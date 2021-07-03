ANIMALS: Great American Petting Farm brings wallabies, llamas and African pygmy goats to Lavalette FoodFair from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 3; Barboursville Tower FoodFair, Sunday, July 4; and Foodland, Chapmanville, West Virginia, Monday, July 5. Admission is free with purchase from participating grocer.
LEAVING: Dr. Jaime R. Taylor, who joined Marshall University in July 2018, steps down as provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at MU, effective July 9. He has accepted the position of president at Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas. Dr. Taylor was previously interim provost at Austin Peay State University in Tennessee and dean of College of Science and Mathematics eight years. He will be missed around the Huntington campus, but is being wished the best in his new endeavors.
FEST: Farm Family Fun with wagon rides, animal encounters, Smithsonian-affiliated museums and old-fashioned homemade ice cream is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at Heritage Farm Museum and Village. The theme is “How Fire Works.” For tickets, contact www.heritagefarmmuseum.com or 304-522-1244.
89TH: There’s no better time than July 4 to watch the last of the 80s come in. Bob Mallory, of Proctorville, Ohio, becomes 89 years old Sunday. Here’s hoping his day is filled with sparkling memories and fireworks and the health, wisdom and faith to make it to No. 90 in 2022.
GOLF: Bishop’s Chalice Challenge Golf Scramble, sponsored by The United Methodist Foundation of West Virginia Inc., begins with a United Start at 11 a.m. July 19 at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club, Hurricane. Sponsorships are event partner, $2,500; major sponsor, $1,000; and hole sponsor, $250. Proceeds benefit the Endowment for Religious and Spiritual Life at West Virginia Wesleyan College. Contact 304-342-2113 or www.umfwv.org/golf.
HIGH HONORS: Kylie Nicole Fisher, daughter of Chad and Molly Fisher of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, graduated from Cabell Midland High School with very high honors and a 4.4 grade point average. The granddaughter of Randy and Dreama Ward and Steve and Kathy Fisher was awarded the Wendy’s Heisman for CMHS and the first student ever from CMHS to earn the National Honor Society Scholarship. She will be a student-athlete playing tennis this fall at Marshall University.
CONCERT: Mountaineer Opry features Jim and Valerie Gabehart at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at Cabell County 4-H Conference Center, Booten Creek Road, Barboursville. Corey Hensley, former member of Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver, also performs. Admission is $15; $12 seniors; and $5 ages 12 and younger.
BLESSINGS: Two special blessings are being remembered on their birthday — Saturday, July 3 — for the impact they had on my life. Marie Perry, of Proctorville, Ohio, an aunt I visited every summer during the Lawrence County Fair, and Eva Mae Spears, of Salt Rock/Barboursville area, special Christian who took me under her wing after becoming a Christian myself and family friend for 52 years. These ladies were the best and continue to be missed and thought about often.
FAIR: Mountain State Arts and Crafts Fair, offered since 1963, continues from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 3-4, at Cedar Lakes Conference Center, Ripley, West Virginia. Activities include antique tractor exhibit, cooking demos, storytellers, concerts, breadmaking and more. Admission is $5; $4 seniors and military personnel; and $3 ages 4 and older.
ATTENDED: Nine members attended the recent Madison Avenue Christian Church Book Club. They were Becky Collins, Tammi Cox, Laura Clark, Beth Kilgore, Sandy Minor, Rita Reynolds, Bev Roby, Carol Wilcox and Linda Williams. The next meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday, July 11, with “The Broken Circle” by Enjeela Ahmadi Miller.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Sherry Hardin, Logan Caldwell, Lisa Cornwell, Trudy Black, Dustin Damian Young turns 31, Jean Durham, Marsha Dean, Cindy LeGrand, Jared Bradley, Larry Lapelle, Susan Black, Rachel Baker, Susan Dean, Sarah Moore, Cameron Nitardy, Brad Smith.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Roy and Rhonda Crockett celebrate No. 40, Roger and Lynn Barcus celebrate No. 50.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Monica Revely, Jazmine Willis begins the second of the teens at 14, Linda Harshbarger, Laura Jo Smith, Sharon Eagleston, Emily Lingenfelter, Charlotte Boyce, Fred Cummings.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Scott and Tara Fullen celebrate No. 12, Chris and Rita Kelley.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Christy Pancake, Roland Payne, Oscar Yoost, Don Gilson, John Anderson, Nancy Burkhardt, Judy Lambert, Peggy Noel, Aaron Niday, Allison Hill, John Baisden, Madison Sierson.
CHUCKLE: Randy and Matt set out for a four-day hike in the desert, carrying all their supplies. Matt noticed that Randy was lugging a heavy car door and asked him why. Randy replied, “So that when I get hot, I can roll down the window.”