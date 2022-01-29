FUNDRAISER: A Dine to Donate fundraiser for Fairland High School Band is from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Chipotle on 5th Avenue in Huntington. Proceeds help the band in traveling/performing at Universal Studios in Florida. Tell the cashier you are there for the Fairland Band fundraiser before paying for meal or find flyer at https://www.facebook.com/events/752440639290551.
LISTED: Two Huntington residents — Alyssa Ferrell and Emma Haley — were among more than 400 students at Berea College named to the dean’s list for the fall semester. To qualify for this list, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours.
SCREENING: King’s Daughters Medical Center offers a routine blood screening with low-cost blood profile program from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, with a drive-thru lab at 2406 Carter Ave., Ashland. The $25 cost must be paid by credit card only. An optional A1C testing is also available for $5. No physician order or appointment is necessary; however, fasting is required.
RECOGNIZED: Isabelle Litteral, of Ona, was one of 538 undergraduate students named to the dean’s list at Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee, for the fall semester. To be placed on this list, full-time undergraduate students must have a 3.5 or higher grade point average for the semester. She is daughter of Sam and Kara Litteral.
NAMED: Jonathan Parker, of Proctorville, Ohio, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire. Full-time undergraduate students earning a minimum grade point average of 3.5 to 3.699 are named to this list.
INSTALLATION: Bishop Monforton is the guest for the Sunday, Jan. 30, morning Mass at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, Chesapeake, Ohio. He also installs Father Thomas Nelson as the church pastor during this time.
90TH: George A. Snider leaves the 80s behind Saturday, Jan. 29, to try No. 90. He has been a member of Bates Memorial Presbyterian Church 44 years. May this “young” man continue to have good health to keep serving the Lord, sharing his wisdom and love.
LIFETIME: Doug Nester and Bryn Osburn, both Spring Valley High School graduates from Class of 2019, have known each other since kindergarten. And it appears they will be together a lifetime as Doug recently popped the “Will you marry me?” question on the field of West Virginia University, where he plays offense for the Mountaineers football program. He is one of three children born to Reggie and Cindy Nester, of Kenova, and majors in business at WVU. Bryn, who answered the question with a “yes,” is oldest daughter of Mick and Tammy Osburn, also of Kenova, and attending Kentucky Christian College, majoring in education and a softball pitcher. The date hasn’t been set, but they plan to wait until their education is finished. Congratulations, Doug and Bryn. May your engagement be the beginning of an everlasting dedication, happiness and commitment to each other.
CHUCKLE: The husband had an annoying habit of searching through the refrigerator for a snack, usually while his wife was preparing a meal. Once, after he had gone through this routine for the third time in as many minutes, she snapped, “Nothing’s any different than it was a minute ago.” “I know that,” he assured her. “It’s just that this time I’ve lowered my standards.”