Community News
85TH: Although many birthday cards have been sent, the COVID-19 pandemic prevents Rose Riter from celebrating her 85th birthday in person Sunday, July 26, with staff members and volunteers at Huntington Museum of Art. She has been one great lady. May her day be as special as Rose has been to many as well as to the museum.
CONCERT: Enslow Park Presbyterian Church hosts an online organ and piano concert featuring “world-class” Johan Botes, assistant professor of piano at Marshall University and native of South Africa, on Saturday, July 25, and thereafter on the church YouTube channel.
COUSIN: Hmm … probably a third cousin and one of the best, Jamie Lou Adkins, of Wayne, closes in on the midway to 100; however, a little short. In fact, the daughter of Betty Adkins, also of Wayne, and the late James Adkins turns 48 years young Monday, July 27. Employed at Huntington Hose and Hydraulics, Jamie is a hard worker with a great personality. May her special day be an unforgettable one with not too much hoopla, but one with birthday cake, horns, hats, family, friends and gifts.
CANCELED: The 20th annual Ceredo Antique Auto Show, scheduled for Aug. 1 and presented by the Huntington Region Antique Automobile Club of America, has been canceled due to the coronavirus.
READER: Terrie England Osborne, who celebrated a birthday Friday, emailed this note: “We read your article all of the time.” Thanks, Terrie. I appreciate your readership and letting me know. Hope the special day was a super duper one.
LISTED: Putnam County, West Virginia, residents named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Mountwest Community and Technical College include Craig Bird, James Conaway, Brandy Davis, Allen Eastman, Leslie Galvan, Ryan Hale, Travis Hale, Alyssa Hatfield, Emily Houchens, Brady Kessinger, Alexander Linz, Haley Mitchell, Simon Morrison, Tiffany Neumeyer, Tyler Searls, Nathaniel Stump, Matthew Thompson, Lola Toler, Xavier Wagner, Patricia Wallace, Brent Wilkinson, all of Hurricane; Austin Clevenger, Gary Cochran, Chance Dixon, Lauren Mattocks, Kayla Oliver, Kassy White, all of Winfield; Shana Ashley, Joshua Brock, Hailee Bryant, Brandon Burden, Tiffany Chapman, Matthew Kitchens, John McCloud, Makayla Meadows, Amber Taylor, all of Culloden; and Ivy Kerr, of Eleanor. To qualify, students must have been registered for 12 or more hours of courses for which they are receiving letter grades and have a grade point average of 3.3 or above at the end of a semester.
40TH: Kenny and Kathrine Hann celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary Sunday, July 26. They were married at the First Baptist Church of Ceredo, which they love and where they are both members. Fond memories, continued love, happiness, Christian friendships and more years together are being wished on their special day and year to follow.
60TH: Just married … 60 years ago, which is quite a milestone, to say the least. Since July 25, 1960, Raymond and Rosetta Blake, of Barboursville, have sailed through the sea of life together, “to have and to hold, for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish,” until death do them part, according to God’s holy ordinance, and thereto pledge thee their faith. The members of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church may have experienced rough times through illness or other misfortunes, but their faith has not wavered. May their “diamond” celebration be a surprise-filled and loving event with God’s many blessings to continue.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Rodney McComas, Alison Albers, Stacey Fletcher, Joan Lynch, Tsehaye Teklehaimanot, Susan Erwin, Lindell Duke, Cabell County bus driver, Landon James Hundley is 3, Keegan Rowe, Paul Cline, Michelle Pemberton, Pam Wood, Ameyla Harmon, Darya Ferguson, Jeff Elkins, Josephine Marsh, Cheri Rollyson, Rusty Surface, Carl Binns, Barbara Meek, Paula Paden, Maggie Westfall, Dorothy Smith, Buck Conard, Gina Crews, Maggie McPhail, Gary Matheny.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jeff and Debbie Haynes, Ron and Tammy King of Barboursville celebrate No. 33.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Mary Danford, Tracy Jones, Jon Bradley, Pat Faulknier, Caden McKinney, Brittany Johnson, Bunny Boone, Joy Kirk, Zoey Williams, Erin Bailey Steel, Ryan Stull, Anthony Poceta, Kevin Linsenmeyer, Faye Slugantz, Cheryl Grant.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Bryan and Y Daugherty (2003), Virgil and Gail Kelly.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jarrett Baisden, Brenda McClain, Dustin Meadows, Josh Anderson, Rob Marsh, Mallory Woodward, Vern Campbell, Jack Cook, Case Mann, Larry Carrico, Curtis Clark, Don Vargo, George Linsenmeyer, Diana Richards, Elizabeth Mayes, Ethan Fleckenstein, Carrie Miller takes on No. 52, Kevin Joe Hawthorne spins the last of the 40s at 49, Lana Sue Adkins.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Todd and Becky Lilly, Jake and Natalie Saunders celebrate No. 1, Dudley and Rita Vititoe.
CHUCKLE: A man entered a discount shop and asked the clerk: “Honestly, is everything here only a dollar?” “Yes, sir,” the clerk replied, “every item you see is priced at one dollar.” “That being the case,” the man said as he handed her a dollar, “I’ll take the cash register.”