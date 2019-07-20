ALL ABOARD! BB Riverboats offers the Belle of Cincinnati Summer Tour with dinner cruises at various locations, including boarding at Portsmouth, Ohio, July 25-26; Ashland, July 27; Huntington, July 28; Gallipolis, Ohio, July 30; and Maysville, Kentucky, July 31-Aug. 1. The costs are lunch, $40 and $24 children; sightseeing, $23 and $17 children; and dinner, $52 and $37 children. Group rates are also available. Reservations are required. Contact bbriverboats.com or 800-261-8586.
TWO: Two years ago on Saturday, July 20, a master of artistry and gallery owner passed away after a long-term illness and is being remembered today for his contributions to the art community and influence to many. Bruce Harker Bowersock, member of Ona's Bethesda United Methodist Church and husband to Lillianne Bowersock, was 79 years young. He is missed but definitely not forgotten.
NATURALIST: Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District hosts another "Junior Naturalist Parks Expedition: Scavenger Hunt" for "Disc Golf" from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, July 22, at Rotary Park. Contact 304-696-5954 or www.ghprd.org.
FRIEND: A longtime and faithful 42-year employee of Huntington Hose and Hydraulics celebrates a birthday Saturday, July 20. Although I have never met Carolyn Byrd Williamson, I consider her a great friend and person. How she brightens my day with her added touches when sending her monthly contributions of birthdays and anniversaries for publication in this column. Here's hoping for a super surprise-filled day with another year of happiness, good health, fond memories, continued friendships to follow and hopes to meet some day.
COMBINED: In celebration of Vacation Bible School with Christ the King Evangelical Lutheran Church and Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, the third annual combined worship service begins at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 21, with Pastor Angela Gay Kinkead preaching at Christ the King Church. Pastor Carl Ames is communion celebrant. Adult Sunday school begins at 9:45 a.m. at the Pea Ridge church.
ANTIQUES: The Vintage Pride Antique Tractor and Engine Show featuring farm machinery, antique tractors, swap meet and more is Saturday, Aug. 3, at 6501 Farmdale Road, Barboursville. Admission is free. Call 304-634-7006; 304-634-8383; or 304-308-0672.
MILITARY: 2nd Lt. Erica Marie Morrison completed the Medical Services Basic Officer Leader Course at Fort Sam Houston, Texas. The daughter of James Eric and Julie Morrison of Dunkirk, Maryland, is granddaughter of James and Patricia Morrison of Ona's Beulah Ann Baptist Church. This second lieutenant returns to her Reserve Unit at Fort Belvoir, Virginia.
ON THE MOON: In honor of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, a screening of Smithsonian Channel's exclusive film, "The Day We Walked on the Moon," is shown from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Heritage Farm Village and Museum. Another celebration is offered Wednesday, July 24.
THREE: And then there were three ... welcomed into the congregation at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church. Lewis Arnold, Nora Gibson and Hudson Yeager recently joined the church by baptism.
MEMBERS: 14 individuals joined New Baptist Church the first half of 2019. Joining the fellowship were Sandy James, Marilyn Thompson, Karen Gillispie, Jill Briggs, Jerry Briggs, Lisa Preston, Travis Noble, Don Pennington, Jessica Pennington, Ryleigh Pennington, Delaney Waugh, Charlotte Boyce, Anderson Frye and Kennedy Smith.
LEADER: David Hannon of Young Christian Leaders of New Baptist Church speaks at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 21, as part of the church's summer speaking schedule. Shane Hufford spoke at the July 14 service.
LATE ANNIVERSARIES: Bob and Debbie Sabin, Mike and Lori Folio, Jack and Linda Gibson, Steven and Stephanie Mills, David C. and Jeanine J. Price, July 2; Eric and Rene Thomas, July 4; Warren and Pat Faulknier, Scott and Claudia Fizer, Joan McPherson and Rick Walker, July 5; Brad and Crista Hall, Robbie and Carrie Parsons, July 6; John and Kim Neville, Jeff and Barbara Townsend, July 7; Bob and Jackie Alexander, July 9.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Barbara Gunn, Evadeen Kesler, David Hannan, Barbara Jarvis, Bryan Mowdy spins the last of the 40s at 49, Chuck Boggs with TTA nears the mid-60 mark at 64, Melanie Archer, Jimmy Smoot hits the mid-70 mark at 75, Gavin Boshell, Nathan Rines II, Jeanne Anne Rutherford, Kicker Chiles, Ashleigh Bailey-Bannon, Patricia Smith, Michael Grome, Josh Brunetti, Drew Harker, Pat Mann, Mary Lee Leslie, Wesley Wright, Allison Brown, Lily Bryan, Mike Cartwright, Barbie Newhouse, Eli Valent, Zach West.
TODAY'S ANNIVERSARIES: Wes and Janet Simpkins, Stan and Syd Hanson (1957), Allen and Barb Tufts (1985), Brice and Amy Dowis, Dwayne and Lisa Templeton.
SUNDAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Al Bacon, Jena Herman, Jeremy Spears, Steve Napier, Chase Hendricks, Brett Campbell, Isaac Rines, Anthony Wells, Steve Wells, Bridget Shelton, Kayla Chambers, Shirley Staggs, David Reed, Jimmy Adams, Veronica Neale, Michael Hinson, Dan Hurst, Stephen Golder, Jack Mease, Cynthia Rogers, Andrea Clay, Logan McFann, Benjamin Prater, Jana Linsenmeyer, Beth Pitzer, Savanna Rose.
SUNDAY'S ANNIVERSARIES: Karl and Lana Egnatoff, Mic and Kristi Boshell (2001), Leland and Lillian Dick, Terence and Sarah Tarpley, Tom and Tammy Ross celebrate 35 years, Bob and Gail Samson.
CHUCKLE: A boy asked his father, "Dad, are bugs good to eat?" "That's disgusting. Don't talk about things like that over dinner," the dad replied. After dinner the father asked, "Now, son, what did you want to ask me?" Oh, nothing," the boy said. "There was a bug in your soup, but now it's gone."
