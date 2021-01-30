Community News
90TH: Nita DeBord of Hurricane’s Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church was short of four birthday cards honoring her recent 90th birthday. She received 86 cards expressing love, happiness and other greetings. Already looking forward to the next big one (100) in 10 years, she’s hoping to be able to celebrate again in person.
SERVICES: Ryan Smith, youth pastor, speaks Sunday morning, Jan. 31, at Westmoreland Baptist Church. Family movie night with a showing of “Overcomer” begins at 5:30 p.m.
STUDENT: Nicholas W. Lehman, a Blacksburg, South Carolina, native, is one of four fourth-year medical students at Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine matching into a residency program at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, one of the nation’s top military health care facilities. Dr. Lehman is with the neurology residency program at the Bethesda, Maryland, center. The U.S. Army second lieutenant has a bachelor’s degree in natural sciences with an emphasis in pre-med from Pensacola Christian College in Florida.
EXHIBIT: Marshall University School of Art and Design presents the 10th annual National Juried Exhibition through Friday, Feb. 12, in Charles W. and Norma C. Carroll Gallery in Visual Arts Center. Viewings may be limited at the gallery, due to COVID-19. This year’s juror is Jason Franz, artist and curator based in Cincinnati, who is also founding director of celebrated non-profit art space Manifest. Contact 304-696-7299 or tylert@marshall.edu.
FRIEND: The world is a better place with knowing a faithful Christian and true friend stands tall in the prayer circle. Connie Ferguson, member of 26th Street Baptist Church, celebrates another year of life Monday, Feb. 1, two days before her dad’s (Orbura Meadows) first anniversary of death. Connie also hit a milestone in late October as she retired from State Electric with 35 years’ service. Although never meeting in person, this beautiful lady has left permanent footprints in the sands of my life. May those birthday candles being lit honoring her existence continue to burn aflame as she spreads cheer and inspiration.
91ST: Virginia “Jenny” Chatterton, an inspiring second mother to me, would turn 91 years young Jan. 31 in her heavenly mansion. A wonderful Christian mother, friend, grandmother and great-grandmother, Jenny remains in the hearts, minds and memories of many.
GRADS: Kentucky residents among the 93 graduates from the summer and fall semesters at Ohio University Southern in Ironton were Kristin Jade Gilbert and Jason Evan Guthrie of Grayson; Kirstie Ann Abrams and Felicia Dawn Broughton, Greenup; Savannah Raye Cyrus, Louisa; Alicia B. Staniford, Olive Hill; Raegan Noel LeMaster, Rush; Tyler Khan and Nicholas A. Pennington, Russell.
INDUCTEES: Fifteen inductees were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Those initiated at Marshall University were Dawn Goel, Stefan Schoeberlein, Fatima Akinola, Michael Green, Austin Jarrell, Nathaniel Lucas, Charlotte Nelson, Gretchen Walther Ivy Scoville, Rileigh Smirl and Lauren Bromund, all of Huntington; Jeremiah Stafford, Chesapeake, Ohio; Kyle Maxson, Hurricane; Maria White, Barboursville; and Cassandra Watson, Kenova.
BELATED BIRTHDAYS: Natalie Neville, Jan. 2; Chris Clark, Kathryn Courtright, Michael Kinneer, Butch McCoy, Mark Stutler, Elizabeth Whitten, Jan. 2; Beth Krall, Ashley McCann, Jan. 3; Lydia Peterson, Jan. 4; Jackie Alexander, Billie DeLung, Cathy Keeler, Jan. 5; Keith Midkiff, Jan. 6; Barbara Riddle, Charles Romine, Mary Downs, Jan. 16; Linda Turner, Sheila Leach, Jan. 17; Linda Prater, Todd Taylor, Jan. 18; Jane Pancake, Jim Isaac, Matt Ferguson, Lindsay Yeager, Hunter Gatewood, Jan. 24; Lee Bostic, Jan. 25.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: John Jeffrey, retired CSX employee, Brandon Burns, Stephanie Ellis, Jerry Cremeans and Terri Cremeans Hatfield, twins, turn 61, Janie Stone, Janna Cundiff, Diana Wiseman, Father Paul Yuenger, pastor of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Russ Williams, Kristie Neal, Isabella Spurgeon, Ruth Quimby, Amelia Rapp, Miranda Chaffins, Sylvia Jackson, Ted Rakes, Dale Reynolds, David Stevenson, Martin Fenik, Alex Hagan, Stephen Ball, William Hale, Helen Hitchings, Chris Wamsley.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: David Moore still in the 60s at 63, Tracy West is three from the 60 mark at 57, Justin Darling nears number 40 at 38, Mason Estep, Patsy Stephenson, Mary Grace Barile, Al Lynch, Diane Feaganes. Maxine Birt, Jeff Sanders, Carol Smith, David Workman, Robert Klinestiver. Emily Tschop, Cassie Bacon, Lisa Ryan Utterback, Kelli Campbell, Patsy Stephenson leaves the 50s behind to try number 60.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Kathy Byrd Persinger is still in 40s at 47, Yeon Choi, Christy Bird.
CHUCKLE: Little Johnny went to the store with his grandmother. On the way home, he looked through her bags to see what she had purchased. In one package, Little Johnny found some panty hose and he began to sound out the words “Queen Size.” He then turned to his grandmother and exclaimed, “Look Grandma, you wear the same size as our bed!”