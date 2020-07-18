Community News
HONORED: St. Mary’s Center for Education’s School of Respiratory Care honored May graduates with a virtual graduation ceremony. Those graduating included Taylor Hunt Greenlee, Charleston; Leora Katherine Carter, Nichole Marie Treadway, Morgan Paige Miller, Heather Boyle, Molly Sowder, all of Huntington; Destanee Paige VanNatter and Mary Noble, Ona; Sydney Nicole Raike, JaByla Smith, Point Pleasant; Chase Brody Allen, Red House; and Jennifer Lee Miller, South Charleston.
POSTPONED: The annual Hemmings Motor News Great Race, scheduled for Aug. 28, has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns until June 2021. Featuring cars dating back to 1909 in a time-speed-distance rally across country, the event will begin in San Antonio and proceed to Greenville, South Carolina. Lunch stop cities are scheduled for Huntington and Kentucky.
TREASURE: It sounds like Carolyn Byrd Williamson is a lady of great work ethic and possesses a caring and giving heart and a life that inspires as she lets her light shine. This soon-to-be 44-year employee of Huntington Hose and Hydraulics has seen a lot of changes in her 72 years of life (soon to be 73 years Monday, July 20) but has been blessed beyond measure. The Huntington East High School Class of 1965 graduate is being wished an awesome day on her special day. May she continue to have life’s blessings granted unto her. I count Carolyn among my many treasures and would love to meet her someday.
RACE: The first points race of the season is set for action for the Greg Chandler Frame and Body Championship Opener on Saturday, July 18, at Ona Speedway. Spectator gates open at 5 p.m., with qualifying at 6 p.m. and racing at 7 p.m. General admission is $10 for ages 15 and older; $5 ages 11-14; and free ages 10 and younger. Pit passes are $30 for ages 15 and older; $15 ages 11-14; and free ages 10 and younger.
LIST: Ohio residents recently among 1,072 Marshall University students named to the president’s list for the spring semester include Thomas W. Edgar II, Rachel E. Horner, Josie M. Jones of Bidwell; Sydney E. Meadows of Coal Grove; Hannah B. Cline, Alexa N. Dickerson, Savannah C. Friend, Anna L. Preston, Grace J. Simpson, Sydney A. Strait, Sydney B. Wain, Clay V. Willis, Shelby L. Zerkle of Ironton; Nikki J. Brammer of Kitts Hill; Andrew D. Holsinger of Portsmouth; Levi H. Gleim, Addison L. Guilliams of West Portsmouth; and Jacqueline M. Shaw of Willow Wood. In order to be named on this list, students must have a 4.0 grade point average for a minimum of 12 hours.
NAMED: Grant Young, of Hurricane, West Virginia, was named to the president’s list during the spring term at the University of Alabama. To qualify for this list, students must have an academic record of 4.0. Montana Fouts, of Grayson, Kentucky, was named to the dean’s list. To qualify for this list, students must have an academic record of 3.5 or above.
