GRADS: Majesty Hill, daughter of the Rev. Joe and Christina Hill of Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church, graduated from Huntington High School with high honors. Sage Plumley also graduated from Huntington High with very high honors. She plans to attend college in Florida at the University of Miami, pursuing a degree in marine biology.
MOVIE: Free movie night begins at 8:15 p.m. Saturday, July 27, on lawn behind The Buffalo Academy, Putnam County. Free popcorn and drinks are provided. Bring blankets and chairs.
RECUPERATING: Word is that Harriet Deel, wife of the Rev. Bill Deel (pastor of Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church in Hurricane from 1979-86), is recuperating at home after having hip surgery. May Mrs. Deel have a speedy recovery and be back on her feet soon.
HUNT: The surprise grand finale of the Junior Naturalist Parks Expedition: Scavenger Hunt sponsored by Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District is from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, July 29, at Ritter Park Picnic Shelter. Contact 304-696-5954 or www.ghprd.org.
FIREFIGHTER: Jonathan Dingess was recently honored during a brief hiring ceremony and swearing in as a firefighter with Huntington Fire Department. The 32-year-old firefighter has previous fire service experience and undergoes training and a one-year probationary period.
WINE/DINE: The second annual Wine and Dine event featuring a day of eating and wine sampling is Saturday, July 27, at Main Street Portsmouth. The crawl will be between 2 and 6 p.m. at Party Connection. Each guest is given one of two maps with a route to tour. Guests may visit four wine stops and three food stops. Tickets are $35, including food and drink along the route. Call 740-464-0203.
AWARDED: Aaron Scarr, of Huntington, was among more than 3,800 students receiving degrees at Miami University, Oxford, Ohio. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in political science.
REUNION: Barboursville High School Class of 1959 offers a class reunion at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Barboursville Community Room. Dress is casual. Dinner is provided by Suz Catering. Call Joy Creameans Black, 304-638-9116, or Bonnie Lane Childers, 304-736-1311.
LEADER: Jacob Eastman of Young Christian Leaders of New Baptist Church speaks at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 28, as part of the church's summer speaking schedule.
NAMED: Devin Ames, graduate of Cabell Midland High School, was named to the dean's list for the spring 2019 semester at St. Olaf College. The son of Kathryn Eckstam-Ames and Carl Ames is a classics/religion major. To become eligible for this list, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4-point scale.
PARTY: Jamie Lou Adkins has been partying maybe more than anyone I know in recent months. This Wayne County cousin of mine celebrated a birthday with her mom in June and her niece and nephew twins in the past week. The employee of Huntington Hose and Hydraulics is in for another party this weekend as it's her 47th year in age, but not at the age yet to call in the fire department. Here's hoping it is filled with love, happiness, fond memories and birthday cake.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Larry Carrico, Jack Cook, Case Mann, Anders Lindberg, DeLaney Utley, Curtis Clark, Kevin Joe Hawthorne is two from the big 50 at 48, Carrie Miller is over the 50 mark at 51, Lana Sue Adkins, Barbara Oldaker, Josh Anderson, Rob Marsh, Jarrett Baisden, John Chambers, Forrest McGuire, Barbara Foard, Don Vargo, Vern Campbell, Brenda McClain, Dustin Meadows, Mallory Woodward, George Linsenmeyer, Diana Richards, Elizabeth Mayes.
TODAY'S ANNIVERSARIES: Susan and David Apgar, Dudley and Rita Vititoe, Todd and Becky Lilly.
SUNDAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Angie Hunt, Sara Covington, Jim Blake, Trey Bell, Sophia Wilks is half of 10 at 5, William Korstanje, Scott Webber with Huntington Hose and Hydraulics grows closer to the halfway mark to 100 at 46, Clint Meadows leaves the 20s behind for No. 30, Pat Holland, Blake Kennedy, Heather Miller, Brenda Harlow, Kirste Blinn, Scott Damron, Jennifer Kimble, Margie Veit, Monty Vickers, Patricia Ramirez, Kevin Craig, Cathie Barrios, Emily Francis.
SUNDAY'S ANNIVERSARY: Chris and Debi Niece Morris celebrate No. 17.
CHUCKLE: Bill went to see a therapist because he was beginning to feel depressed. "So tell me, Bill, when did you first begin to have these feelings?" "Well, my favorite uncle died in June," he said, "and left me $1,000." "I see," said the therapist. "Please go on." "In July," Bill said, "my father died. He left me $5,000." "Oh, my," the therapist sympathized. "Two close family members lost in two months. You must be very sad." "Then in August my mother died and she left me $10,000," Bill explained. "Two parents gone in two months? I can see we need to talk about this," said the therapist. "But this month," Bill continued, "Nothing!"
