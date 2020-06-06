Community News
MID-80: Rossie White, of Lesage, may still be blowing out candles Saturday, June 6, as he turned 85 years young June 4. Here’s hoping his day was a special one, with many happy moments and fond memories to follow.
GRADUATION: A short presentation honoring people graduating from high school or above is offered during Graduation Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, June 7, at Fellowship Baptist Church, Barboursville.
FAN: Zelma “Dolly” Thompson is a big fan of this column as she religiously follows it, as I’ve been told. On Monday, June 8, she shares a special event — it’s her 92nd birthday — and birthday greetings are being sent her way. May this “young lady” be showered with cards, love, happiness, surprises and encouraging words.
REOPENING: Westmoreland Baptist Church reopens its regular schedule of services Sunday, June 7. Sunday school classes begin at 9:45 a.m., followed by morning worship at 10:45 a.m. Nursery reopens at 6 p.m. Sunday. Children’s church also resumes. Adult Bible study, River Student Ministry and TeamKid Wednesday evening services begin at 6 p.m. June 10. Children’s choir and experiencing God Bible study (review of first five units) are also offered.
OFFICERS: Eight men ranging in age from 19 to 29 were recently sworn in as new law enforcement officers with Huntington Police Department. They include Darian Anderson, 24, and Matthew Scott, 19, both of Huntington; Ronald Bradley, 27, of Indianapolis; Anthony Creighton, 29, of Poca, West Virginia; Jordan Duabenmire, 19, and Timothy Holley, 24, both of Point Pleasant, West Virginia; and John Lange, 26, and Jacob Lucas, 21, both of Proctorville, Ohio. These new officers undergo a 12-month probationary period before becoming permanent positions, will attend 16 weeks of training at the West Virginia State Police Academy and 13 weeks of training with HPD.
VENDORS: Adriaunna Paige Foundation seeks vendors to set up for an upcoming outdoor flea market. In case of rain, the sale moves inside where social distancing and mask wearing are required. The cost is 10% of daily sales. Bring own tables, chairs and canopy. An inside concession stand is available. Money raised helps the foundation catch up on bills, rent and do something fun for the angels. Call April Craft, 304-962-5291.
GENTLEMAN: These days, it seems hard to find a true gentleman, but look no farther. Herb Karlet, member and former deacon of South Point, Ohio’s, First Baptist Church, meets that description. Always kind and loving, he celebrates becoming another year older Saturday, June 6. Herb also retired from Mountwest Community and Technical College. Here’s hoping his day is spent with his lovely wife, LuAnna, to bring much happiness, love, fond memories and good health.
LIBRARY: Boyd County Public Library reopens Monday, June 8, with the continuation of curbside pickup at the main library, which opens with limited weekday hours (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Some evening and weekend hours will be added to the schedule.
COUSIN: He has done it again — Donnie Adkins, formerly of East Lynn area, racks another year of “turning older” without showing or acting it. This time, Sunday, June 7, is his 52nd. This fine cousin is one of the sweetest, kindest and nicest gentlemen a person would want as a family member or friend. May Donnie experience a day of fun and surprises along with some birthday cake and blowing out the candles.
SERVICE: First Southern Baptist Church offers an outdoor worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 7, under the shelter. People are asked to bring a lawn chair. Hand sanitizer and face masks are recommended. Anyone wanting to join the service needs to register on Facebook by responding with number of family members planning to attend. Families are seated together to maintain a 6-foot distance between families. If no Facebook, someone who does may post it and someone from the church will call to get the information.
PRECIOUS: Ella Johnson, longtime Wayne County resident, was a precious mother, grandmother, sister, wife, neighbor and friend. She was loved by most everyone for her Christian values, inspiration, kind, caring and tender heart and willingness to assist the needy. This lifelong friend to my mother and her family passed away June 12, 2016, but would have celebrated 100-plus years of age June 5. Ella will never be forgotten as her memory grows sweeter and sweeter every day.
SALE: A rummage sale benefiting Operation Christmas Child continues from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 6, in the fellowship hall of First Independent Missionary Baptist Church, Park Circle, Kenova. Furniture, clothing, books, glassware and more are featured.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Bridget White, Luke Wamsley turns 7, Talisha Lynn Adkins, Ashly McClave, Katelyn Cunningham, Christine Nelson, Emmett L. Oldaker stays in the 80s at 82.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Roger and Alice Mooney.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Donna McComas, David Davenport, Zac May becomes the legal age of 21, Sarah Thomas, Ken Morris, Shawn Scarberry, Marsha Ball, Don Gosselin, Kristie Finney, Alexander Izquierdo, Berlin Meredith, Ken Workman, Cindy Mae Jeffords, Boone Aldridge hits the double digits at 10.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Mark and Wendy Chapman, Jim and Ann Thornburg.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Janet Gardner crosses over the 90 mark to 91, Karen Wolfe, Sharon Thompson, Dosia Eddy, Tyler Hill, Drew Tufts, Tim Dunkle, Lynn McGinnis.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jim and Patty Morrison celebrate No. 58, Jacob and Hannah Eastman, Jake and Ashley Sharp celebrate No. 1, Joe and Leigh Ann Ratcliff (1991).
CHUCKLE: An elderly man was on the operating table, about to be operated on by his son, a famous surgeon. Just before they put him under, he asked to speak to his son. “Don’t be nervous, son. Just do your best and remember, if it doesn’t go well, if something happens to me, your mother is going to come and live with you and your family.”