Community News
MUSICAL: The Tony-winning Broadway musical “Bandstand” begins at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Tickets are $25, $50 and $55.
AWARDED: And the Young Optometrist of the Year for 2019 Award goes to … envelope, please … Dr. Shawn Sammons, of Charleston. The award was presented by West Virginia Association of Optometric Physicians for being in practice less than 10 years and demonstrating outstanding leadership skills. His office, Herman Eye Center, is located in Hurricane, West Virginia. Dr. Sammons is also secretary/treasurer of the association and has served with the West Virginia Air National Guard since 2016 and currently is an optometrist with the guard’s 130th Airlift Wing.
BLUEGRASS: Southridge Bluegrass Band performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Cabell County 4-H Camp Conference Center, 4460 4-H Camp Road, Barboursville. Admission is $15; $12 seniors; and $5 ages 12 and younger.
ANGEL: Vera Mae Fox, of South Point, Ohio, and longtime resident of Baltimore, celebrates another birthday Saturday, Jan. 4. This first cousin of my mother’s raised in Wayne County has always been the same sweet lady as the first time I met her many years ago. Here’s praying for a year of good health, happy days, precious memories and many more birthdays.
MATH PROGRAM: Cabell County Public Library hosts “Grocery Store Toddler Story Hour” at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, to coincide with its current traveling exhibition, “Thinking Money for Kids.” Children of all ages learn about budgeting and buying things at the grocery store.
HONORED: The Rev. Bill DeMoss, associate pastor at Cross Roads United Methodist Church, was recently honored with a reception for his retirement. He and wife, Mary, plan to travel for a few months before returning to CRUM as members. Congratulations, good pastor, and safe travels. No doubt many look forward to your return.
STUFFING: A “Stuff the Truck” donation drive hosted by Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA Area Inc. is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, in the front parking area of the Huntington Mall. A large Goodwill box truck is located near the HomeGoods and Shoe Carnival stores.
CONDOLENCES: It’s not easy giving up someone anytime, but around Christmastime, it seems to be more difficult. Condolences to the family of Lois Ann Cade, who passed away Dec. 22 at her Lavalette home at age 80. Lois was wife of nearly 60 years to Lowell Cade (a longtime, award-winning sportswriter with The Herald-Dispatch), mother of three, grandmother of six and great-grandmother of five. A member of Big Creek Baptist Church in Wayne, she was a former homemaker and employee at Guaranty National Bank, Lavalette State Bank and United Bank. This wonderful lady was also a member of many organizations that involved her children, such as Campfire Girls and 4-H. Thoughts and prayers are with the family that God’s comforting hand will lead through this grieving period and thereafter.
RETIRED: Capt. David Watts, longtime Wayne County Sheriff’s Department deputy, hung up one of his many hats recently for retirement after 33 years and five months. The 61-year-old was recently honored with a retirement party at Camp Mad Anthony Wayne, attended by friends, family, government officials and others. May his retirement be a fulfilling and relaxing time.
TIME: Here it is again … time to send happy birthday greetings to Shirley Compton, hairdresser for 35-plus years and an unforgettable friend and neighbor of 27 years. No matter how one may “cut it,” Shirley can’t be beat in all three mentioned categories — she is a true jewel. Wishes for a great day with many to follow with happiness, love, cherished friendships and good health.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: David Bond, Sabrina Martin, Steven Brown, Julie Ketchum, Lydia Peterson, Bill Gibson, Esther Lou Hale, Helen Foster, Mike Cade, John Howard, Rob Sias.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: John and Lisa Ghiz, Billy and Kelly Rutherford (2003).
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Denise Blair, Greg Johnson leaves the 60s behind for No. 70, Amy Smith, Lisa Power, Bittner Ballard, Ryan Vickers, Sally Marie Ramey is still in the 70s at 78, Larry Sumpter, Jackie Alexander, Billie DeLung, Cathy Keeler, Heather Acord, Eddie Moss, Cory Sansom.
CHUCKLE: Mike’s grandfather was sipping a beer when he confessed that he’d drunk more than usual the day before. “What’s more than usual?” Mike asked. “A case,” the grandfather answered. “You can drink a case in a day?!” questioned Mike. “Well,” he grumbled defensively, “It doesn’t take all day.”