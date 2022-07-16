AWARDED: Marine Maria Cain was presented the 2022 Marine of the Year award for the Huntington Detachment 340 at its annual awards dinner at American Legion Post 16. She was recognized for displaying outstanding spirit and enhancement of the mission and principles of the U.S. Marine Corps and Marine Corps League from April 2021 to April 2022. The detachment’s adjutant/paymaster from 2019 to 2020 serves on the detachment’s Honor Guard and has organized fundraisers for various veterans and their families.
OLDER: Tim Effingham never seems to look or act any older. Continuing as custodian and faithful servant at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, his annual “getting older” celebration is Saturday, July 16. Often seen at his Ona neighborhood residence improving his surroundings, this State Electric retiree is always friendly and ready for a short chat after frequent walks in the sunshine, rain, snow or cold. In recent weeks, Tim became a new dad — of three adopted kittens — after giving up one of longtime “man’s best friends.” Here’s hoping wife Maureen treats Tim to dinner of his choice.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL: Milton’s Lighthouse Baptist Church is preparing for an Australian Outback Vacation Bible School from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 18-22. Classes for all ages are available.
OH NO: Tell me it isn’t so. Lillian Narcise, better known as “Lil,” is 80-plus (maybe 84) years young Saturday, July 16. Lil has been a part of my family since my early Herald-Dispatch life, where she worked for several years. She has attended family functions and always stepped up to the plate at the right time, bringing cheer, love and comfort through her card ministry. This super Christian friend is being wished a super day.
FIRST: Following 55 years of marriage in 2021, Dallas and Patty Cassidy, of Wayne, became great-grandparents. On Sunday, July 17, this lovely couple celebrates the first birthday of the little heavyweight, River Wolf Cassidy, who weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at birth. May the joy, love, happiness, memories and fun he has shared this past year continue to spill over into following days and years.
VBS: “Food Truck Party” is the theme for Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 18-22, at South Point First Church of the Nazarene, South Point, Ohio. To register, visit forms.gle/zvhT1BFU7WkSE3p76.
CELEBRATION: As Sunday, July 17, is National Ice Cream Day, so is it The Wild Ramp’s 10th birthday celebration from 1 to 4 p.m. at 555 14th St. W. A free cake is served at 1 p.m.; online food hub tour from 1 to 2:30 p.m.; and Jeni’s ice cream tasting, 1:30 p.m.
DEGREED: Joseph Williams, of South Point, Ohio, was one of more than 4,500 undergraduate and graduate students earning a Master of Science in mechanical engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
LEGACY: It was one year ago Sunday, July 17, Jean Dean of Huntington passed away. Born in London, England, she became an American citizen in 1969 and was married to the late E. Keith Dean 32 years at the time of his 2011 passing. Mayor Dean, as she was known from 1993 to 2000, was the first woman to serve as Huntington mayor, following her stint of being director of administration and finance. The active member of Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church was also involved with Musical Arts Guild and hosted a radio talk show, “Viewpoint with Jean Dean.”
BAND: Burning Ridge Band performs from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, July 16, at American Legion Post 177. Non-members must sign in and pay $5.
SPECIAL: Happy birthday to Lisa Knotts. The beautiful, intelligent niece of Connie Ferguson, of Huntington, celebrates her special day Saturday, July 16. Congratulations are also offered as this woman has a new position of employment — assistant principal at Buffalo Elementary School. May your day be surprise filled and following ones filled with love, happiness, fond memories and good health.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Joyce Frazier, Chuck Heiner, Fern Jones, Nancy Turner, John Bayliss, Lauren Turley, Terry Turley, Vivian Atkinson, Kara Dutton, Megan Hazelett, Steve Damron, Norman Alexander, Joseph Lazaro, Cathy Farrell, Catina Naegele, Bill Deel, Becky Mohn, Betty Howerton, Irene Dacci is four into the 90s at 94, Ronald Plybon turns 73, Alice Wehrle, Kyler James Long leaves the teens behind for No. 20, Beth Reizman, Jack Shumaker, Dana K. Watts.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Reid and Leigh Frye, Buck and Cathy Connard, Tom and Gloria Pauley, Brandon and Laura Clark, Klu and Joanie Hardin (1993), Jarrett and Jessica Baisden (2016).
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Sierra Fisher, Michael Gibson, Jeannette Rickard, Tim McDonald, Karen Marsh, Katie Spencer, Daniel Vance, Zelda McKenna, Robin Crouch, Glenna Hendrick, Lee Blake, Laura Darby, Betty R. Gilbert, Lyndsay Trogan, Carolyn Dornon, Margie Olmstead, Carolyn Jean Walters, Rachel McDonald, Colton Brady Shaffer.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Randy and Amy Hogsett.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Beth Anderson, Marsha Jones, Abram Smith, Kayla Cooper, Katt Petty, Linda Stull, Paul Cooley, Brandy Boley, Hunter Adams, Mary Frances Burns, Lillian Sergent, Molly Archer, Wilma Anderson, Mary Leaberry, Rick Mullin with Division of Highways still in early 60s at 63, Taylor Yoho-Burns, Wade Maybin hits the mid-70 mark at 75, Sophia Wilks is in the last of the single-digit numbers at 9, Jordan Hart is 26, Drew Trimboli, Seth Moore, Lance Cory, Kirsten Bagley, Candy Rollyson, Ann Buchanan.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Tyler and Jamie Herman Bellomy, Alan and Emma Mannon, Ray and Debbie Spencer celebrate No. 35, Harold and Sue Bennett, Eddie and Cathy Ellison, Randy and Jayne Kirk, Clifford and Whitney Staley, Christian and Laura Watson.
CHUCKLE: A parrot was up for sale at an auction. The bidding proceeded briskly, and soon a winner was announced. When paying, the high bidder asked the auctioneer if the parrot could speak. “Sure can,” replied the auctioneer. “It was the parrot that was bidding against you.”