He made a list of attributes the ideal woman should have and said, “Son, meeting the right woman is not easy, but if you use this list as your guide, you should be just fine.” His son took the list and read the items aloud: “1. It’s important to have a woman who helps at home, who cooks from time to time, cleans up and has a job. 2. It’s important to have a woman who can make you laugh. 3. It’s important to have a woman who you can trust and who doesn’t lie to you. 4. It’s important to have a woman who likes to be with you.” With a sigh of doubt, he says to his father, “Sounds like a rather demanding list, and may be hard to find a woman who has all these attributes, dad. How do you find a woman like this?” “Well son,” replied the father, “You give it a try, but if you can’t find it all in one, you must make sure that these four women don’t know about each other.”