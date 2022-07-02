HONORED: Sophie Agrawal, of Huntington, distinguished scholar at Hollis University in Roanoke, Virginia, earned dean’s list honors during the spring semester. To attain this distinction, students must earn at least a 3.5 average on a 4.0 grading scale.
BAND: Greater Huntington Symphonic Band performs at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at Central Park Bandstand, Ashland. The show begins with a performance by GHSB Jazz Band. Attendees may bring lawn chairs and blankets.
ROAD SHOW: The 16-time CMA award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Chris Stapleton brings his “All-American Road Show” to Charleston this month — 7 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Tickets are $59.75, $89.75 and $119.75.
TREASURER: Tiffany Tatum, of Barboursville, is welcomed into the position of treasurer at Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, Barboursville. She is a CEO of ClergyTech, showing commitment, passion and unmatched experience.
NOVEL: Coy Hall, professor of history at Ashland Community and Technical College, released his second novel, “The Hangman Feeds the Jackal,” published by Nosetouch Press. The paperback and ebook are available online, including Amazon, Walmart, and Barnes and Noble.
OVER 80: It’s 83, to be exact, for Peggy Knapp as she celebrates her special day Sunday, July 3. The neighbor of Sue King is being wished the best day and year.
CONCERT: Mountaineer Opry hosts a concert featuring Rob McNurlin and His Cowboys at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at Cabell County 4-H Conference Center, Booten Creek Road, Barboursville. Admission is $15; $5 ages 12 and younger.
DIRECTOR: Carol Allen, longtime executive director of Highlands Museum and Discovery Center in Ashland, recently gave up those reins to Kim Jenkins, who returned to her hometown of Ashland in 1986. The Highlands volunteer began her new duties Friday.
WINNER: Haylie Grace Mershon is growing accustomed to being a winner. Not long ago the firstborn of four children born to Andrew and Amanda Mershon was tops in her karate class. Within the past few weeks the oldest grandchild of Suzanne Rutherford was one of 15 students in Wayne County Schools named as a recipient of the Wayne County Pledge scholarship, which totaled $1,666. The intelligent 14-year-old eighth-grader was honored with the scholarship for submitting an essay regarding plans for her future as she wants to become a forensic scientist. Haylie begins her freshman year as a ninth-grader this fall at Spring Valley High School. The other 14 recipients of the scholarship were Levi Q. Yeoman, Meredith Stamper, Eli Michael Lynch, Madison Renae Stumbo, Samantha Lester, Lily Sowards, Robert Lyle Chafin, Natalie Mae Webb, Kylee Hunter, Lincoln Brooks Davis, Zoey Mae Stevens, Benjamin Ashton Cox, Harrison Cole McChristian and Kailyn Boggs. Congratulations, Haylie — this is a great start for your college plans, but with your record, I can see more in the future.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Dr. Hoyt Burdick, Rachael Rohrbach, David Tarter, Creda Billups, Alice Bias, William Holley, Shane Gue, Tyler Mays Williams, Richard Elkins, Lori Keyser, Patrick Richards, Eric Sargent, Ruth Bragg, Morgan Thompson, Adam Wood, Holly Fannin, Jacob Lingenfelter, Kelly Broce, Paula Linsenmeyer, Crystal Leonard Arden hits the “double nickels” at 55, Michelle Barker, Rick Adkins, Leana Powers of Proctorville, Ohio.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Rob and Teresa Blake, Chad and Molly Fisher, Dalvin and Wendi Hawthorne celebrate No. 31.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Logan Caldwell, Lisa Cornwell, Trudy Black, Grace Gosselin, John Monday, Joshua Bonyak, Sherry Hardin, Henry Sheils, Cindy LeGrand, Jared Bradley, Valerie Holland, Halley Thompson, Larry Lapelle.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Roy and Rhonda Crockett celebrate No. 41.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Emily Lingenfelter, Pamela Klim, Dustin and Damian Young turn 32, Jaci Mannon, Monica Revely, Skipper Maynard, Lora Laverty.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Chris and Rita Kelley, Scott and Tara Fullen celebrate “lucky” 13.
CHUCKLE: Libby’s dad was explaining to her about Abraham Lincoln and his birthday was celebrated as a special time. He also told her how some people called him Honest Abe. Looking a little puzzled, Libby answered, “If he was so honest, then why do they close all the banks and keep kids home from school?”