MUSIC: Charleston Chamber Music Society performs at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, at Christ Church United Methodist, 1221 Quarrier St.
RESCHEDULED: VFW Post 6878 in Proctorville, Ohio, offers its monthly breakfast from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15. The original date was Jan. 8. The menu includes fried or scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, toast, fried apples, coffee, milk and orange juice. The cost is $6 and $4 ages 10 and younger.
DIRECTOR: Brittneyann Moore-Modaressi, MSN-NP, is the new assistant director of inpatient services with OVP Health Recovery Center in South Point, Ohio. A graduate of Ohio University and Walden University, she assists and reports to Heather Meade, director.
SPIRITED: Brooke Kelley, graduate of Ohio University Southern in Ironton with a bachelor of science in early childhood education, received this semester’s Spirit of Southern Award. The award recognizes the graduate who has demonstrated academic success and distinction in involvement and contributions to the campus and community as a whole. Thumbs up, Brooke, on a job well done.
PROGRAM: Marshall University Lifelong Learning Program is offered from 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Jan. 11, via Zoom. Monica Brooks explores several interesting aspects of historic Huntington buildings, homes, locations, resources and research tools available through MU libraries to anyone. In addition to sharing some newly acquired library collections, donated by The Herald-Dispatch, other historic images in the Clio app from the user’s perspective are explored. Membership is $50 for 18 months while virtual. Contact Elizabeth Appell Sheets, appell1@marshall.edu or 304-696-2285.
COUNTRY: Lonestar, American country music group, entertains live at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at Mountain Arts Center, Prestonsburg, Kentucky. Tickets are $25, $30, $42 and $50.
NAMED: Ashley B. McClure, a Marshall University freshman, was named to the president’s list for earning straight A’s and awarded an internship and her own podcast. She is daughter of Brian and Lisa McClure and granddaughter of Donna Falls and Betty McClure.
CLASS: “Pre-Ballet I and II,” open to ages 3-5 and new to ballet, is available from 4 to 4:45 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 11 through May 14, at French Art Gallery, Gallipolis, Ohio. The drop-off class costs $14 weekly or $56 monthly. To register, call 740-446-3834 or 740-645-8031.
TREASURE: Peggy Osburn of Kenova has been blessed with another year to celebrate Sunday, Jan. 9, as she eats from the birthday cake, blows out candles and wears the birthday hat. The true jewel is one to treasure as a friend, mother, grandmother and co-worker. “Nana Peg” has a heart of gold and willingness to help in any possible area. May her special day be filled with surprises, happiness, love and good health.
CONCERT: Mountaineer Opry features Rob McNurlin and His Cowboy Band in concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at Cabell County 4-H Camp, Booten Creek Road, Barboursville. Admission is $15 and $5 ages 12 and younger.
GOSPEL: Although not a family member by blood, Phyllis Tomblin has the title of “aunt” and one of true character molded into the likeness of God. Aunt Phyllis is a minister faithfully serving in spreading the gospel, being a mentor and caring for the sick and less fortunate. Becoming another year older — Sunday, Jan. 9 — doesn’t seem to be slowing her down to a snail’s pace but being more thankful for the blessing of having another birthday celebration. May it be one of the best years of her life with good health, fond memories, love and souls won into God’s kingdom.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Richard Chambers, Seth Edgar, Nola Pino, Jane Fotos, Chase Toppings, Sherry Wallace, Amy Hall, Micky St. Clair, Curtis Ferguson.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jim West, Peter Kelly, Amy Nance, Chris Morris, Charlotte Mae “Charlie” Dacci celebrates number 2, T.J. Caldwell, Susie Jones, Leigh Anna Bennett, Shannon Lawman, Hilda Mynes, Audy Perry, Matthew Prunty, Diana Davies, Katie Shull.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Alexandria Saunders, Phyllis Knapp, Jane Eschleman, Michael Fleshman tries the last of his 60s at 69, Jim Shafer, Cooper Brown, Benjamin Mattam, Hyunjung Keefer, Nora Wood, Lois Brewer, Lori Folio, Bob Sauvageot, Scott Stevens, David Templeton, Emma Arneson, Caren Blake, Marie Carter, Christa Terry, Joe Daulton.
CHUCKLE: When the judge saw the defendant, he said “You look familiar ... have we met before?” The defendant answered, “Yes, if you remember, I taught your daughter to play the drums?” Shaking his head, the judge responded, “Life in prison for you!”