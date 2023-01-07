COUNTRY CONCERT: Carrie Underwood, country music award-winning superstar with her first-ever gospel CD, continues her return to the road with a 43-city “The Denim & Rhinestones Tour” stopping in Charleston in February. The Valentine’s Day performance, also featuring Jimmie Allen, begins at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Charleston Coliseum. Tickets are $120, $95.50, $72.50, $52.50, $32.50 plus additional fees.
98 YEARS: That’s the age my dad, Romie Lucas, would turn Saturday, Jan. 7. He passed away May 3, 2021, but definitely is not forgotten. His memory will always remain in the minds and hearts of his two daughters, grandchildren and other family members and friends.
SPEAKER: Dr. Tony Slay, president and chief executive officer of Ministry International Inc., Jacksboro, Tenn., speaks at 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at New Hope United Methodist Church, Proctorville, Ohio. He and wife, Kristie, have twin daughters — Amy and Rachel. Dr. Slay is also pastor of MII Oasis of Love, Clinton, Tennessee.
HONORED: Zara Harold was one of more than 1,000 students honored for their academic achievement at Fairmont State University. This Wayne County student was named to the president’s list for the fall semester. To earn this distinction, full-time students must achieve a perfect 4.0 grade point average.
BLUEGRASS: Mountaineer Opry hosts a bluegrass concert featuring Lincoln Mash and Heather Alley Band at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at Cabell County 4-H Camp Conference Center, Booton Creek Road, Barboursville. Concessions are available. Tickets are $15; $5 ages 12 and younger.
GROUP: Sisterhood of the Traveling Pounds Open House meets at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at Guyandotte Public Library. The long-standing weight loss support group is open to those wanting to get healthy in the new year.
RIFLE: Jeff Lawless, Lawrence County Sheriff, received an early Christmas present from his staff wrapped in festive red paper and yellow crime scene tape. Todd Gillispie, owner of Todd’s Sporting Goods, presented him with a .22 lever action Henry Golden Boy rifle, which was a sheriff’s edition with extensive engraving on the golden metal parts. Jeff was as happy as a little boy receiving his first BB gun.
CONCERT: Mary Hott and the Carpenter Ants perform Hott’s West Virginia-based record, “Devil in the Hills,” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at West Virginia Culture Center Theater, State Capitol Complex, Charleston, as part of the 41st concert season for Friends of Old Time Music and Dance (FOOTMAD). Individual tickets are $25; $20 ages 60 and older; $10 students; and free ages 13 and younger. Contact 304-729-4382 or http://www.footmad.org.
TRUE JEWEL: Peggy Osburn of Kenova “chalks up” another year to her 60s Monday, Jan. 9. It’s the same story with no changes — “Nana Peg” continues to be that blessed treasure that keeps shining daily for her friends, co-workers and family. May she enjoy a day of special attention, love and surprises, followed by much of the same, along with good health, sound mind and happiness.
RECEPTION: A reception honoring the service of the Rev. Eric S. Porterfield and his wife, the Rev. Alicia Porterfield, follows worship service Sunday, Jan. 8, at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church. The long-time FAB pastors are moving to Greenville, N.C., to continue their ministry. May they never forget this Huntington congregation but find love, happiness and much success in their new endeavors.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Lori Watkins, John Lucas, John Liller, Dr. Gil Ratcliff, Michele Epperson, Connor Andrew Adkins still in single digits at 5, Sadie Mae Chapman turns 2, Judy Dean, Stefani Grady leaves the 20s behind for number 30, Richie Mills, Alice Stanley, Linda Mayes, Robert Ball, Charlene Farrell, Julie Langille, Andrea Gardner, Emory Turner.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Cale and Teresa Maybin celebrate number 6.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Aidan Moloney, Richard Chambers, Seth Edgar, Sherry Wallace, Jane Fotos, Chase Toppings, Nola Pino, Shawn Kelley, Amy Hall, Seth Bowers, Brittany Bowie, Danielle Grant, Gene Lewis, Tom Plumley.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Audy Perry, Charlotte Mae “Charlie” Dacci celebrates number 3, Amy Nance, Debbie Moore, Jim West, Peter Kelly, Marian White, Curtis Ferguson.
CHUCKLE: While checking in for a short stay at a Mississippi Air Force Base, Billy overheard another visiting serviceman complaining about his accommodations. He had already had a confrontation with a sergeant, but was not satisfied, so he moved over to a clerk and began to grill her for information. The clerk tried her best to remain calm, but the serviceman wouldn’t let up. Finally, wishing to speak to a higher authority, he asked, “Who would the sergeant call if the building were on fire?” She eyed him coolly and said, “The fire department.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
