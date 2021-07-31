ORDINATION: An ordination service for DaVontae Edwards for the gospel ministry begins at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church, followed by a reception. In the morning service, 8-month-old Milo Edwards is dedicated. What a blessed day to look forward to.
CAMP: “Nutcracker Workshop,” open to ages 10 and older, is available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, Aug. 2-6, at Huntington Dance Theatre. The cost is $75. Contact 304-522-4230 or huntingtondance1981@gmail.com. To register, visit https://www.huntingtondance.org/summer-programs.
QUALIFIED: Jacqueline Hutchison, of Chesapeake, Ohio, qualified for the dean’s list for the spring semester at Ohio University, Athens. To receive this distinction, students must earn 12 semester hours of credit, including at least six hours attempted for letter grades, with a minimum grade point average of at least 3.5 achieved. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in applied management from the university’s College of Business.
FRIEND: When I began as a proofreader with The Herald-Dispatch in October 1971, I met someone by the name of Mary Hunter who ended up taking this shy country girl under her wing, as well as trained me. After she left her position we lost contact, but I have seen her twice thus far this year. Now known as Kathy Spence and coordinator of The Compassionate Friends, she has not changed over the years. It’s always good to renew “auld acquaintances.”
SESSION: A “Navigating Grief” session, presented by St. Mary’s Department of Spiritual Care and Mission, is from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, at St. Mary’s Conference Center. For reservations, contact 304-526-1188 or rita.elkins@st-marys.org.
OVER 55: On the last day of July in 1965, Lonnie and Geraldine “Gerrie” Ward became as one through marriage. Both Marshall University graduates and retired Cabell County educators, the Milton couple are parents of one daughter and four grandchildren. Mrs. Ward, as she was known by students at the former Barboursville High School, was an amazing teacher with a soft voice and sweet smile. Thanks, Mrs. Ward, for your inspiration, patience and dedication. And, of course, happy 56th wedding anniversary Saturday, July 31, with many more.
90TH: As Joann Hodges-Holley begins another chapter in life (she turns 90 years young) Sunday, Aug. 1, she is being wished much love from her five children, 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, as well as others loving and knowing her. This fine lady is a former employee of the Huntington Police Department. May she have a super day filled with surprises, family and friend visits.
JAZZY: The Jazz Alley Series presents New Orleans String Kings featuring John Rankin, Don Vappie and Matt Rhody at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15-$35.
GRADS: Eight Barboursville residents graduated from West Virginia University in the spring semester. They are Alex Blevins and Allyson Burgess, law; Coleton Carter, marketing; Nick Cunningham, business administration; Raven Forshee, biology; Elisabet Gudjonsdottir, exercise physiology; Grace Kinder, accounting/finance; and Chyanne Morrison, public health.
BAPTISM: Carrie-Anne Koromia was recently welcomed into the faith community through baptism at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. She is daughter of George and Linda (Njoroge) Koromia. Godparents are Boniface and Sylvie Yemba.
PRESIDENT: Kimberly W. Riddle, Marshall University graduate, avid MU football fan and member of Omicron Delta Kappa honorary leadership society, is the new president of Putnam County Rotary Club. Kimberly was inducted into the club three years ago and was development director for United Way of Central West Virginia. She and husband, John, are Hurricane, West Virginia, residents. The new president was sworn in by Cindy Farley, assistant district governor, and Brandon Porter, outgoing club president.
FIRST: Four individuals celebrated their first Holy Communion on June 20 at St. Stephen Catholic Church, Ona. Celebrating this event were Raegan Carlisi, Rowan Chandler, Zoey Blair Hardman and Luke Ray. Congratulations on this first-time communion.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Gary Prater, Braydon Alan Adkins becomes a tween at 12, Teresa Byrd Mahoney spins the last of the 50s at 59, Cynthia Kirk, Alexander Carr, AJ Prestera, Meg Hanshaw, Ruth Ann Townsend, Mark Conner, Jessica Spoor, Richard Jimison, Brett Faulknier, Scott Fizer, Bill Myers, Brittani Withers, Maycel Mason.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Greg and Gina Crews.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAY: Breanna Smith.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Sean and Allison Coughlin (2009).
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Paul and Patricia Cline (1975), Seth and Alison Stender (2013).