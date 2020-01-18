Community News
PANCAKES: Boy Scouts of America Troop 82 offers its annual pancake breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Kenova United Methodist Church. The menu of pancakes, sausages and drink costs $7 and $5 seniors/children. Proceeds help fund the Washington, D.C., trip.
MOVIE: “For Movie That Matter Monday” showings hosted by West Virginia International Film Festival begin at 7 p.m. Jan. 20 at Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, formerly Underground Cinema, in Charleston. Tickets, $9 and $5 students, are available at www.wviff.org.
BREAKFAST: Guyan Valley High School Alumni and Friends gather for the monthly breakfast at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Golden Corral, U.S. 60 East.
BIRTH: Fifth Avenue Baptist Church family was blessed with the arrival of Emory Grace Turner, born Jan. 7 to Steven and Lauren Turner. She is also the grandchild of Kerry and Susan Dillard and great-grandchild of Naomi Dillard and Nancy Tomblin.
MEET: Westmoreland Neighborhood Association meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Westmoreland Woman’s Club. The program is “What’s on Your Mind?” Neighborhood Watch signs are available. Westmoreland residents are asked to share ideas and concerns for discussion. Call 304-429-2428.
LIST: Two Huntingtonians — Jane C. Aulick and Peter L. Proctor — were among 928 students at Shepherd University to be named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester. To be eligible for the list, a student must maintain a 3.4 grade point average for the semester and carry at least 15 hours of coursework or be in a professional teaching block.
PRESENTATION: Doug Wood, of Hurricane, West Virginia, presents “Amos Hamilton Young,” Living History character portraying a typical Central Appalachian farmer when the 19th century’s time of troubles began, at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, in Hampton Room of Woodlands Retirement Community.
MEMBERS: Enslow Park Presbyterian Church recently welcomed five new members to its congregation. Joining the family were Peggy Baker, Shirley Birchfield, Mary Lee Daugherty, Jeanie Evans and Rebecca Olson. Macey and Brooklyn Birchfield were also baptized on the same Sunday the ladies were received as members. May they find many years of worshipping with this fine congregation.
DANCE: Contra, square and round dances are taught by experienced teachers while live dance bands provide music during the FOOTMAD old-time community dance from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Bream Memorial Presbyterian Church, Charleston. The family-friendly social dancing is open to newcomers.
PROJECT: McCartney Project LIVE features the best of The Beatles and epic hits of Wings begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Ironton’s Ro-Na Theater. Tickets range from $22.50 to $30. Light food and adult beverages are available for purchase.
CELEBRATION: A Martin Luther King Jr. celebration hosted by Greenup and Boyd counties branch of the NAACP begins at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Ashland Transportation Center. Bishop Isaac Glover of New Jerusalem Christian Center in Ironton speaks. Singing and participation of local schools are also featured. The free event is sponsored by Ashland Community and Technical College, city of Ashland, Ashland Independent Schools, Ashland Transportation Center, First Presbyterian Church, NECCO and Pathways Inc.
SHOW: T.J. Layne, veteran race promoter, hosts the inaugural Ohio Valley Motorsports Show presented by Premier Physical and Occupational Therapy from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Boyd County Convention and Arts Center, Ashland. Vendors sell parts for dirt track racing, drag racing, asphalt short track racing and go-kart racing. Motorsports apparel and collectible vendors and motorsports photography vendors are also available. Retired racers are honored with the Ohio Valley Racers Reunion from noon to 2 p.m. Admission is $5 ages 13 and older and free ages 12 and younger, with the first 50 children receiving a souvenir checkered flag.
CONCERT: Tommy Webb Band is featured during Mountaineer Opry at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Cabell County 4-H Camp Conference Center, Barboursville. Tickets are $15; $12 seniors; and $5 ages 12 and younger. Concessions are available.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Emily Morgan, Clyde DeVore, Paul Dean, Jared Dille, John Dransfeld, Fred Buchanan, Missy Adkins, Erin Elizabeth Adkins becomes 25, Brady Williams, Lois Keller, Jaclyn Pyles, Jane Graham, Linda Prater, Pippa Lambros, Adam Harshbarger, Chelsey Lilly, Elton Dolan, Nellie Kirby, Todd Taylor, Haley Hall Waugh, Jill Cochran, Jenny New, Marion McCray, Mary Johnson, Emma Holdstock.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Trevor and Caitlin Wilson, Till and Genny Curry, Mike and Suzy Richardson.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Thomas Blatt, Libby Bell, Laura Marie Goble spins the last of the teen years at 19, Jay Shepherd, Madison Bucher, Harris Coulter, Coy Mullins, Nellie Templeton, Jay Adkins with C.J. Hughes Construction Co. begins the last of his 50s at 59, Jessica Brier, Bob Miller, Caleb Conner, Dottie Simpkins, Nellie Templeton, John Humphreys, Karen McDonie, Anna Biederman, Daniel Adkins, Viola Adkins spins the last of the 80s at 89, Gene Caldwell moves closer to No. 100 by reaching No. 97.
CHUCKLE: At the beginning of the year, Ellen’s daughter, a high school teacher in South Carolina, asked her class to fill out an information sheet. One question was “If your parents were to describe you in one word, what would it be?” Some students wrote predictable answers such as “intelligent” and “responsible”; others said “clueless” or “Einstein.” Ellen’s daughter answered with her favorite — “Pre-Madonna!”