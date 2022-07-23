BAPTISM: Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church recently welcomed Guthrie Parker to its faith community through baptism. The son of Kaitlin Phlegar and Caleb Parker is also the godson of Tim and Mallory Jamison.
GRADUATES: Two homeschooled individuals affiliated with Hurricane’s Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church graduated earlier this year. Samuel Clark graduated from The Clark Family Homeschool and Asher Larch from Tamarack Academy Homeschool. Congratulations on this accomplishment, and best wishes for a successful future.
MOVIE: The second night of the Double Feature Summer Movie Night features “Space Jam — A New Legacy” from 9 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at Barboursville Park. Bring a blanket or chair. Admission is free.
NAMED: Timothy Stollings, of Prichard, West Virginia, was named to the dean’s list at the University of Findlay for the spring semester. To earn this achievement, students must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
62ND: The 62nd wedding anniversary celebration for Raymond and Rosetta Blake on Monday, July 25, could be a trip to Hawaii, a walk on the beach or a day at their Barboursville homestead, but they are still blessed to be together with their love, dedication, strength and inspiration. Rosetta has been sick for a number of years but continues to see beautiful moments in life and treasures the things making up each day, tomorrow and future days. The sun always shines on the bond they have created over the years of marriage. She is a retired caregiver and he is retired from Cabell County Board of Education. May this day be just as special as they are and continue with surprises and God’s many blessings.
MEET: VFW Auxiliary 9738 meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at the post, 227 Main St. Members are asked to attend and support work and programs for veterans.
DOUBLE THE FUN: Add the ages of Kayla Adkins and Kody Adkins together and the total is 66, but separating them (only in age as twins normally aren’t separable in many things), it’s 33 each, and that’s the age of this twin sister and brother celebrating another special day Saturday, July 23. Amidst their moments of doubling the fun, Kayla and Kody are being wished a surprise-filled day, with love, happiness and togetherness throughout the year.
RECIPIENT: Rachel Hanshaw, 2020 graduate of Fairview High School and attending Morehead State University, is one of 13 students receiving scholarship money from the Mae Ward (Boyd County teacher 43 years) Educational Trust, Fifth Third Bank, trustee. The annual scholarship is open to current students or recent alumni of Boyd County, Fairview, Ashland Blazer and Holy Family high schools, and Rose Hill Christian School. Recipients must possess outstanding character and promise as reflected by record of service to neighbors, community, family and their reputation for honesty and integrity and attend a Boyd County high school at least three years before applying and have applied to accredited college or university. They must also achieve an ACT score of 20 or higher and maintain a cumulative grade point average between 3.0 and 4.0, computed as of the end of the first semester of the year of application.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Mike Baker, Kirstyn Bess, Michelle Jackson, Chase Maddox, Sadi Phillips, Izzy O’Callaghan, Andrew West, Dan Jordan, Erin Bradley, Mike Kelly, Sharon Morrison, Alan Zimmerman, Sharon Ross Caldwell, Kirston Bess, Brenda Adkins, Alana Mooney, Woodson Proctor hits the mid-60 mark at 65, Sherri Hagley, Barbara Townsend, Rodney Montgomery is two over the mid-60 mark (67), Hunter Lycans turns 3, Jan Mayes, Nick Clark.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Gary and Jill Newman, Todd and Kathy Lester, Ben and Becca Wilson.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Kendra Schamp, Cierra Stevens, Betsy Brown, Phil Holmes, Kaylen Simpson, Aaron Williamson, Daniel Spoor, Beverly Koerber, Kati Higdon, Dick Gilkerson, Randy Hall, Laekyn Scarberry, Brent Smith, Sheila Wheeler, Elizabeth Hamlin, Robin Lane, Pat Pierce, Harry Hager, Sara Wright, Jill Perry, Steven Smith, Sarah Strickland.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Brandon and Shelley Porter, Linda and George Armstead.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jeff Elkins, Darya Ferguson, Josephine Marsh, Cheri Rollyson, Barbara Meek, Paula Paden, Maggie Westfall, Rodney McComas, Allison Albers, Rusty Surface, David Korstanje, Joan Lynch, Stacey Fletcher, Buck Connard, Gina Crews, Alanna Cushing, Maggie McPhail, Sherri Nash, Lindell Duke, Dr. Carl B. Binns, Susan Erwin, Savannah Wick becomes double toothpicks at 11, Paul Cline, Pam Wood, Michelle Pemberton, Keegan Rowe, Gary Matheny, Amelyn Harmon, Landon James Handley is 5, Ella Hayes.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jimmy and Candi Conaway, Jeff and Debbie Haynes.
CHUCKLE: Marie was waitressing in a restaurant where the owner’s black cat was famous for sneaking in to enjoy the warmth of the open fire. One night as a couple was dining by candlelight near the fire, Marie noticed a black object under the woman’s chair. She reached down as discreetly as possible to grab what she thought was that cat when the woman asked indignantly, “What on earth are you doing with my handbag?”