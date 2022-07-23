The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BAPTISM: Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church recently welcomed Guthrie Parker to its faith community through baptism. The son of Kaitlin Phlegar and Caleb Parker is also the godson of Tim and Mallory Jamison.

GRADUATES: Two homeschooled individuals affiliated with Hurricane’s Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church graduated earlier this year. Samuel Clark graduated from The Clark Family Homeschool and Asher Larch from Tamarack Academy Homeschool. Congratulations on this accomplishment, and best wishes for a successful future.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

