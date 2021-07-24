GRAD: Savannah Brumfield, of Chesapeake, Ohio, qualified for the dean’s list for the spring semester at Ohio University, Athens. To receive this distinction, students must earn 12 semester hours of credit, including at least six hours attempted for letter grades, with a minimum grade point average of at least 3.5 achieved. She graduated with an Associate in Applied Science (associate in nursing) from the university’s College of Health Sciences and Professions.
ARRIVAL: Lucille “Lucy” Rose Brewer was recently born to Nathaniel and Emily Elkins Brewer of Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. May this little princess bring much joy, laughter and merriment to all knowing her.
BLOOD: American Red Cross offers a blood drive from 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, U.S. 60 East, near Barboursville.
NAMED: Jalea Caldwell, of Oak Hill, West Virginia, was named to the dean’s list at Marietta College for the spring semester. The Oak Hill High graduate is majoring in psychology.
BANDS: Black Stone Cherry and The Josephines perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 30, at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center. Tickets are $25, $40, $50, $55 and $65.
REMEMBRANCE: I remember the youngest son of Mary Lamb coming to visit her while she was employed with The Herald-Dispatch. William Bret Conley, a carpenter by trade, always seemed nice and pleasant. Bret, of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, passed away July 25, 2020, at age 61. Prayers and thoughts are with his mother, son, brothers, sister, grandchildren, stepmother and stepsisters as he is being remembered after last year’s loss.
VBS: Classes for kids of all ages are available during Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, July 29-31, at Spring Valley Freedom Baptist Church. To register, visit https://forms.gle/fiEV-4Vp7ahRt93mn8.
FIRST YEAR: Sunday, July 25, marks the first-year anniversary of the passing of Hargis Harris, of Pensacola, Florida, and a longtime South Point, Ohio, resident. Hargis was a faithful man of God and a willing member of First Baptist Church, where he served as deacon and deacon emeritus. He had a strong work ethic as he retired with a 45-year career with CSX Transportation and was married to his wife, Athalene, 61 years. He will never be forgotten as he certainly left a legacy of working toward leading souls to the Lord and being a great friend and individual.
CAMP: A youth bluegrass camp, open to kindergarteners through grade 12 and sponsored by Cabell County Schools and Glenville State College, takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, July 30, at Barboursville Middle School. The camp is free and open to all area students. They receive snacks, lunch, a camp T-shirt, certificate and admission to a concert. Space is limited to the first 50 students, with registration closing at 4 p.m. Monday, July 26. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3wXXWw6.
MEMORIES: Eight years have passed since Earl Edward Adkins, of South Point, Ohio, left his family, as he was called out of this world July 25, 2013. Earl was married to Louise Adkins, first cousin to my mother. May his memory continue to live in the hearts and minds of those loving and knowing him.
CHUCKLE: A Dutchman was explaining the red, white and blue Netherlands flag to an American. “Our flag is symbolic of our taxes. We get red when we talk about them, white when we get our tax bills and blue after we pay them.” The American nodded. “It’s the same in the USA — only we see stars, too!”