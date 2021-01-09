MEMBERS: In December, five individuals were welcomed into the membership at New Baptist Church. They are Dean and Gwen “Cookie” Caldwell, Jimi Lawson, Cheryl Lawson and Amy Lawson.
CLASS: A new member and prospective new member class, led by Pastor C.J. Adkins, begins at 9:45 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 10, at Westmoreland Baptist Church.
RETIRED: Capt. L.H. “Harvey” Scites with Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Hamlin, West Virginia, recently retired after 31 years with the department, joining in 1989. Capt. Scites served from corporal to chief and was a great leader and deputy. Here’s wishing him a retirement of rest, relaxation, happy days and fond memories.
TALK: Carol Templeton, principal of St. Joseph Catholic Schools, speaks from 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Jan. 12, at Marshall’s Lifelong Learning Program “Tuesday Talks” via Zoom. The topic is “Changing Role of Education during the Pandemic.” The Zoom link is free to LLP members. Membership fees are reduced during the pandemic. Contact Elizabeth Appell Sheets, 304-696-2285; appell1@marshall.edu; or Marshall’s LLP on Facebook.
SERVANT: “Aunt” Phyllis Tomblin is the best example of what it truly mans to be a faithful servant of the Lord as she is a minister trying to spread the gospel to a lost and dying world. Many lives have been and continue to be blessed with her presence as she becomes another year older Saturday, Jan. 9, but does not look or act her true age. After this respected lady has a special celebration with surprises, love, happiness, good health and fond memories, may this friend be blessed with more years of the same.
VISIT: Not only was I recently blessed with a surprise visit of my “pretend” brother, Bill Lucas, but I met his wife, Susan, for the first time. Susan seemed to be as equally sweet and nice as her husband. Bill is retired from Marshall Health’s information technology department after many years’ service and has been at the top of my favorite friends list for nearly 15 years. It was great hearing he is getting around well following recent surgery and pray for continued recovery.
CANDLES: As Peggy Osburn, of Kenova, blows out candles Saturday, Jan. 9, it’s not the number telling her age, but the years she’s been around spreading cheer and being a blessing as a mother, grandmother and a special friend. The only thing changing for “Nana Peg” is she is one year closer to retirement. May this treasured friend have continued happiness and good health in the days and years to come.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Chris Morris, Amy Nance, Leigh Ann Bennett, Shannon Lawman, Hilda Mynes, Charlotte Mae “Charlie” Dacci celebrates No. 1, Trina Smith, Peter Kelly, Kelly Spriggs-Kelley, Jim West, Audy Perry, T.J. Caldwell, Susie Jones.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jim Shafer, Michael Fleshman is two away from the 70-mark (68), Alexandria Saunders, Lois Brewer, Lori Folio, Bob Sauvageot, Scott Stevens, Caren Blake, Christa Terry, Cooper Brown, Hyunjung Keefe, Phyllis Knapp, David Templeton, Jane Eschleman, Karen Mattscheck, Nora Wood, Joe Daulton.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Lynn Jarrell, Karen Estep, Danny Hughes is 39, Andrew Mershon, Kent Powers is one over 40 (41), Derek Morgan, Sandy Pearson, Scarlett Smith, Amy Jarrell, Kim Jeffers, Sophia Wylie, Patrick Morgan, Cagney Sargent, Sandy Colker, Adelaide Madelly, Tia Rumbaugh, Samantha Pelfrey, Paul Becker.
CHUCKLE: Mike said, “I’m not going out with Karen anymore.” Alan asked, “How come, Mike?” “Because she asked me if I knew how to dance,” answered Mike. “So what’s wrong with that?” questioned Alan. “I was dancing with her at the time,” said Mike.