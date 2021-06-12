54TH: George and Gloria Hanna, longtime members of St. George Greek Orthodox Church and special friends, are being sent warmest congratulations and sincere best wishes on their 54th wedding anniversary, which was celebrated Friday. May their lives be richly blessed and their love grow stronger as they work toward No. 55.
SPEAKER: Matthew Terry, missionary to Liberia, West Africa, speaks during the morning service Sunday, June 13, at Westmoreland Baptist Church.
CLASS: Hospice of Huntington’s virtual six-week class on “The Nature of Grief: Healing and Honoring the Seasons of Life” concludes at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 15. Virtual event participants receive call-in numbers and log-in links upon registration.
GRADS: Pea Ridge United Methodist Church salutes four graduates from local educational facilities. They are George McPhail Jr., West Virginia University; and Maggie McPhail, Ty Stull and Heidy Taylor, all Cabell Midland High School. As these young men and women move into life’s next chapter, may God bless them in their walk and future endeavors.
SISTER: Although Deloris “Jeannie” Grieco was a little annoying sometimes in our childhood, I loved (and continue to love) every bit and piece of her as she has become a blessing. This friend, hero, confidante and “baby” sister celebrates a birthday Sunday, June 13. Remember, sister, age is just a number — enjoy your special day and the others following.
GREETINGS: It’s like Harold Hill, of Barboursville, was given a second life … he was very ill, underwent serious surgery and is back to selling used cars again. Knowledgeable in the car world, Harold celebrates another birthday Sunday, June 13. May it be a great one filled with love, happiness, good health and fond memories.
68TH: Pastor Jim Franklin and his wife, Phillis, of Mooresville, North Carolina, celebrate their 68th wedding anniversary Monday, June 14, with nearly 50 of those years heard on “Songs in the Night” broadcast on WEMM-FM 107.9. At 92 years old, the former Milton, Huntington and Lesage resident and pastor of various local churches still refers to his wife as “my beautiful bride.” May this Christian couple never walk alone as they travel toward the 70-mark in two years.
NAMED: Caleb Evan Spry, of Fort Gay, pre-biological/pre-medical illustration major at Iowa State University, was one of more than 10,500 students named to the dean’s list for the spring semester. To be eligible, students must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.0 scale, while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework.
THREE: Carrie and Robbie Parsons of Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church in Hurricane, West Virginia, had three daughters graduating from educational institutions this year. KrisAnna Parsons graduated from Winfield High and plans to attend Marshall University. Carly Miller and Claire Miller graduated from Marshall University with a BS in nursing. Congratulations, ladies, on this accomplishment.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Buddy Beckett, Helen McClure, Harriet Tucker, Debbie Ayers, Jr. Barnhouse, Larry Courtright, Bailey Fearing, Casey Adkins, Brooke Powers, Kay Hall, Gus Meade, Rhonda Williams, Elizabeth Streets, Lamont Davis nears 50 at 48, Lynwood Adkins celebrates the mid-70 mark at 75, Fran Howard, Karen Vassar, the Rev. Jim Shepherd, Joyce Bunch, Abigail Hensley, Hampton Hettlinger, Teague Christopher True.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Michael and Lynn Cooper, Mike and Susan McClung, Chris Branam and Cathy Slemp, Rick and Trudy Elam celebrate No. 50.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Maudie Karickhoff, Barry Brookshire, Josh Martin, Alma Johnson, the Rev. Fred and Pat McCarty share same birthday, Josh Dibble turns 56, Kaitlin Phlegar, Kevin Dennison, Peggy Roach.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Gary and Becky Cooper, Russ and Debbie Lingenfelter, Dennie and Carolyn Starts.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Teresa Abraham, Rhonda Scragg, Norman McClure, Janet Wallace, George Smith, Brian Cunningham, Haleigh Berry, Brian Knisely, Bethany Spurgeon, Melissa McDaniels, Hannah Clay turns 24, Debby Midkiff, Elmer Harshbarger, Michael Sellards, Josh McGlone, Anna Reynolds, Edward Hinson.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Bob and Doris Roberts, Charles and Lesley Shumaker (2003), Debbie and David Adkins.
CHUCKLE: Chuck was horrified when his wife told him that their 6-year-old son wasn’t actually theirs. Apparently, he needs to pay more attention during school pickup.
