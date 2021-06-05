50TH: Tom and Sandy Hughes celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday, June 5. The family presented them a gift of a weekend in Millersburg, Ohio. May this celebration be super, with more to follow.
TUESDAY TALK: MU’s Lifelong Learning Program (LLP) is from 10:30 a.m. to noon June 8 on Zoom. Geoffrey Fleming, executive director, Huntington Museum of Art, returns by popular demand from a previous well-received presentation. He discusses the many and varied events and exhibits currently at HMA. The Zoom link is $10 non- members and free to members. Contact Elizabeth Appell Sheets, appell1@marshall.edu or 304-696-2285.
MEET: Cabell County Democratic Executive Committee meets at 7 p.m. Monday, June 7, at Cabell County Courthouse, Judge Farrell’s courtroom. Masks and social distancing are observed.
LISTED: Three local residents were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Cedarville University. They include James Barber and Gavin Couture, both of Ashland, and Cassidy Brammer, of Kenova. This recognition requires a student to obtain a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
CLASS: Hospice of Huntington’s virtual six-week class on “The Nature of Grief: Healing and Honoring the Seasons of Life” continues at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 8 and 15. To register, contact 304-529-4217. Virtual event participants receive call-in numbers and log-in links upon registration.
NAMED: Scott Kiser of Woodford Oil Co. was recently appointed as the 75th chairman of the Kentucky Petroleum Marketers Association. The Ashland resident is the company’s executive vice president and KPMA’s vice chairman from 2019-21. Previously, he was the association’s treasurer and board member.
100: Huntington First Church of the Nazarene celebrates 100 years to God’s service with an anniversary Saturday and Sunday, June 5-6. A walk-thru timeline begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, followed by service at 7 p.m. A timeline before and after service begins at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Nonperishable food items are collected for Facing Hunger Foodbank of Huntington.
OLDER: Even after tacking on another year to his No. 50 in 2018, Donnie Adkins won’t look any older Monday, June 7, as he celebrates another birthday. The recent newlywed and sweet cousin is formerly of East Lynn, West Virginia. Here’s wishing Donnie a super day and many more birthdays to follow.
BELLS: Get up early, ring the bell and sound the alarm in the whole community where Herb Karlet is residing as Sunday, June 6, is the day he deserves to have celebrated as he is adding another year to his life. This member and former deacon of First Baptist Church in South Point, Ohio, and retiree of Mountwest Community and Technical College is being wished a balanced life today and beyond.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Libby Adkins, Lahoma Tomblin, Keeshawn Plumley, Ronica Hensley, Becky Morris, Avery Butler, Mike Kennedy, Keenan Meredith, Danielle Quaranta, Jamie Davis, Rainey Duke.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Fred and Wanda Mayo, Marvin and Valerie Moore, Todd and Kacie Picklesimer (2010), Keith and Malinda Ross.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Hannah Crager, Talisha Lynn Adkins Lycans, Luke Wamsley turns 8, Clara Knight, Ashly McClave, Christine Nelson, Kasen Merritt, Janet Foss.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Alan and Anne Pannell, Nick and Megan Anuszkiewisz.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Ken Morris, Bill G. Chapman still in the 80s at 87, Shawn Scarberry, Billy Wayne Bailey, Charles Abraham, Don Gosselin, Sarah Thomas, Zac May, Alexander Izquierdo, Phyllis Argabrite, Vicki Smith, Berlin Meredith, Ken Workman.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Ann and Jim Thornburg, Mark and Wendy Chapman, Rick and Lorri Jones, Bob and Dolores Foster.