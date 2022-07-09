GOLFER: Look out, golfers — she’s practicing. My 90-year-old mother, Nada Lucas, has always been active and in the middle of whatever the family has participated in. At a recent outing, my sister, Jeannie Grieco, her husband, Mike, and I took her on a “putt-putt golf” excursion for her to watch, but she wanted “one of those sticks” so she could play. We found a golf club, and on her first hit the ball nearly went in the hole, and her smile was worth the trip. Then a few weeks later, she tried her luck at cornhole with family, giving it her best shot, but gave it up since she was unable to pitch that far.
EXCHANGE: Full Gospel Assembly and Enslow Park Presbyterian Church offer their first pulpit exchange Sunday, July 10, followed by fellowship at Ritter Park. Bishop Samuel Moore preaches at Enslow Park and Pastor John Yeager preaches at Full Gospel.
PROUD MAMA: Dr. Karen Becker has made her mother, Carolyn Becker of Huntington and a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, a proud mama yet again. Dr. Becker, also daughter of the late David E. Becker, was honored in early May at a special awards ceremony conducted after the Lincoln Symphony Orchestra’s final concert of the season with Renee Fleming, world-renowned soprano, as featured soloist. Dr. Becker received the LSO’s “Golden Baton Award” recognizing her leadership as principal cellist of LSO 18 years, four years as chair of LSO Orchestra Committee, her performance of Kurt Atterberg Cello Concerto with LSO in November 2021 and her community work, as well as cello professor at University of Nebraska-Lincoln since 1995. Congratulations to this one of several sisters showing the way in music.
FRIEND: Anne Blake Childers, faithful reader of this column for years, stands in the spotlight Sunday, July 10, as she gets “happy birthday” greetings sung for her 83rd birthday. The Cabell Huntington Hospital retiree served 35 years there and spent 40-plus years in West Virginia before moving to South Point, Ohio. May this true friend whom I have never seen have an enjoyable celebration and blow out an extra candle for God’s many blessings coming her way.
NAMED: Alexandria Marshall, of Proctorville, Ohio, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Cedarville University in Ohio, where she majors in early child education. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
SURPRISE: What a wonderful surprise to exit the vehicle, look around and see a familiar, special and friendly face. That was my recent reaction when I saw Roberta Holbrook, a South Point, Ohio, friend of 16 years, and her sister, whom I had never met but had heard so much about. Roberta and I have enjoyed some crazy and sad, yet happy, moments in our friendship. Never did I hear a disrespectful or evil word come from her, but always shining in her Christian way. Roberta continues to be a dedicated, faithful and special friend.
GRAD: Kaylee Sheridan, of Ironton, graduated from Columbus State Community College in mid-May during its spring semester.
PASTOR: The Rev. Eric Milam returned to the pulpit on the first Sunday in July (July 3) at Beverly Hills United Methodist Church, but this time it was as his official role as new pastor at the Huntington church. He was joined by Joe Hill, district superintendent. Welcome to the community, Reverend Milam, and to the church. May many souls be rededicated or won through your efforts.
SECRETARY: The longtime secretary — now retired — for the late Charles Hatcher and then for his son, Chad, is being wished a great birthday Sunday, July 10. Marilyn Harrah, always the same helpful, caring, friendly and awesome inside and out, became like my family. A member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, she was the right hand for the law firm and offered more advice than most attorneys could do. May this friend be blessed on her special day and the following ones.
BELATED: Maddox Berry, granddaughter of Teresa Caserta, got older Friday. She turned 7. Here’s hoping it was a super one, with many more happy ones to follow.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Susan Muth, Julie Quimby, Carol Specht, Jared Divita, Jill May, Bill Jones, Jamayka Johnson spins the last of the teens at 19, Coty Smith, Pete Davidson is 74, Bryden Mathew Hill is a tween at 12, Abby Masters, Sara McCormick, Sharon Smith, Brad Cochran, Sam Holdren, Matthew Sette, Nancy Smith.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: R.L. and Joni Ely.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Drew Birthimer, Jennifer Ingram, Shawn Ward, JoAnne Cyrus, JoAnn Taylor, Jordawn DeAnna Dunfee, granddaughter of Carolyn Byrd Williamson, is still in the 20s at 27, Sharon Frazier, Jonas Fromholt, Marlene Fetty, Kaitlin May is of legal age at 21, Judy Boley Rogers, Emily Hanning, Katina Haught, Michelle Holdren, John Martin, Hermit Stover, Phoebe Molyneux.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Jason and Carey Roland.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Robert Neighborgall, Craig Komorowski, Noah LeGrand, Lane Doss Burner, Sandra Monday, Angela Footo, Ginny Morgan, Madalyn Clift, Dylan Adkins, Barbara E. Rayburn, Patricia Shepard turns 85, Trina Adkins, Amy Flaugher, Dawn Robins, Phyllis Kiser, Tim Gibbs, Jeramey Wentz, Lois Shubert, Michelle McAnallen, Quinn Hazelett, Jim McSweeney, Pat Meredith, Callie Nease, Jo Wheeler.