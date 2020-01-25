FAIR: A scholarship and education fair is from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at St. Peter Claver. The event is hosted by Huntington Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.
MOVIE: “For Movie That Matter Monday” showings hosted by West Virginia International Film Festival begin at 7 p.m. Jan. 27 at Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, formerly Underground Cinema, in Charleston. Tickets, $9 and $5 students, are available at www.wviff.org.
REMEMBERING: Karen S. Holland Lemaster remembers Sunday, Jan. 26, as it would be the 69th birthday of her late husband, Ben, who passed away Dec. 4, 2010. During these 10 years of not having her precious friend in her midst, he remains in her heart as he is missed daily.
MUsic: The School of Music continues “MUsic Mondays” Lecture Series from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Cellar Door. Titled “The B List,” composers whose surnames begin with “B” are featured. Yohan Yi, bass member of Metropolitan Opera Chorus, attends the lecture. Seating is limited. Donations of $10 are payable at door.
ONLY: “This world isn’t the same place as it used to be” are true words spoken by Doffice Adkins, the only surviving sibling of my mother. And unfortunately he isn’t the same man he used to be as he grows older and experiences daily pain and heartache. In fact, the Wayne resident and retiree of the former Owens-Illinois Glass Co. becomes 86 years young Sunday, Jan. 26. May his day and year be filled with what makes him happiest.
FREE MEAL: Greater Barboursville Community Outreach provides free chili, salad, bread, desserts and beverages from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Barboursville Senior Center.
LIST: Three local residents were named to the dean’s list for 2019 fall semester at Pensacola Christian College. They are Atticus Van De Brake of Ashland; Jeannette Acevedo of Hurricane, West Virginia; and Alysa Stilwell of Barboursville.
CLASSES: The 62nd session of “Life Writing Class” led by John Patrick Grace, book editor and publisher, continues from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 25, at Star Federal Credit Union, 607 3rd Ave. The 10-week class, which began Jan. 18, costs $185 or $170 for returning members. Contact 304-617-1292 or publishersplace@gmail.com.
BATCH: A batch of warm wishes has been cooked up and is being sent to a special Huntington lady — Emma Kennedy — celebrating her Saturday, Jan. 25, birthday. A retired Cabell Huntington Hospital housekeeper is currently enjoying being a cook in the school system. This wonderful Christian lady continues to be the inspiring light to my family as she was the first time we met. She is being wished all the ingredients for a happy and healthy day, with more of the same to follow.
EXHIBIT: “In Flux,” exhibition of textile artworks made by 24 artists who are educators in the medium of textiles and members of South Eastern Fibers Educators Association, is presented by Marshall University School of Art and Design at Charles W. and Norma C. Carroll Gallery in Visual Arts Center, 927 3rd Ave. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Feb. 7. A closing reception is from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 6 with a talk featuring Miyuki Cook, associate professor of fiber arts in School of Art and Design, Rena Wood and Andrea Vail, following in Room 209 of the center.
COUPLE: It’s exciting to know a couple who has been together in marriage nearly 50 years. Joey and Debbie Adkins, both Barboursville High School graduates in the 1970s, have been side by side through 46 years of laughter, sorrow, joy and tears. As they didn’t know what life would bring, they loved each other through everything and sought God’s wisdom and guidance each day. The parents of one son, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren pledged devotion and have lived out God’s intention for marriage, showing unconditional love and commitment. As these first cousins of mine celebrate their anniversary Saturday, Jan. 25, may they begin another year of happiness, memories and love.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Robert Klinestiver Jr., Hunter McSweeney, Ann Poissot, Lola Vance, Alison Riley Bishop, Wes Shanholtzer, Kevin Ray, Holly McKenna, Alex Bradley, Erin Kaphan, Thea Bolt, Stephanie Hoover, Kristen Ewanus, Jane McKinney.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Lara Lawson, Max Crow III, Brenda Lyons, Bailey Swanson, John Bowie, Don Jacobs, Scott Riedel, Dan Russell, Andy Wendel, Mary Tonnesen, Jackie Stombock, Anthony Newby, Janet Clark, Millie DeVore, Martha Thacker, Harper Haney, Karen Waller, Bailey Nicole Swanson spins the last of the teens at 19, Robin Pool, Arlene Napier, Mike Lucas, Stephanie Carter, Robert Reynolds, Jamie Artrip, George Lucas, Evelyn Scarberry, Stephen McComas, Coy Smith becomes a teenager at 13, Christie Marie Proctor hits the double 3 (33), Kevin Ballengee.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Raymond and Johnna Aliff (1989), John and Nona Rimmer celebrate No. 53.
CHUCKLE: Two middle-aged women were talking. One said, “I wonder if my husband will love me when my hair turns gray.” “I don’t see why not,” said the other. “After all, he’s loved you through six shades already.”