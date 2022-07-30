NAMED: Nine Proctorville, Ohio, residents were among 86 students named to the dean’s list at Ohio University Southern in Ironton for the spring semester. They are Elizabeth Carrico, Michael Doane, Rylee Galloway, Adam Kincaid, Alli Penix, Michelle Ripley, Allison Steele, Ryan Swann and Ericca Wall. To be eligible for this list, students must have at least a 3.5 grade point average for a minimum of 15 semester hours of credit earned, including at least 12 hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate grade point average. CONCERT: Cayce Murphy, soprano, and Dr. John Campbell, organist/pianist, at Enslow Park Presbyterian Church present “Cayce in Concert” at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 31, in the sanctuary. This is Cayce’s farewell concert before heading to graduate school at the University of Memphis — Rudi E. Scheidt School of Music.
ANOTHER: Stop the presses and give a birthday shout-out to Shirley Stiltner, longtime Salt Rock resident, as she is blessed with another year of life Saturday, July 30. Shirley, who doesn’t like recognition, is being honored for her love, compassion, long-standing friendship and inspiration to my family, as well as many others. Since the early 1970s when she and her family came into my life, I have always loved her and had great admiration for her. This great, inspiring friend is being sent greetings of happiness, love, good health, fond memories and much more.
EXHIBIT: Philippi, West Virginia, natives Arthur Spencer Dayton (1887-1948) and Ruth Woods Dayton (1894-1978) developed a collection of American and European paintings, prints, sculpture and decorative arts between 1916 and 1965. That collection — The Daywood Collection — is being displayed through Feb. 12, 2023, at Huntington Museum of Art.
WINNER: Congratulations to Dennis Bills, of Huntington. He placed fifth in the recent Senior Old-Time Banjo (age 60 and over) category of the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History’s 45th annual Vandalia Gathering in Charleston.
PHOTOS: Forty-five photographers from across West Virginia are featured in the new photography exhibit, “West Virginia — A Scenic State of Mind,” at Charleston Culture Center. Presented by West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, the exhibit continues through Oct. 16. Call 304-558-0220.
MILESTONE: Sally Cyrus, a 75-plus-year member of Fifth Avenue Baptist Church, celebrates a milestone birthday Saturday, July 30. She continues to be a faithful, integral part of FAB and a wealth of information for its sesquicentennial celebration. May this “young” lady be treated to happiness, love, fond memories and surprises.
LISTED: Haley Marcello, of South Point, Ohio, was among approximately 570 students at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina, named to the dean’s list for the spring semester. Haley is a freshman majoring in nursing. This list recognized students earning a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.
“EQUITY”: Directed by Mike Murdock, Alchemy Theatre Troupe presents the new show at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Huntington City Hall, Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium. For tickets, visit equity.com.
UP AND RUNNING: Seeing Debbie Conley, of Huntington, moving at what I think was normal pace, without her cane, recently made my day. Soon after her retirement a few years ago, she became ill but has been blessed with the return of good health. I truly enjoyed our chat and catching up on her son, Tim, his wife, and Debbie’s grandchildren. Ain’t God good?
“ON THE ROAD AGAIN”: The “Red-Headed Stranger” could make the crowd go “Crazy” during his upcoming concert next week in Ashland. Willie Nelson, music legend, actor, performer, author, songwriter and guitar player of nearly 90 years of age, is back “On the Road Again” with his family to perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Ashland Riverfront Park. General admission tickets are $49.99, available from Paramount Arts Center website.
NEW PASTOR: The associate pastor at Huntington’s First United Methodist Church for 17 years was recently welcomed to Wayne United Methodist Church. Growing up in Barboursville, Pastor Steve Hensley attended Marshall University. He served as youth pastor at First United Methodist Church in Ironton and Bethel United Methodist Church in Bethel, Ohio. He and wife, Terry, have a daughter, Alexa, and a son, Jacob. Pastor Steve enjoys camping, travel, golfing and watching sports (especially MU and New York Mets). May this good pastor see many souls saved and/or rededicated into God’s work.
BANDS: Marshall University hosts the Drum Corps International Competition from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Performances feature The Blue Knights of Denver, Colorado, The Colts of Dubuque, Iowa, Gold of San Diego, California, The Legends of Kalamazoo, Michigan, Pacific Crest of the City of Industry and Diamond Bar, California, and Phantom Regiment of Rockford, Illinois. Tickets are $25 to $40.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Viki Caldwell, Mary Jones, Rachel Blankenship, Robby Blankenship, Morgan Kimble, Nathan Neville, Jo Ann Cook, David Dunn, Sara Loftus, Jo Ann Cook, Leigh Ratcliff, Esther Tennant.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jody and Bree Ogle, Darrell and Sherry Walden.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Brett Faulknier, Scott Fizer, Maycel Mason, Rob Ely, Cynthia Kirk, Alexander Carr, AJ Prestera, Carlos Puebla, Mark Conner, Richard Jimison, Ethan Arneson, Makaila Baker, Jessica Spoor, Gary Prater, Nicole Spurgeon, Teresa Byrd Mahoney leaves the 50s behind for No. 60, Braydon Alan Adkins becomes a teenager at 13, Bill Byrd, Bill Myers.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Greg and Gina Crews, Lonnie and Gerrie Ward, both retired Cabell County educators, celebrate 50-plus years of marriage.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Liam James Edward Adkins turns 8, Jane Crawford, Glen Morrison, Lisa Ross, Dave Elmore, Martha Hood.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Sean and Allison Coughlin (2009), Patty and Rick Hannan.
CHUCKLE: Jill asked a man on a country road for directions to a friend’s house. “Go straight up the road until you reach the place where the barn burned down,” he said. “Make a right onto the dirt road until you see a shed with a dog out front, and then make another right, and continue up a mile.” “What if the dog isn’t out front?” Jill asked. Perplexed, the man said, “Make a right anyway.”