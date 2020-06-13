Community News
GRAD: Ashley Michelle Duncan was among more than 4,007 students receiving degrees in May from Clemson University in South Carolina. The Huntington resident received a Bachelor of Science degree in biological sciences.
LIST: Ryleigh P. Swann, of Chesapeake, Ohio, was named to the Marshall University dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester.
REOPENING: Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church in Hurricane, West Virginia, plans to reopen for in-person worship Sunday, June 14. The first service begins at 10:30 a.m. A second one begins at 6 p.m., and the third service is offered at 7 p.m. Wednesdays in efforts to maintain social distancing. Reservations are necessary for either service by contacting 304-562-5903 or office@forrestburdette.com. Sunday reservations are due by Friday afternoon and Wednesday reservations must be made by Wednesday afternoon.
BINGO: Adriaunna Paige Foundation hosts a benefit bingo at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at 540 31st St. Doors open at 5 p.m. COVID-10 rules are in effect. The cost is $10 first pack and $5 each additional pack. A concession stand is open. Proceeds are used to catch up on bills and rent and to cover the angels’ trip to the drive-thru zoo. Call April Craft, 304-962-5291.
SERVANTS: Sunday, June 14, marks the 67th wedding anniversary for our longtime “Songs in the Night” inspiration leader of encouragement, music and the gospel. Jim and Phyllis Franklin, formerly of Lesage and Milton, Mooresville and Port Charlotte, Florida, have been servants of God’s work offering wisdom, love, care and leadership. May their special day bring love, happiness, comfort and good health.
CRAFTS: Local handmade crafts, independent businesses and made-from-scratch sweets for purchase are available during the spring marketplace crafters and vendors show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at Tri-State Worship Center, South Point, Ohio. Admission is free.
SISTER: Hey, no worries — your age is just a number as you look just as good as you did last year — Deloris “Jeanie” Grieco, of Huntington, crosses the magical number Saturday, June 13. Being the baby of the family, there is no other like her and no one else I could be blessed with as a sister. She continues to make my life a bit easier and means the world to me with her unselfish and caring heart. May her dreams come true and her year be filled with love, happiness, fond memories, fortune, good health and God’s other blessings.
FLAGS: The annual Flag Day ceremony presented by BPOE Elks Lodge 313 and Huntington Post 16 of American Legion begins at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 14, at the post, 1421 6th Ave. Refreshments follow.
36 YEARS: A special and wonderful couple who overcame a health hurdle together this past year is blessed with another wedding anniversary. Mike and Marlene Sheets celebrate 36 years as husband and wife Monday, June 15. As often written in this column, I haven’t met this couple, but every time I hear from them I feel a breath of fresh air and Christian inspiration. May their travels for health reasons be fewer, their love stronger and memories fonder in days to follow.
SALE: A yard sale is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at Hurricane First Church of God. Proceeds help make improvements to the facility and programs.
STUDENT: Sydney Shae Maynard, of Milton, was one of several named as Psychology Students of the Year recipient at the University of the Cumberlands, Williamsburg, Kentucky. The celebration was a virtual one, but recognized students for their accomplishments, dedication and hard work.
OUTSTANDING: Justin Boggs, executive director of Middle School for Cabell County, recently received an Outstanding Educator Award presented by Explore the New Manufacturing. The Emerging Elite and Industry Educator Awards were launched in 2020. Congratulations on this accomplishment, Justin.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Kaitlin Phlegar, Roy Layman, Maudie Karickhoff, Alma Johnson, Barry Brookshire, Micha Davenport, Josh Martin.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Gary and Becky Cooper, Dennie and Carolyn Stark, Karen and Philip Alexander, Russ and Debbie Lingenfelter.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Rhonda Scragg, Elmer Harshbarger, Michael Sellards, Patrick Hickman, Josh McGlone, Anna Reynolds, Melissa McDaniels, Haleigh Berry, Hannah Clay turns 23, Edward Hinson, Brian Cunningham, Bethany Spurgeon, Janet Wallace, Norman McClure, Debby Midkiff, George Smith, Robin Torlone, Ken Summers.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Nancy and Garry Ritchie, Charles and Lesley Shumaker (2003), Leslie and Henry Roberts, Bill and Marilyn Murdock, Bob and Doris Roberts.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Andy Lands, Chase Milum, Thomas Frye, Amy Prestera, Danny Fulks, Jackson Denning, Ben Bronosky, Karen Atkins, John Call, Ken Drummond, Ashley Hayton, Marvin Thompson, Kyler Fannin, Tara Womack, Tyler Caldwell, Wesley Thompson, Isabelle Bonecutter, Karen Gillispie, Andy Lands, Chase Milum.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Pauline and Edward Adkins, the Rev. Clifford and Mary Ann Schell (1962), Charles and Roberta Mitchell (1968), Jeremy and Jennifer Smith (2013), Jerry and Diane Wolfe, Bill and Pam Dutton, Richard and Peggy Fillmore, Bobby and Joyce Mannon.
CHUCKLE: A 10-year-old girl was walking home alone from school one day when a big man on a motorcycle pulled up beside her. After following along for a while, he turned to her and asked, “Hey there, little girl, do you want to go for a ride?” “NO!” said the girl as she kept walking. The motorcyclist again pulled up beside her and asked, “Hey, little girl, I will give you $10 if you hop on the back.” “NO!” said the girl again as she hurried down the street. The motorcyclist didn’t give up, pulled up beside her again and said, “OK, kid, my last offer! I’ll give you 20 bucks and a big bag of candy if you will just hop on the back of my bike and we will go for a ride.” Finally, the little girl stopped and turned toward him and screamed out, “Look, Dad, you’re the one who bought the Honda instead of the Harley like I wanted. GO RIDE IT ALONE!”