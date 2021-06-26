51ST: Charlene and Alan Hawkins were married 51 years ago Sunday, June 27, in Fairmont, West Virginia. Since 1973, they have made the Huntington/Barboursville area home. May this anniversary be super, with good health, happiness, love, lasting memories and many more celebrations.
LISTED: Austin Womack, of Hurricane, West Virginia, was named to the dean’s list at Ohio Wesleyan University for the spring semester. To be recognized, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.
CANOES: Guests may bring own boats or rent canoes or kayaks at Beech Fork State Park to participate in National Canoe Day from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 26.
POWERHOUSE: Taking one look at 13-year-old Haylie Grace Mershon, one sees a beautiful teenager getting ready to leave the Barbies behind. But I’m told the Vinson Middle School eighth-grader recently broke a board with her bare foot in karate class at Chesapeake Karate Academy, where she has attended for about a month. The eldest of four children of Andrew and Amanda Mershon skipped the first belt (yellow) to receive the second — orange belt. Don’t mess with Haylie Grace … she’s a powerhouse.
GRADS: Congratulations to Dewey Calhoun Brown and Matthew Jimison, grandsons of Richard and Louetta Jimison of Barboursville’s Steele Memorial United Methodist Church. Dewey, son of Mary and Cam Brown, graduated from Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and plans to earn a master’s degree in finance from Wake Forest Graduate School. Matthew, son of Todd and Tracy Jimison, graduated from Paul Blazer High in Ashland and plans to study electricity, heating and air conditioning at Ashland Vocational School.
CONCERT: Down to the River performs during Ironton aLive Tuesday summer concert series at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, at Ironton Farmers Market, South 2nd Street.
NAMED: Three Ashland residents named to the president’s list for the spring semester at University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky, are Robert Hefner, Erica Pierce and Karie Stidham. To be eligible for this list, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 4.0, receive an “A” grade in UC Engage and be in good academic standing.
RECEPTION: A reception celebrating the appointment of the Rev. Dr. Joe Kenaston and the reappointment of the Rev. Jeremy Daniels begins at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, June 27, at Hurricane’s Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church.
REMEMBRANCE: Around June 26, 2020, I sent happy birthday greetings to Joseph “Joe” Frazier, of Kenova, retired millwright, fellow law enforcement officer and lawn mower repairman. In 2021 for his 91st year, I’m sending thoughts and prayers to his family in his passing Jan. 31. Joe will never be forgotten as his memory lives on.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Dolores Foster, Patty Mast, George Beckett, Greg Cleveland, Ed Davis, Stephanie Mills, Rose-Ann Prince, Sara Mosley, Jeff Welch, Sierra Rose, Mary Ann Walsh, Anna Gosalin, Hunter Adkins continues in the 20s at 23, Jackson Lawson becomes “sweet 16,” Wyatt Smith, J.R. Figler, Nicholas Pletka, Maya Tsehaye, Mark Baker, Cathy Treacy, Lindsay McKelvey, Wyatt Smith turns 6 years old.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Pat and Heather Holland, Tim and Amy Moore, Jeff and Sabrina Moore.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Katrina Morris, Hunter Boshell, Bill Dolen, Bob Paden, Russ Witten, Carrie Tanner, Rusty Eastham, Kathy Johnson, Doug Townsend, Michele Hale, Doug Adams, Gloria Sumner, Dr. Sirous Arya, David Dunkum, Mel Hicks, Connie Kuhn, Dale Adkins, Evan Cooper, Shay Ellis, Rodney Kimble, Joey Nelon, Bill Warden, Serenity Faith Malett turns 7, Steve Cockrell, Rachel Ann King.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Curt and Katelyn Mann, Dave and Debbie Tincher.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Addison Walls, Cinda Harkless, pastor of Kuhn Memorial Presbyterian Church in Barboursville, Karlee Holmes, Alivia Kirby spins the last of the teens at 19, Bob Ganzer, Rylie Richardson, Betty Hannan, Susan Pratt, Joan Kingery, Lilly Faulknier, Joe Grady, John Mason, Sarah McCallister, Paul McClanahan, Billy Smith, Emily Wilson, Madison Edwards, Josef Dransfeld, Kay Mobayed, Janice Spurlock, Greg Lipscomb leaves the 50s behind for No. 60, Krista Christian leaves the 40s to try the “halfway to 100” mark (50), Roy Crockett, Ryan Jared Stapleton, Patty Blevins Journell.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Tammy and Rick Adkins, Jack and Betty Wilson.
CHUCKLE: Last year Lorie replaced all the windows in her house with those expensive, double-pane, energy-efficient kind, but the next week she got a call from the contractor, complaining his work had been completed a year ago and she had yet to pay for them. Boy, did they go around and around. Lorie proceeded to tell him just what his fast-talking sales guy had told her last year — namely, that in one year, the windows would pay for themselves. There was silence on the other end of the line, so she hung up. She has not heard anything back.
