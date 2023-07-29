KNITTERGARTEN: The Blue Ewe, new yarn shop located at 5033 U.S. 60 E., Barboursville (next to Pink Elephant), offers its second beginning knitting class with knitting a sampler scarf from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 29. The cost is $10 plus supplies purchased from the shop or $40 if using own supplies. Classes continue Saturday, Aug. 5, 12 and 19. To register, contact www.theblueewe.com or 304-654-7732.
JOURNEY: Riley V. Stone traveled many journeys throughout his 98 years of life, but on July 11, he made his final and most important one as he was called to his heavenly home to meet those already living there, including his sweet and wonderful sister (and my precious friend), Arlene Melton. Riley graduated from Magnolia High School in Matewan, West Virginia, and enlisted in U.S. Air Force at age 18, where he earned his associate degree in business at South Dakota State College. He was assigned to the 8th Air Force, 390th bomb group, stationed in England. After World War II, he became a coal miner in Mingo County and married Margaret “Margie” Kitka (69 years ago). He worked at Anderson-Newcomb Co. and became the main floor manager and then became a deputy circuit clerk at Cabell County Courthouse, where he retired as circuit court clerk, working there a total of 28 years. Riley was a dad to two children, two grandchildren and one great-grandson, as well as a faithful member of Highlawn Presbyterian Church. Although he will be greatly missed, he is resting in his final home.
