Community News
FREEDOM: A Freedom celebration drive-in service begins at 8 p.m. Sunday, July 5, at Christ Temple Church, 2400 Johnstown Road. Speakers, musical guests and fireworks are available. Concessions are available for purchase through carhop service. Families are asked to ride together and stay in their parking spot.
FIFTH-GRADERS: Thirty-eight fifth-grade students from Fairland West Elementary School earned the 2020 President’s Academic Excellence Awards and received a gold-embossed certificate signed by President Donald Trump and the Educational Excellence lapel pin. Students receiving the honor included Mason Ballard, Lillian Boster, Josie Bryan, Lily Bryan, London Coffey, Xander Collins, Joshua Cuda, Samuel Dunfee, Mitchell Dunlap, Madilyn Eplion, Emmilee Evanich, Landon Evans, Madelyn Fizer, Joshua Gillespie, Connor Goff, Ethan Goodson, Aubrey Hager, Keeley Heck, Memphis Hoover, Zoe Johnson, Kayleigh Lucas, Hailee McCoy, James McIntyre, Braden McNeill, Abby Mitchell, Allie Poff, Charlotte Abaigail Rachalla, Jett Randolph, Wyatt Ritchey, Kyle Salyer, Col Schneider, Madison Short, Billy Singer, Georgia Stephenson, Hannah Walters, Chloe Ward, Kaden Wiseman and Erica Zhang. To be eligible for this award, students must meet requirements of a cumulative 3.5 grade point average or higher in their fourth- and fifth-grade years, in addition to scoring high achievement on reading and math tests.
REUNION: A “Rat Pack Reunion” show featuring George R. Snyder III, Lee Dean and Aristotle Jones performing music of Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr. begins at 7 p.m. July 18 at Ro-Na Theater, 312 S. 3rd St., Ironton. Tickets are $10; $7.50 seniors; and $5 ages 13 and younger. Call Richard Fisher, 740-237-5733.
50TH: Sincere best wishes and happiness to John and Jane Patterson, who recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. May this couple continue to be richly blessed with more years of togetherness, love and wedded bliss.
PARADE: City of Hurricane celebrates Independence Day with a parade at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 4, near Hurricane Middle School and ending at First Baptist Church. Hurricane High School Class of 2020 is the grand marshal. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m. behind Hurricane Middle School.
LISTED: Lyric Bair, Emily Clark, associate degree in applied science; Makayla Clark, Karissa Henderson, associate in applied science; Emily Johnson, Stephanie Morrow, Rachel Pratt, Brenna Price, Chelsey Thompson and Carissa Walker-McQuaid, all of Chesapeake, Ohio, were among 288 students named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Ohio University Southern, Ironton. To qualify, students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 for a minimum of 15 semester hours of credit earned, including at least 12 hours attempted for letter grades used to calculate grade point average.
DEGREED: Greg Lunsford, pastor of Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church at Ona since the retirement of longtime pastor Paul Meadows, recently received a master of divinity degree in theology from Liberty University. He and wife, Jeanne, are parents of Luke Lunsford. May Pastor Greg continue leading the Ona flock and see many souls saved and rededicated though his efforts.
RETIRED: The Huntington community and surrounding areas will be at a loss without the services of the Tri-State’s longest practicing urologist, Dr. Rocco “Rocky” Morabito. The Huntington physician since 1981 retired at the end of April. He and wife, Brenda, plan to travel with their RV, spend time with family and grandchildren, continue to play music with Oakwood Road Band, do agility sports with their sheepdogs, walk, boat, play table tennis and more. His son, Dr. Rocco Morabito Jr., is also a urologist in his dad’s office. May the new adventures be fulfilling, restful and relaxed in the new chapter of this fine physician’s life.
NAMED: Nearly 20 Marshall University students residing in Kenova were named to the president’s list for the spring semester. The 18 were Amber J. Brooks, Meredith G. Cobb, Drew B. Deerfield, Claire C. Ferguson, David W. Fox, Austin F. Fry, Madison T. Fultz, Cassandra L. Holbrook, Michael P. Hutchinson, Jacob M. Kirby, Hallie M. Knipp, Yiannakis A. Lysandrou, Giorgi L. Morrone, Shannon B. Morrone, Isaac H. Perry, Autumn R. Smithers, Cassandra R. Watson, Charles J. Wood. To make the president’s list, students must have a 4.0 grade point average for a minimum of 12 hours.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Sharon Eagleston, Dustin Damian Young leaves the 20s behind for No. 30, Monica Revely, Charlie McLaurin, Pamela Klim, Joseph Hinson, Matt Williamson, Emily Lingenfelter, Skipper Maynard, Charlotte Boyce, Fred Cummings.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Scott and Tara Fullen celebrate No. 11, Chris and Rita Kelley.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Nikki Hardesty, Allison Hill, Aaron Niday, Roland Payne, Don Gibson, Anna Johnson, Melinda Maynard, Tanner Yoho, Zach Bell, John Anderson, Nancy Burkhardt, Judy Lambert, Oscar Yoost, John Baisden, Madison Sierson.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Thomas and Randalee DeJong, Joan McPherson and Rick Walker, Howard Meadows and Carol Arkell.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Hazel Kirby celebrates No. 94, Taylor Artis, Ilyssa Dawn McKinney hits the legal age of 21, Judy Muth, Cora Santos, Robin Derosa, Abigail McComas (2007), Kaitlin McPherson, John Lusk, Kurt Goodall is 54, Diana Maue, Cindy Legg, George Gonsowski, Hannah M. Blake, Trudy Elam, Cheryl Cook.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jill and Joey Lynd celebrate No. 10, Allen and Becky Davis, Nathan and Suzanna Davenport.
CHUCKLE: Chuck and Cody were discussing the Fourth of July. Chuck said, “Someone told me that they don’t have the Fourth of July in other countries.” Cody said, “That seems kinda stupid to skip from the Third to the Fifth, but whatever.”