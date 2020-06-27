Community News
GRADUATES: Madison Avenue Christian Church recently recognized three graduates for their outstanding accomplishment. Kaci Botkins, daughter of Scott and Kristi Francis and granddaughter of Dave Reynolds and the late Leona Reynolds, graduated from Swansboro High, where she was in the marching band. She plans to attend cosmetology school. Piper White, daughter of Timothy Allen White and Colleen Shirley and granddaughter of Janet and Gary Sumpter and C. Timothy and Shirley White, graduated from Marshall University with honors and a B.S. degree. She received an award for her work with Ronald McDonald House and plans to work toward a master’s degree. Katie Beth Caudill, daughter of Laura and Brandon Clark and granddaughter of Beth Kilgore, graduated with honors from Spring Valley High, where she played volleyball and senior class secretary, plus other committees and clubs. She plans to attend Davis & Elkins College to play volleyball and pursue a criminology degree.
LISTED: Seven local residents were among more than 730 students at Berea College named to the spring 2020 Dean’s List, which included four from Ashland — Blake Day, Kaylee Robinson, Amber Williamson and Rachel Williamson. Others were Victoria Blankenship, Huntington; Alyssa Ferrell, Ona; and Sawyer Schultz, Hurricane. To be named to the list, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours.
STUDENT: Grace Peyton, of Hurricane, was named to the spring 2020 President’s List at the College of Charleston, where she is majoring in communication. To qualify for this highly distinguished list, students must earn a grade point average of 3.8 or higher and complete a minimum of 14 semester hours.
NAMED: Two from Ashland Community and Technical College were named to the Kentucky Community and Technical College System All-Academic Team for the 2019-20 academic year. Lacey Estep and Tiffany Kiwabonga were from 32 students, two from each of the 16 colleges, chosen for the recognition focusing on academic performance and community service. Lacey, of Kitts Hill, earned an associate degree in science. She plans to transfer to a four-year institution to pursue a psychology degree. Tiffany, an Ashland resident, earned an associate in applied science degree — business administration — with a focus in accounting. She plans to transfer to Shawnee State University to pursue a bachelor’s degree in accounting.
SERVICE PERSON: Wendy Little has been a school cook in the Wayne County School System for 13 years. She served as head cook six years at Kellogg Elementary in Huntington and after going to Lavalette Elementary School, she was recognized as the Wayne County Schools 2020-21 Service Person of the Year. She interacts with the students, sings to them, paints murals on the walls and much more to make eating lunch more enjoyable. It sounds as if she has succeeded in her efforts by receiving this honor.
CONGRATS: Ellie Grace Fisher, daughter of Jeremy and Christanna Donahue Holbrook, graduated from Cabell Midland High School. Other graduates from the extended family at Church in the Valley in Milton include Celia Floyd, granddaughter of Judy Floyd, graduating from Shorter University, Rome, Georgia; Kelcie Armstead, granddaughter of Linda and George Armstead, graduating from middle school, and Braeden Armstead, grandson of Linda and George Armstead, graduating from elementary school. “For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the Lord, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end that I have for you declares the Lord. Plans to prosper you, and not harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” — Jeremiah 29:11.
40-PLUS: Rabbi Emeritus David and Tori Wucher celebrate 40-plus years of marriage Monday, June 29. After serving as Rabbi of B’nai Sholom Congregation nearly 23 years, he retired June 30, 2011. May this anniversary be an unforgettable memory filled with happiness, good health and safe travels.
DOUBLE 7: It could be double the fun for Rosetta Blake, of Barboursville, as she celebrates another of the 70s Monday, June 29. The longtime wife of Raymond Blake hasn’t had the best of health for some time, but she feels blessed to have continued life and is a blessing to many knowing and loving her. Prayers that her day (and year) continue with less pain, more comfort, fond memories, love, family, friends and good news.
50th: Despite COVID-19 changing plans for a special trip, Alan and Charlene Hawkins are together, healthy, happy and blessed to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday, June 27. Married in Fairmont, West Virginia, this wonderful couple has lived in Huntington/Barboursville 47 years. Prayers for continued wedded bliss and love.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Doug Adams, Michele Hale, Doug Townsend, Steve Cockrell, Serenity Faith Malett turns 6, Russ Witten, Carrie Tanner, Hunter Boshell, Rusty Eastham, Gloria Sumner, Shay Ellis, Rodney Kimble, Joey Nelon, Bill Dolen, Bob Paden, Sirous Arya, Connie Kuhn, Evan Cooper, Bill Warden, Peggy Scarberry hits the “double snowman” at 88, Dale Adkins is one over 40 at 41, Charlotte Johnson still in the 80s at 82, Sally Williams, David Dunkum, Mel Hicks, Rachel Ann King celebrates number 22.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Dave and Debbie Tincher, Curt and Katelyn Mann.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Susan Johnson, Betty Hannan, Olivia Kirby still in the teens at 17, Ryan Jared Stapleton, Krista Christian spins the last of the 40s at 49, Greg Lipscomb spins the last of the 50s at 59, Roy Crockett is short of mid-70 by two (73), Patty Blevins Journell, Bob Ganzer, Addison Walls, Janice Spurlock, Kylie Richardson, Lilly Faulknier, Joe Grady, Joan Kingery, Josef Dransfeld, Susan Pratt, Ronnie Lewis, John Mason, Sarah McCallister, Paul McClanahan, Billy Smith, Emily Wilson, Karlee Holmes.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Tammy and Rick Adkins, Jack and Betty Wilson, Calvin and Ann Poissot.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Tina Cornwell, Jaiyme Peterman, Elna Dean Lawerence, Patty Roof, Dona Bunn, Kathy Bartram, Tammy Blowfield with C.J. Hughes Construction Co. hits the double nickels at 55, Claire McCoy, Maritza Perez, Chris Burgess, Drew Osenbach. Heath Wooten, manager of Beech Fork Marina, is one short of double nickels at 54, Charlann McKenna, Richard Chapman spins the last of the 80s at 89.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jared and Missy Adkins, Jackson and Chelsey Lilly, Larry and Linda Clark, Yvonne and Mark Wilson.
CHUCKLE: An elderly woman called 911 on her cell phone to report that her car had been broken into. She is hysterical as she explains her situation to the dispatcher: “They’ve stolen the stereo, the steering wheel, the brake pedal and even the accelerator!” she cried. The dispatcher said, “Stay calm. An officer is on the way.” A few minutes later, the officer radios in. “Disregard.” He says. “She got in the backseat by mistake.”