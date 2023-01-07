The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

community news BLOX
Metro Creative

COUNTRY CONCERT: Carrie Underwood, country music award-winning superstar with her first-ever gospel CD, continues her return to the road with a 43-city “The Denim & Rhinestones Tour” stopping in Charleston in February. The Valentine’s Day performance, also featuring Jimmie Allen, begins at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Charleston Coliseum. Tickets are $120, $95.50, $72.50, $52.50, $32.50 plus additional fees.

98 YEARS: That’s the age my dad, Romie Lucas, would turn Saturday, Jan. 7. He passed away May 3, 2021, but definitely is not forgotten. His memory will always remain in the minds and hearts of his two daughters, grandchildren and other family members and friends.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you