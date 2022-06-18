PROGRAM: “Mountain Stage” presents a live show episode as part of Charleston’s city-wide arts festival FestivALL at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 19, at Charleston’s Culture Center Theater. Performers include Southern Avenue, We Banjo 3, Lilli Lewis, Cordovas and others. Tickets are $25 to $30.
RECITAL: In observation of the 150th anniversary celebration of Huntington’s First United Methodist Church, Sandra Folsom, former director of music and organist serving more than one-third of her life at the church, is being honored at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 19. Johan Botes, current organist/pianist with training in his native South Africa and winner of many awards and honors, follows with an organ recital. A reception honoring both musicians follow in the fellowship hall. Admission is free.
CONCERT: Render the Hearts performs during the Tuesday Night Concert Series sponsored by Ironton aLive at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, at Ironton Farmers Market. Admission is free.
TWO: Eddie and Vicki Smith of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church were blessed with two grandsons graduating in 2022 and being recognized in May. Jordan Ely, son of Jason and Stacy Ely, graduated from Cabell Midland High School. He plans to attend Marshall University, majoring in physical therapy. Kevin James Ray, son of Buck and Jennifer Ray, graduated from University of Central Florida. He is pursuing a career in construction management.
FISHING: Beech Fork State Park hosts a Fishing with Dad event beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday, June 19, at the park’s boat dock, 5601 Long Branch Road, near Barboursville.
GOLDEN: Alice Browning of Huntington, who always enjoys reading this daily column, celebrates a golden event this weekend. Saturday, June 18, is her 50th wedding anniversary with Jerry Browning, where they agreed to the vows of marriage “until death do them part” at Beverly Hills Presbyterian Church. She is daughter of my most precious long-time friends, the late Lenval and Marian Bowen, also of Huntington. This couple, an inspiration for anyone looking for a great example of commitment, is being wished much happiness, joy, compassion and commitment for many more years.
BIBLE SCHOOL: “Monumental: Celebrating God’s Greatness” is the theme for Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8:15 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 20-24, at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church. Classes are available for ages 2 years through graduating fifth graders.
CHANGE: At least four things changed in the life of a dear and special friend since her last birthday. Angie Nibert, now Angie McCallister, moved from Ohio to West Virginia, became a grandmother and added another year to her age — or will on her special day, Saturday, June 18. A former Herald-Dispatch advertising department employee has been on my favorites list for many years and is always a joy to have in the midst. May her day be full of birthday cake, surprises, family, friends, happiness, love and fond memories.
REUNION: The S.L. and Ada Brumfield family reunion takes place at noon Saturday, June 18, at Harveytown Park. Hot dogs are provided. Those attending may bring a side dish, dessert and beverages.
WISHES: One of the best dads in Cabell County observes two celebrations this weekend. Steve Hensley turns another year older Saturday, June 18, and earns the recognition of being a hard-working husband to his wife, Jessica, and a great dad to two wonderful sons Sunday, June 19. Steve is being wished many happy hours during these two days and upcoming year.
FEST: The Appalachian Festival of Young Voices offers a free concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 19, at Charleston Theater. The concert is sponsored by Central WV Convention and Visitors Bureau, Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau, Daywood Foundation, Glotfelty Foundation, Jeanne G. Hamilton and Lawson W. Hamilton Jr. Family Foundation Inc., The Bernard H. and Blanche E. Jacobson Foundation, The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation and The Bowlby Family.
ROARS: Let’s all roar — Zander Boling turns 4 ... Sunday, June 19. A very intelligent and handsome baby son of Zachary Boling of Barboursville and Sienna Keaton of Hurricane, W.Va., is small in stature, but shows his love and thankfulness in mighty ways. Zander, also a great-great nephew of mine, sports a winning smile to open any heart. He was treated to an early party last weekend, but here’s wishing this littlet tyke a happy one with more to follow.
DANCE: Charleston’s Clay Center hosts Dance FestivALL featuring Tentacle Tribe performing contemporary and street dance and martial arts at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 19. Tickets are $23.50 and $13.50 students/children.
HAND CLAPS: Tammy Winters receives another round of applause for her accomplishment of graduating from Bridge Valley. She is daughter of Bittner Ballard and stepdaughter of Peggy Ballard of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church.
ANIMAL SHOWS: Dr. Des-Coveries Wild Animal Show is offered at various Cabell County library branches Tuesday, June 21. They include 9 a.m., Barboursville Library; 11 a.m., Cox Landing Library; 1:45 p.m. Milton; and 4 p.m., Salt Rock.
MISSED: Three months before Martena Shafer Cremeans would have turned 63 years young, she was called out of this world (March 23) after losing her battle with cancer. Thoughts of her on this day, June 18, include the gatherings, fond memories, love, courage and periods of tremendously missing her.
CLASS: Huntington’s Kitchen offers “A Little Something Sweet” class at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 21. The class teaches how to make restaurant-style Crème Brulee, complete with blow torch. Limited to 16 participants ages 15 and older, the cost is $25.
MEET: Westmoreland Neighborhood Association meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 20, at Westmoreland Woman’s Club. An updated report of area crime is shared by Huntington Police Department. Discussion conducted also to approve revisions to association’s bylaws and policies and procedures. Call Cindy Chandler, president, 304-544-1469.
