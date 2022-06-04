SALE: A rummage, hot dog lunch and bake sale are offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at Walnut Hills Church of the Nazarene, Norway Avenue. Lots of miscellaneous, clothes, shoes, books and purses 50 cents each are available.
CELEBRATION: Milton United Methodist Church celebrates its 145th birthday this year. As Pentecost Sunday approaches, so does “birthday of the church” — after Sunday morning worship June 5, with chicken tenders, baked beans and potato salad as well as birthday cake. Those attending may wear red to celebrate Pentecost.
ORDINATION: The 60th ordination anniversary of Pastor Donald Moeser is conducted during the 10 a.m. Sunday, June 5, worship service at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, where he is the guest preacher. Growing up at the Huntington church, Pastor Moeser was ordained there June 3, 1962.
PARK IT: “Graffiti in the Park” is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 5, at Ritter Park Fountain.
GRADS: Karl Mavis and Allison Skeans, both of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, were among 115 students graduating from the spring session at Ohio University Southern in Ironton.
COUSIN: Dorothy Bills Swanson, second cousin of mine, of South Point, Ohio, but living in Mechanicsville, Virginia, at the time of her death July 21, 2020, would have celebrated birthday No. 92 Saturday, June 4. A hairdresser by trade, she was a wonderful individual, always with a smile, warm heart and willingness to assist any way she could. She always added cheer to many lives and took great care of her mother, Cynthia Bills, who was a Lincoln County neighbor of mine many years.
BIBLE SCHOOL: Vacation Bible School is from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 6-10, at Olive Baptist Church, 6286 Little Seven Mile Road. The theme is “Spark Studios.” Classes are available for ages 4 through grade 12. Call 304-638-7307.
WISHES: Herbert “Herb” Karlet, native of South Point, Ohio, is an educated individual. Throughout his long career in accounting, he has been assistant professor of accounting at Liberty University, area accountant for Armco Steel Co., accounting supervisor for Somerville & Co. and federal auditor with Health, Education and Welfare Audit Agency branch office and a certified public accountant. He then joined Marshall University as director of audits, associate vice president for finance and vice president for finance, to name a few, before joining Mountwest Community and Technical College. Herb is also a husband, dad, granddad and servant of the Lord. He is definitely one people can count on. As he counts the candles on his birthday cake Monday, June 6, may there be no error that he is being wished a splendid day and year ahead.
PICNIC: Susannah Missionary Baptist Church offers a church service and picnic at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 5, at Barboursville Park Shelter by the lake. Hot dogs are provided. Those attending may bring a side dish or dessert. Bottled water/canned pop are available.
AUTHOR: Richard Hartman, native West Virginian holding positions from forest ranger to administrative law judge, to adjunct faculty member currently residing in South Charleston, West Virginia, visits Cabell County Public Library from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 4. The visit celebrates his latest work, “A Night in the Woods and Other Absurdities of Life.”
PAW PATROL: “PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure” begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, at Mountain Health Arena. Tickets are $20.
EXHIBITION: The biennial exhibition of Tri-State Arts Association opening reception takes place from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 5, at Huntington Museum of Art. Awards are announced. Refreshments are served. The exhibit continues through Aug. 28. Admission is free.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Talley Sergent, Elliot Hughes, John Ghiz, Claire Manchester, Callie Boley leaves the 60s behind to try No. 70, Colt Vanover, Sharon Wilks, Jeremy Grant, Iris Kirk, Gary Bunn, Brett Jarrell, Toni Pacioles, Abigail Sanders.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Jeff and Crystal Welch (1988).
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Ronica Muth, Libby Adkins, Becky Canterbury, Becky Morris, Avery Butler, Mike Kennedy, Keenan Meredith, Danielle Quaranta, Myrrandah Harris, Tony Anders, Mike Brown, Dustin Gore, Riley Daugherty, Keeshawn Plumley turns 24, Lahoma Tomblin, Linda Reynolds, Jamie Davis.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Keith and Malinda Ross, Marvin and Valerie Moore celebrate No. 40, Fred and Wanda Mayo, Todd and Kacie Picklesimer (2010), Bob and Nancy Force.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Hannah Crager, Kasen Merritt, Luke Wamsley is one away from the double-digit age at 9, Ashly McClave, Talisha Lynn Lycans, Janet Foss, Bridget White.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Nick and Megan Anuszkiewisz, Roger Mooney, pastor at Kellogg Independent Holiness Church of God, and his wife, Alice Mooney.
CHUCKLE: Dad called home and his teenage son answered. “What are you doing, son?” he asked. “I’m just lying here in the living room watching TV,” he answered. “Where is your mom?” the dad asked. “She’s out painting the house,” came the boy’s answer. Dad was upset with his son’s laziness. “Son, why don’t you get out there and help your poor mother?” “Well, I would,” answered the boy, “but I can’t.” “Why not?” asked his dad. “Because Grandma is using the other brush,” the boy replied.