NAMED: Nine Proctorville, Ohio, residents were among 86 students named to the dean’s list at Ohio University Southern in Ironton for the spring semester. They are Elizabeth Carrico, Michael Doane, Rylee Galloway, Adam Kincaid, Alli Penix, Michelle Ripley, Allison Steele, Ryan Swann and Ericca Wall. To be eligible for this list, students must have at least a 3.5 grade point average for a minimum of 15 semester hours of credit earned, including at least 12 hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate grade point average. CONCERT: Cayce Murphy, soprano, and Dr. John Campbell, organist/pianist, at Enslow Park Presbyterian Church present “Cayce in Concert” at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 31, in the sanctuary. This is Cayce’s farewell concert before heading to graduate school at the University of Memphis — Rudi E. Scheidt School of Music.

ANOTHER: Stop the presses and give a birthday shout-out to Shirley Stiltner, longtime Salt Rock resident, as she is blessed with another year of life Saturday, July 30. Shirley, who doesn’t like recognition, is being honored for her love, compassion, long-standing friendship and inspiration to my family, as well as many others. Since the early 1970s when she and her family came into my life, I have always loved her and had great admiration for her. This great, inspiring friend is being sent greetings of happiness, love, good health, fond memories and much more.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

