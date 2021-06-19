80TH: Robert J. Cline, of West Portsmouth, Ohio, but a Scottown, Ohio, resident, leaves the 70s behind Sunday, June 20, to try No. 80. May this “young” man be blessed with more years of happiness, good health, fond memories, family and friends.
VBS: “Knights of North Castle: Quest for the King’s Armor” is theme for Vacation Bible School for ages 4 through grade 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 21-25, at Steele Memorial United Methodist Church. A children’s meal is available from 5:30 to 6 pm.
GOLDEN: Dr. C.J. and Linda Adkins, Ashland residents for 41 years, have traveled many miles together in good and bad times since they exchanged wedding vows June 19, 1971, and celebrate their golden anniversary Sunday. They are parents of two sons and five grandchildren. C.J. pastors Westmoreland Baptist Church. Linda is retired from Ashland Community and Technical College and Boyd County Clerk’s Office. These first 50 years are stepping stones for the next 50 …
CONCERT: Ironton aLive Tuesday summer concert series continues at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, at Farmers Market, South 2nd Street. Music is by Rodney Crisp and Traditional Country Band.
COUSIN: Does Sheila Reeves hit the big 6-0 or cross over that number to 61 on Saturday, June 19? Sheila, always stylish with a majorette walk/march, is a first cousin. May her day be special and filled with surprises.
CAMP: “Wild and Wonderful” Camp, open to ages 5-12, is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 21-25, at Marshall Rec Center. The cost is $140 and $170 nonmembers.
THREE: Sweet as honey, sharp as a tack and cute as a bunny with a smile that wins everyone’s heart — this best describes Zander Boling, my second great-great-nephew celebrating his third birthday Saturday, June 19. Just like the normal 3-year-old toddler, he makes so many memories in such little moments. Happy birthday, dear … you are my kind of young man.
RETIRING: The Rev. Dr. Ed Grant, faithful pastor in the ministry for more than 40 years, retires as pastor of Hurricane’s Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, where he served two years. He and wife, Brenda, are honored at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, June 20, in the Family Life Center.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Steve Moore still in the 60s at 62, Richie Armstrong, Jim Fawcett, Deborah Kahre, Oleta Dolen, Cora King, Jeanne Sweeney, Linda Vealey, Isaac Wendel, Becky Geswein, Zoe Kelly, Amanda Fizer, Margie McInerney, Sarah Spurlock, Macee Buell, Nathan McClay, Elliot Vital and Jackson Vital, twin brothers, become 18 years old.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jon and Caroline True, Carl and Rosemary Chapman, Nathan and Ashley Kinker, Jeff and Patty Mast, Rod and Sally Whitt, Dwayne and Courtny Nunez, Steven and Diane Dorsey, Jim and Lisa Fawcett.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Robin Patton, Jase Hardesty, René Thomas, Charles Amos, Bryson Grant, Susie Smith, David Yarbrough, Steve Davis hits the mid-70 mark at 75, Joshua Holley, Stan Meadows, Kara Smith, Judy Eblin, Josh Vanover, Wanda Cole, Michael Fizer, Mallory Watts, Elizabeth Mullins, Obie Tomblin, Edna Congleton still in the 70s at 74, Luke O’Dell Cremeans turns 7, Angela Scarberry, Bob Litton, Mike Perry.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Harold and Becky Bias, Jim and Nancy Allman, John and Debby Cunningham, Matthew and Jessica Price (2009), Harold and Teresa Allen celebrate 40 years.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Elijah Chapman, Ann Galyean, Becky Cunningham, Ann Gilmore, Joey Noble, Marion Qualls, Olivia Woodward, Bo McCallister, Gina Hughes, Patrick Ryann Dempsey is legal at 21, Eva Fisher, Wanda Wilson, Tyler Bowman hits the mid-30 mark at 35, Brittanie Diane Wallace leaves the teens for No. 20.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Doug and Leslie Frost, Jeff and Marsha Ball, Ed and Brenda Grant, Jeff and Trena Wise, Josh and Elizabeth Rutherford (2003).
CHUCKLE: A small boy was at the zoo with his father. They were looking at the tigers, and his father was telling him how ferocious they were. “Daddy, if the tigers got out and ate you up …” the boy stammered. “Yes, son?” the father asked, ready to console him. “… Which bus would I take home?” the little boy asked.
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.