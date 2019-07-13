97TH: Ruth Chambers, residing with her daughter, Becky (Gary) Isner, in Winfield, West Virginia, is being wished a happy 97th birthday Saturday, July 13. She is great-great-great-granddaughter of Robert Chambers, American Revolutionary War sergeant coming here from England and later a preacher in the Lindside, Virginia, area. Her dad, the Rev. L.D. Chambers, preached in the Logan, West Virginia, area, where she often played piano. Ruth is wife of the late Reverend Ted Wall. May her "new year" be filled with fond memories, good health, happiness and family.
KIDS FEST: Highlands Museum and Discovery Center's annual Kids Fest is from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 13, in Ashland. Featured are performances by Ashland Regional Dance Theatre, Ashland Youth Ballet and Aspire! Conservatory, magician Joey Stepp, Gary Bussa of Des Coveries with exotic animals, Peanut the Clown and Balloons by Valerie demonstrating balloon sculpture. Melody's Mobile DJ Service provides music. Other activities are also planned.
100: Daisy Wellman hits the three-digit number in age Sunday, July 14. As she becomes 100 years young, may she be blessed with memories of the good times from yesteryear and past birthday celebrations. Here's praying her 100th year includes good health, more fond memories and happy times.
VBS: Children entering kindergarten through those completing grade 5 may attend New Baptist Church's Vacation Bible School. Campfire songs, snacks, crafts, games, Bible stories and more are featured from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 15-19, at 610 28th St. To register, contact www.vbspro.events/p/newbapt.
GRADS: Three from Huntington's First United Methodist graduated from Marshall University. Congratulations to John Apgar, Matthew Krantz and Stacy Morgan. Three were also recognized as undergraduates - Alex Bradley from University of Kentucky, Shelby Naegele, Ohio State, and Isaiah Vidal, Ohio University. A big thumbs up for these three achievers.
SPLASH: Pea Ridge United Methodist Church and Christ the King Lutheran Church make a splash in hosting "Splash Canyon: God's Promise on Life's Wild Ride" Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, July 15-18, at 5747 East Pea Ridge Road. Classes are available for ages 4-11. A picnic follows Friday.
MEET: Westmoreland Neighborhood Association meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 15, at Westmoreland Woman's Club. Capt. Mike Chornobay with Huntington Police Department presents the active shooter training, "Run, Hide, Fight."
RECOGNIZED: Carrie Elizabeth Boike, granddaughter of Carolyn Becker, was one of five recently recognized during Graduation Recognition Sunday at St. Paul Lutheran Church. The daughter of Kristine Becker Boike, former congregation member, graduated cum laude from University of Illinois with a Bachelor of Arts in English and minor in art history. Her sister, Isabelle Katherine Boike, received a high school diploma from Maple Academy, a private Christian-based home school.
EXPEDITION: "Pine Cone Bird Feeders" is the theme for this week's Junior Naturalist Parks Expedition: Scavenger Hunt from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, July 15, at Westmoreland Park. The event is sponsored by Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District.
THREE: Charles Edward Adkins Jr. was gone three years June 2, but certainly not forgotten by many. This first cousin of mine was 50 years old at the time of his passing, but would have celebrated a birthday Sunday, July 14. The lifelong Wayne County resident and father of two sons is being thought of this weekend.
FRIEND: Since the early 1970s when I first met Patti Esslinger (then Keyser) of Salt Rock, she hasn't changed much but like all of us, she has grown older and Sunday, July 14, is another big day for her. May it be an unforgettable one filled with many surprises.
LATE BIRTHDAYS: Charlotte Johnson was 87; Peggy Scarberry was 81, June 28; Richard Chapman was the double snowman (88), June 29; Phil Young was 81, June 30; Kay Chapman, Jo Chapple, Tyler Woodward, July 1; Samuel Clark, Radley Edwards, Laken Faulknier, Heather Lambert, Allyson Lawhon, Steve Matson, Elizabeth "Peaches" Caldwell began the last of the 80s at 89, Eric Sargent, Ruth Bragg, Creda Billups, Hoyt Burdick, David Tarter, Rachel Rohrbach, July 2; Henry Sheils, Rachel Baker, Susan Dean, Sarah Moore, Cameron Nitardy, Wilma Smith celebrated No. 83, July 3; Linda Harshbarger, Laura Jo Smith, Charlie McLaurin, Greg Tolley, Lora Laverty, July 4; Diana Bunn, Bud Harbour, Bryan Adkins, Eva Willauer, July 5; Kaitlyn McPherson, Justin Hannon, Mick Ashworth, July 6; Erik Weingardt, July 7.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Naomi Dillard, Ron Prater, Dennis Slagle, Joe Hill, Emaleigh Stevens, Grayson Turner, Pam Cooper, Zach Booth, Linda Bowen, Doris Halcombe, David Cornell, Margaret McCunn, Marvin Moore, Ann Marie Evans (born in 1976), Eli Andrew Hawthorne hits the double digits at 10, Stephaine Bailey Whiteman, Wanda Davis, Jane Morse, Rebecca Holton, Stephanie Arigan, Jennifer Brumfield, Kevin Smith, Cali Blake, Stephen Walker, Naomi Dillard, Sharon Duesterhaus, Cale Maybin, truck driver for FedEx Motors, spins the last of the 40s at 49, Ann Marie Evans, Tom Taylor of Chesapeake, Ohio, Rhonda Thomas, Larry Smith, Christopher Beard is closing in on number 30 at 27, Tyler Aker, Josh Dunlap, Drew McClanahan.
TODAY'S ANNIVERSARY: Rick and Helen Arthur.
SUNDAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Jeanne Rogers, Rachel Jefferson, Thom Nash, Bryan Allen, Riley Clay, Alyssa Jones, Jim Thornburg, Peggy Esslinger, Cody Hanley, Cory Hanley, Steve Osborne, Shirley Amos, Patryk Ray, Dorothy Long, Levi Richards, Ken Eagleston, Peggy Trocin, Nathaniel Fornash, Steve Coo, Dr. Erika Harris.
SUNDAY'S ANNIVERSARIES: Roy and Shirley Bledsoe, Ernie and Helen Golder, Rick and LuDean Parks.
CHUCKLE: Bill and Connie accompanied their son and his fiancee when they met with her priest to sign some pre-wedding ceremony papers. While filling out the form, the son read aloud a few questions. When he got to the last one, which read, "Are you entering this marriage at your own will?" he looked over at his fiancee. "Put down 'yes,'" she said.
