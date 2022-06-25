PSST: It doesn’t need to be kept a secret — Tom McCoy leaves the 80s behind to try No. 90, which is celebrated Saturday, June 25. Happy birthday, Tom, and hope you have a healthy, happy and loving day and upcoming year.
THREE-IN-ONE: Three special events are included after Mass Sunday, June 26, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, Chesapeake, Ohio. Hosted by Parish Council and CWC, a Celebration Sunday brunch celebrates Father Thomas Nelson’s time there and wishes him the best in his new assignment. Angel Hastings is recognized as a confirmation recipient. Carolina Jaime and Adam Jeffers are honored as high school graduates.
CONCERT: Rob McNurlin performs during Ironton aLive’s free Tuesday Night Concert Series at 6:30 p.m. June 28 at Ironton Farmers Market.
SECOND: Sunday, June 26, marks the second anniversary of the death of Kenova resident Joseph Frazier, who was 90 years old. Joe wore many hats — retired police chief from Town of Ceredo serving until 1994, retired millwright from Local 1519 and retired lawn mower repairman (although he would never admit that as he tinkered with them until not long before he passed away in 2021), as well as husband to Beatrice “Honey” Frazier many years before her passing, dad, granddad and great-granddad and friend. A small man in stature, he had a kind heart, big smile and stood tall in the community. He continues to be missed from the family and in the community.
PROGRAM: James McMurtry, Aoife O’Donovan, Natalie Hemby, Sammy Rae and the Friends and Heather Maloney are featured on the live program of “Mountain Stage” at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at Charleston Culture Center Theater. Tickets are $25 to $30.
CONGRATS: Megan Anuszkiewicz graduated from Liberty University with a Master of Education in administration and supervision. The wife of Nick Anuszkiewicz, daughter of Paul and Lorri Turman and granddaughter of Paul and Karen Turman, all of Barboursville’s Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, is a stay-at-home mom and substitute teacher but plans to include full-time teaching and administration.
CANOEING: Beech Fork State Park celebrates National Canoe Day Sunday, June 26, with a group float at 4:30 p.m. at the dock, 5601 Long Branch Road, near Barboursville. Participants to meet at the boat dock at 4 p.m. Canoes/kayaks are available for rent. Weather-appropriate clothing and sunscreen are suggested. To pre-register, contact 304-528-5794 or beechforksp@wv.gov.
REMEMBERING: James William Journell, born June 25, 1951, is remembered by a sister, Carolyn Byrd Williamson, and others knowing and loving him as he passed away from cancer in March 2013. Born in Roanoke, Virginia, he retired from U.S. Army after 23 years, was a helicopter med during Vietnam War and also retired from Veterans Administration Medical Center.
WINDING DOWN: The time for Pastor Kevin Lantz of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church is winding down as he is retiring after 40 years in God’s service. He and wife, Kim, are honored with a covered-dish dinner following church service Sunday, June 26. The Rev. Greg Markins succeeds Pastor Kevin at this Barboursville church. Best wishes, Pastor Kevin, and may you have a blessed, relaxing retirement.
DEGREED: Christopher Clark, of Hurricane, West Virginia, received an undergraduate degree in molecular biology from Cedarville University in Ohio. Congratulations on this achievement.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jacob Simpkins, Robert Anderson, Larry J. Bumgardner, Matthew Stead, Lacie Casto, Skylar Hallam, Dennis Arthur, Sherry Houck, Grace Ghiz, Pete Ramella, Michael Mayes Jr., Sharon Logan, Art Chapman, Meredith O’Malley, Lincoln Dudley, Carrie Cox, Lucas Johain still a teenager at 15, Tammy Minor.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jack and Claren Perkins, Joe and Valerie McMillion, Chris and Dawn Ball (2005), Earl and Teresa Trawick.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Kevin Knowles, Cathy Treacy, Mary Ann Walsh, Dolores Foster, Wyatt Smith, Patty Mast, Hunter Adkins is 24, Anna Gosalin, Sara Mosley, Joey Harless Jr., Jeff Welch, Ed Davis, George Beckett, Greg Cleveland, Stephanie Mills, Rose-Ann Prince, Sierra Rose.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: James and Frances Case, Jeanette Rowsey and Chuck Minsker, Sue and John Workman, Jeff and Sabrina Moore, Pat and Heather Holland, Thomas and Andrea Rogowski.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Frances Case, Bill Dolen, Bob Paden, Sally Williams, Russ Witten, Doug Townsend, Michele Hale, Doug Adams, Carrie Tanner, Hunter Boshell, Rusty Eastham, Kathy Johnson, Rachel King, Gloria Summer, Joanne Rife, Dr. Sirous Arya, Connie Kuhn, Shay Ellis, Rodney Kimble, Joey Nelon, Bill Warden, Amanda Cremeans, Serenity Faith Malett turns 8, Steve Cockrell, David Dunkum, Mel Hicks.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Alan and Charlene Hawkins, Curt and Katelyn Mann, Dave and Debbie Tincher, Susan and Father Ray Hage, Davey and Lauren Freeman.
CHUCKLE: Martin was being interviewed for a new job. The person conducting the interview wanted to find out something about his personality, so he asked, “If you could have a conversation with someone, living or dead, who would it be?” Without hesitation, Martin responded, “The living one, of course!”