BABY SISTER: Hurray! It’s my baby sister’s birthday Monday, June 13. We’ve made a lot of memories and probably a lot of history throughout our lives, and on your great special day, I’m reminded of those things only a baby sister six years younger can do. Jeannie Grieco, of Huntington, mother of one son and one grandson with the biggest heart of anyone I know, remains in her 60s, but not quite ready to call the fire department to help put out those birthday candles. Here’s wishing you a memorable day full of joy and fun and as much happiness as you continue to give to others.
WORKSHOP: An African American genealogy workshop hosted by Cabell County Public Library is from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the library’s James E. Casto Local History Room. Cicero M. Fain III, Marshall University’s Visiting Diversity Scholar and author of “Black Huntington: An Appalachian Story,” speaks at 2:30 p.m. following the hands-on workshop.
CONGRATS: A big hand clap for Elijah Hilling, son of Angel and Dave Hilling, for graduating from Huntington East Middle School. They are members of St. John’s Episcopal Church. May this middle school graduate find happiness in whatever road he chooses to travel.
CONCERT: Robot Charlie is the featured performer during the second Tuesday Night Concert Series sponsored by Ironton aLive. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. June 14 at Ironton Farmers Market. Admission is free.
GRAD: Julianne Nicole LaFon, daughter of Robert and Erin Lafon of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, graduated from Cabell Midland High School. The granddaughter of Harvey and Peggy Morrison plans to attend Marshall University this fall.
DOUBLE NICKELS: It doesn’t seem real Carolyn Byrd Williamson has a daughter becoming “double nickels,” but she tells me it’s so. Her firstborn, Michelle Yvonne Byrd Shafer, graduate of Huntington East High School Class of 1985, turns 55 Saturday, June 11. She is also a scheduling coordinator with the float pool department of Cabell Huntington Hospital, where she has been employed 27-plus years. As she wears the birthday hat, eats birthday cake and blows out “all those” candles, may all her wishes come true and she be blessed with good health, happiness, love and friendships in the coming days and year.
55TH: Love makes the world go ’round … and in the milestone for George and Gloria Hanna, it seems to continue spinning as this Christian couple celebrates their 55 years of marriage Saturday, June 11. Their celebration begins with their immediate family sharing activities and dinner at the New River Gorge, with the happy couple doing the catwalk across the gorge bridge, but passing on whitewater rafting and zip lining. The second day of their celebration weekend continues Sunday, June 12, with a small reception at their home church, St. George Greek Orthodox Church, where the annual Greek Festival takes place in September. Here’s wishing these special celebrants a happy weekend and the enjoyment of many more years.
HONORED: Congratulations to Katherine Anderson as she graduated summa cum laude from University of Colorado Denver. She is granddaughter of Marcia Anderson of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church. May Katherine accept God’s guidance in his leadership for each future endeavor.
GRADUATES: Adriana Deal and Robert Deal III, daughter and son of Robert and Joanna Deal and grandchildren of Greg and Connie Gesner, all of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, graduated from Clay Local High School in Portsmouth, Ohio. Both plan to attend the fall session at Shawnee State University.
EIGHTH-GRADERS: Seven Cabell County eighth-graders are among 221 West Virginia middle school students to be recognized as 2022 Knights of the Golden Horseshoe at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, at West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston, sponsored by West Virginia Department of Education. This is the 306th anniversary of the Golden Horseshoe legacy recognizing students for their achievement in the knowledge of West Virginia history. The ceremony is also livestreamed on West Virginia Public Broadcasting stations. Congratulations to Reese Null and Lauryn Coffman, both of Huntington Middle School; Beau Farley, St. Joseph Grade School; Brodrick Hammers and Brier Smith, both of Barboursville Middle School; and Kinley Williams and Silas Coar, both of Milton Middle School.
NAMED: Casey King, of Williamson, West Virginia, was named to the president’s list at Davis and Elkins College for the spring semester. To be eligible for this recognition, full-time students must earn a 4.0 grade point average.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Zoe May, Betty Sargent, Cassie Clatworthy, Drew Wells turns 34, Cory Maynard is double 4 (44), Jesse Logan Hawks turns 25, LaWanda Clark, Stephanie Esque spins the last of the 30s at 39, Christopher Keith and Brianna Rose Evans, twins, leave the teens for No. 20, Gabriel David Marinich, Barbara S. Collins, Aimee Carr, Colton Davis, Mike Folio, Greta Huggins, Max Perry, Riley Jeffrey, Patti Shaver, Elsie Pruett, Sharon Gross, Kerry Harrison.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Clyde and Dee Mount, Jeff and Lisa Riley, Roger and Tracy Waugh, Jack and Ann Riggs (1952), Billy and Somer Hollaway, Mark and Donna Landin.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Richard Eid, Casey Adkins, Brooke Powers, Buddy Beckett, Kay Hall, Gus Meade, Fran Howard, Karen Vassar, Elizabeth Streets, Rhonda Williams, Debbie Ayers, Jr. Barnhouse, Larry Courtright, Bailey Fearing, Harriet J. Tucker, Lamont Davis spins the last of the 40s at 49, Joyce Bunch, Abigail Duffield, Hampton Hettlinger, Allison Scott.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Rick and Trudy Elam, Mike and Susan McClung, Michael and Lynn Cooper.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Alma Johnson, the Rev. Fred and Pat McCarty celebrate same birth date, Roy Layman, Maudie Karickhoff, Joshua Dibble still in the 50s at 57, Kaitlin Parker, David Bowman turns 62, Maudie Karickhoff, Micha Davenport, Morgan Moses, Hadley Murphy.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Russ and Debbie Lingenfelter, Gary and Becky Cooper, Dennie and Carolyn Stark.