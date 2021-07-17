BAPTISMS: In June and July, Lewis Memorial Baptist Church’s pastoral staff was busy baptizing folks to show their decision to follow Jesus. They include Regan Chapman, Jolie and Erin Eddins, Gunner Francis, Kinsley Hunt, Chris Lacey, Gemma Ottaviano, Paxton Payne, Dawna and Emma White. Vacation Bible School baptisms were Olivia Allen, Addie Bashore, Molly Burgess, Randy Clark, Michaela Connelly, Jionna Addelynn Eaves, Zeplyn Frasher, Jason Gibson, Mia Lawrence, Ziva Nash, Rachel Parks, Steven Robinson and Ella Winters.
VBS: “May the Lord Be With You” is the theme for Vacation Bible School from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 19-23, at Apostolic Life Cathedral, Guyandotte. Classes are available for ages 4-12. To register, visit https://vbspro.events/p/events/apostoliclifecathedral-vbs.
MISSING: Celebrating a 100-year birthday would be perfect for Mary Leaberry, who celebrates the milestone Sunday, July 18, if her twin sister, Helen Lester, could attend. Helen passed away in October 2020. Mary will be honored with a family luncheon at Guyan Country Club with 55 nieces and nephews expected to attend, as well as Helen’s daughter, Sally Bogers. May this “bit of history” bring much joy, happiness, love, memories and good health.
SALE: Cedar Grove Volunteer Fire Department hosts a hot dog sale and family picture days Saturday, July 17. Hot dogs are available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tristate Photos takes pictures from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 17-18, for a $20 donation. Proceeds benefit the annual Firehouse Santa toy drive.
SCHOLARSHIPS: Four Putnam County residents received scholarship grants from Putnam Rotary Club. Kayleigh Hayzlett, Buffalo grad, will work toward a nursing degree at Marshall University. Paige Morris of Winfield High will work toward a degree in exercise physiology at West Virginia University. Desirae Tucker, Hurricane High graduate planning to attend Bridge Valley Community and Technical College, received a scholarship for nursing studies. Jodi Wright, also a Hurricane High grad to study nursing, plans to attend WVU.
ICE CREAM: Scream … we all scream for ice cream. In observation of National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, July 18, The Wild Ramp sponsors “Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream Tasting” featuring eight flavors from 2 to 5 p.m. A giveaway and fun trivia are available. Tickets are $15, available at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/twr/event/831160.
GRAD: Geoffrey Bennett, of Ashland, qualified for the dean’s list for the spring semester at Ohio University, Athens, by earning 12 semester hours of credit, including at least six hours attempted for letter grades, with a minimum grade point average of at least 3.5 achieved. He graduated with an Associate in Applied Science (associate in nursing) from the university’s College of Health Sciences and Professions.
BIBLE SCHOOL: “Mystery Island: Tracking Down the One True God” is the theme for Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 19-23, at New Baptist Church. Classes are available for ages 3-4 and kindergarten through grade 5.
CRUISE: BB Riverboats hosts the third Belle of Cincinnati Summer Tour on Sunday, July 25, at Harris Riverfront Park. Lunch cruise boarding begins at 11 a.m., with sails from noon to 2 p.m. The cost is $25.47 and $19.81 ages 4-12. Dinner cruise boarding begins at 6:30 p.m. with sails from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The cost is $56.60 and $39.62 ages 4-12. Contact 800-262-8586 or bbriverboats.com.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Colton Brady Shaffer, Carolyn Jean Walters, Laura Darby, Ruth Gilbert, Lyndsay Trogan, Rachel McDonald, Carolyn Dornon, Lee Blake, Robin Crouch, Glenna Hendrick, Zelda McKenna, Margie Olmstead, Betty Ruth Gilbert, Barbara Thornburgh, Jeannette Rickard, Tim McDonald, Donna Dingus, Renee Ratcliff, Sierra Fisher, Michael Gibson, Karen Marsh, Katie Spencer, Daniel Vance.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Sophia Wilks is 8, Wade Maybin stops before hitting the mid-70 mark at 74, Rick Mullins with West Virginia Division of Highways turns 62, Candy Rollyson, Barboursville High School Class of 1971 graduate, Ed Armbrewster, with Division of Highways, turns 52, Ann Buchanan, Mary Leaberry, Hunter Adams, Seth Moore, Mary Frances Burns, Jordan Hart becomes 25, Tonya Spaulding, Abram Smith, Kayla Cooper, Katt Petty, Lillian Sergent, Molly Archer, Beth Anderson, Marsha Jones, Linda Stull, Paul Cooley, Dave Coughenour, Mycah Sizemore.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Alan and Emma Mannon, Ray and Debbie Spencer, Harold and Sue Bennett, Tyler and Jamie Herman-Bellomy, Eddie and Cathy Ellison, Randy and Jayne Kirk.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Mae Welch turns 92, Colleen Toppings, Lance Cory, Joanne Yingling, Gee Deveny, Opal Jones, David Ray, Terry Grierson, Ron Foss, Rob Kearns, Jim Allman, Allen Dutton, Patrick McKinney, George Linsenmeyer IV, Kim Cook, Jacob Lyon, Gabriel Watts, Vicki Buell, Caitlin Newcome.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: John and Lenda Burns, Wes and Amy Bullington (2002), John and Sue Cummings, Kim and Steve Matthews, Stephanie and Patrick Flynn, Gary and Sandy Vargo.