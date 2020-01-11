AUDITIONS: Vocal auditions for “Mamma Mia!,” the smash hit musical, begin at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Dance and reading auditions begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, for ages 14 and up.
HONOREE: Mike Hamrick, Marshall University athletic director, was recently honored as Sportsperson of the Year by the Charleston Gazette-Mail’s sports staff. The West Virginia native has been instrumental in securing a new state-of-the-art baseball stadium, fundraising and successfully installing new facilities for a number of the school’s athletic teams. Past honorees include Mike D’Antoni, Houston Rockets coach; Randy Moss, Marshall University grad playing 14 seasons in NFL; and Nick Saban, University of Alabama football head coach.
TRYOUTS: Auditions for Huntington Area Regional Theatre’s 2020 summer season are offered three times this month at St. Cloud Commons. Tryouts are for “The Addams Family” and “Elf the Musical” available from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 18; and noon to 5 p.m. Jan. 19.
AWARDED: Matthew Jeffers, U.S. Air Force veteran, recently was presented with the Outstanding Nursing Graduate award at Ohio University Southern. Gage Rhoades received the Spirit of Nursing Award. Twenty-five others recognized at the pinning ceremony with associate degree nursing awards were Brooklyn Badgett, Cheyenne Brown, Lela Crager, Emily Dingus, Natasha Dodridge, Annie Ewert, Erin Freesem, Sarah Fuller, Kristi Gresham, Tyler Hager, Emma Hamilton, Jacob Henson, Amanda Mays, Derek Morris, Kathryn Neill, Alley Pigmon, Stephanie Reed, Alyssa Roark, Molly Saunders, Aaron Stumbo, Abigail Sweeney-Edmonds, Javon Thompson, Cynthia Turner, Alexis Vance and Hannah Wolfenbarger.
BALLET: Classical Arts Entertainment Inc. hosts a presentation of “Swan Lake” featuring National Ballet Theatre of Odessa, Ukraine, from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Vern Riffe Center for the Arts, Shawnee State University, Portsmouth, Ohio. Tickets are $55 and $45. Contact info@vrcfa.com or 740-351-3600.
ELECTED: Kerry E. Adkins, senior vice president of Huntington Federal Savings Bank with 40 years of industry experience, and Paul A. Testani, chief financial officer of Rubberlite, were recently elected to the bank’s board of directors. Kerry began his banking career upon graduation from Marshall University, and 17 of those years have been with Huntington Federal. Paul became a public accountant 35 years ago before joining Rubberlite in 2007. He graduated from Youngstown State University and is a board member of Huntington YMCA and Huntington YMCA Foundation.
CONCERT: Mountaineer Opry presents a bluegrass show featuring Fast Track at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Cabell County 4-H Camp Conference Center, 6040 Booten Creek Road, Barboursville. Call 304-743-5749.
SYMPHONY: West Virginia Youth Symphony presents its annual winter concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at University of Charleston Geary Auditorium. Tickets are $10; free ages 18 and younger. Contact 304-957-9888 or www.wvyouthsymphony.org.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Scarlett Smith, Sophia Wylie, Phil McComas, Mary Ellen Byrd Young spins the last of the 60s at 69, Lynn Jarrell, Danny Hughes, Andrew Mershon, Kent Powers leaves the 30s behind for No. 40, Karen Estep, Derek Morgan, Amy Jarrell, Kim Jeffers, Wyatt Utley, Mary Dempsey, Annie Wright, Sara Davis, Joshua Johnson, Brent Nelson, Jennifer York, Cagney Sargent, Paul Becker, Patrick Morgan, Mary Beth Biederman, Avery Morgan, Sandy Rupert, Adelaide Madelly.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Wes Alexander, McDonald Morris, Sabrina Thomas, Candie Bogren, Zachary Noble, Joanna Brown, Megan Fisher, Cindy Hinshaw, Logan Jackson, Jennifer Romeo, Doug Ward, Lauren Ward, Barbara Lynn Spurlock, Mary Lyons, Bryton Leadman, Clinton Foster, Fred Bias, Becky Chambers.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Phil and Brenda Perdue celebrate No. 52.
CHUCKLE: After rushing to the university campus to type a paper, Christopher unknowingly parked in a tow-away zone. Two days later, his car was nowhere to be found. He called campus police and told them his situation. “Would you please describe the vehicle?” the dispatcher asked. “It’s a 1982 Ford, two-tone green, with some rust and a crack in the windshield,” Christopher said. “Well, sir,” she responded with a chuckle, “I think it’s safe to rule out theft.”