CAR WASH: Fairland East Playground Fund hosts a “Dad Bod Car Wash” from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 11, in parking lot of Complex7Boombox, Proctorville, Ohio. Suggested donation is $20. The fund’s crew of dad volunteers to assist with the event. Visit Facebook and Instagram or http://fairlandeastplaygoundfund.weebly.com.
GRAD: Congratulations to Jett Hayes. The grandson of Frank Hayes of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church and son of Jeff and Dawn Hayes, of Murphysboro, Illinois, graduated from Murphysboro High School.
CRUISE-IN: The Cops-N-Rodders WV Classic Car Club hosts a cruise-in from 5 p.m. until dusk Saturday, July 17, at Putnam County Bank, parking lot, Hurricane. Registration for competing vehicles is $10. Awards are presented for best Mopar, best Ford, Best GM, best truck, best import, best street rod, best specialty vehicle and best of show. Call 304-562-6903.
100TH: A reception for Virgil Carroll is planned Sunday, July 11, after morning worship service at Milton United Methodist Church. He is being honored for becoming 100 years old. May his number keep increasing, as does his health and fond memories.
CAMP: “Fun and Fitness Camp,” open to ages 5-12, is offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 12-16, at Marshall Rec Center. The cost is $140 and $170 nonmembers. Visit https://www.marshall.edu/campusrec/healthy-herd-youth-campsummer-2021/.
SERVICE: A community-wide COVID-19 memorial service, “Grieving Our Losses,” hosted by Enslow Park Presbyterian Church, begins at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 11, at the Huntington church. The event is designed to bring closure to the suffering experienced as a result of the pandemic, assist in the healing process and be a source of comfort. Music of the Taize group (made up of members from St. Stephen Roman Catholic Church in Ona and New Hope United Methodist Church in Proctorville, Ohio), “Springs of New Hope,” along with musicians and singers from the host church, are featured. Candles representing the losses are lit during service and the bell will toll 21 times, referring to the military 21-gun salute. Contact Pastor John Yeager, 304-360-1198, 304-523-9920 or yeagiyogi@gmail.com.
82ND: A faithful reader of this column for years, Anne Blake Childers turns 82 years young Saturday, July 10. The West Virginia resident 40 years or more before moving to South Point, Ohio, is also retired from Cabell Huntington Hospital with 35 years’ service. Here’s hoping this wonderful person enjoys her special day as I look forward to sending birthday greetings again next year.
BASKETBALL: St. Joseph Central Catholic School varsity basketball team conducts its Flight Academy basketball camp from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday through Friday, July 14-16, at Parish Life Center. Students in kindergarten through grade 8 may attend. Each camper receives a camp T-shirt for participating. The fee is $50. To register, visit https://www.irontoncatholicschools.org/.../FlightAcademy or call Anna Easterling, 740-357-1973.
LEGALITY: Marilyn Harrah, longtime legal secretary to the late Attorney Charles Hatcher and recently retired but down to one day a week with Chad Hatcher, has been found guilty and sentenced … to celebrating another birthday. Not only did Marilyn run the office, but she also took care of clients and often advised them nearly as well as the attorney. She was always the same sweet, kind, compassionate and helpful person every time we met, and came to feel like a part of my family. Here’s hoping her Saturday, July 10, birthday is bright, surprise-filled and, of course, legal.
SALE: Salvation Army sponsors a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 10, on its rear parking lot, 1235 3rd Ave. Proceeds benefit its women’s ministries. Call 304-529-2401 or 304-840-9864.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jennifer Ingram, Shawn Ward, Jordawn DeAnna Dunfee, granddaughter of Carolyn Byrd Williamson, is over the mid-20 mark at 26, Freddy Crossen, Drew Birkhimer, Marlene Fetty, Phoebe Molyneux, JoAnne Cyrus.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Jason and Carey Roland.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Patricia Shephard turns 84, Trina Adkins, Amy Flaugher, Dawn Robins, Barbara E. Rayburn, Robert Neighborgall, Noah LeGrand, Callie Nease, Pam Curtis, Ginny Morgan, Craig Komorowski, Phyllis Kiser, Quinn Hazelett, Jim McSweeney, Pat Meredith.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Kayla Taylor, Sylvia Fortner turns 74, Mayless Renee Kennedy turns 5, Rebecca McKee, Amanda Byrd spins the last of the 20s at 29, Gabriel Cremeans turns 2, Coby Hickman, Kayleigh Lewis, Lynnette Simms, Debbie Spencer, Jocelyn Cregut, David Imperi, Linda Sites.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Richard and Lola Casey, Grover and Sheri Tadlock.
CHUCKLE: Jules had not realized his 5-year-old son had overheard his mother and him discussing the new baby until the grandfather stopped by for a visit. “Are you excited about a baby brother or sister coming?” the granddad asked the boy. The boy answered, “I guess so, Grandpa. But I think the names Daddy has picked out are kind of weird. He said he would like to name the girl Elizabeth, and that’s OK, I suppose. But if it is another boy, Daddy said they are definitely going to call it Quits.”