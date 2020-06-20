Community News
GRADUATES: Maddie Sansom and Meredith Mears of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church were presented a Bible and book of prayers for their recent graduation from Cabell Midland High School in late May. Prayers for a successful future in their upcoming endeavors.
MUSICAL: Paramount Players presents “9 to 5 The Musical” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 31-Aug. 1, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Tickets are $20 and $30.
50TH: Congratulations to Jim and Nancy Allman. They celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday, June 20. Married in Marlinton, West Virginia, they have lived in the Huntington area since 1970. They are also members of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, Barboursville. They are parents of two — Kim Westerfield and Jamie Allman — and grandparents of four granddaughters.
NEW AGE: Often, we hear that this is the “new age.” Well, in the life of Bill Wheeler, we are going to instead use “new decade” as he will be there as far as age is concerned as he becomes 70 years young Monday, June 22. This gentleman, along with his wife, Susan, reads this column daily and enjoys it. May Bill have a blessed day, with many to follow.
DEGREES: University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky, conferred degrees to the following area graduates: Faith Fountain, Ashland, Master of Arts, clinical mental health counseling; Whitney Blackburn, Ashland, Master of Arts in education degree in literacy specialist P-12; Charles Brown, Grayson, Master of Arts in education degree in teacher leader — health and physical education; Chauncey Griffith, Ashland, and Taylor Wilson, Grayson, Master of Arts in education degree in teacher as leader; Gregory Cherry, Grayson, Master of Arts in teaching degree in P-12 special education LBD; Angela Hammonds-Jones, Rush, Master of Science degree, justice administration; Camryn Neeley, Catlettsburg, bachelor of general studies degree in general studies; and Sydney Maynard, Milton, Bachelor of Science degree in psychology.
THREE: This weekend is a three-in-one celebration for the Holland family. Bobby Holland, brother of Karen S. Holland Lemaster and Sharon K. Holland McNeely, begins another age era as he turns 70, while a nephew/grandson, Nicholas Cade McNeely, begins the second year of his teens at 14 on Sunday, June 21. Gary Holland, another brother, begins the second of his 70s (72) Monday, June 22. May the birthdays bring much happiness, love, family togetherness and birthday cake.
INTERN: Taylor Burnette, 19-year-old daughter of Tammy and David Burnette, graduated second in her class in Chesapeake in 2019. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, she attended Ohio University in Athens, majoring in journalism and news and information, and was the business reporter for The Post, the student newspaper at OU, where she was social media director. She now interns at The Ironton Tribune through the end of July.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Isabella “Izzy” McComas (2004), Ted Henry, Judy Eblin, Luke O’Dell Cremeans turns 6, Edna Congleton is three into the 70s at 73, Obie Tomblin, Steve Davis still in the 70s at 74, Joshua Holley, Jase Hardesty, Susie Smith, David Yarbrough, Bryson Grant, Bob Litton, Mike Perry, Michael Fizer, Mallory Watts, Robin Patton, Stan Meadows, Kara Smith, Josh Vanover, Wanda Cole, Elizabeth Mullins, Angela Scarberry, Rene Thomas, Patrick Ryann Dempsey leaves the teens behind for No. 20.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Matthew and Jessica Price (2009), Jeff and Trena Wise, John and Debby Cunningham.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Olivia Woodward, Tyler Bowman nearing the mid-30 mark at 34, Bo McCallister, Brittanie Diane Wallace spins the last of the teens at 19, Edna Cole, Gina Hughes, Marion Qualls, Olivia Woodward, Becky Cunningham, Ann Gilmore, Ira Noble, Kelli Helton, Wanda Wilson, Eva Fisher.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Josh and Elizabeth Rutherford (2003), Jim and Lorrie Zappitelli, Jeff and Marsha Ball.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Owen Denning, Logan Cultip, Tim Mitchell, Tammy Reynolds, Jim Whitehead, Jaxon Cline, Dawn Nance, Cody Deeds, Karen Curnutte, Tim Cornell.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Adam and Molly Tufts (2013).
CHUCKLE: One day a husband said to his wife, “Today is a fine day!” Next day he said it again, “Today is a fine day.” Again next day, he said the same thing, “Today is a fine day.” Finally after a week, the wife asked her husband, “Since last week, you are saying today is a fine day. I am fed up. What’s the matter?” The husband answered, “Last week when we had an argument, you said, ‘I will leave you one fine day.’ I was just trying to remind you.”