MEETING: Neighborhood Insitute of Huntington (NIoH) meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 13, in the mayor’s conference room at Huntington City Hall. The NIoH is the umbrella agency for the neighborhood associations in the city and focuses on the safety, beautification, and education in the areas of its member groups. The agenda includes reports from Huntington Police Department, Cabell Huntington Health Department, planning division of city and consideration of applications for mini-grants provided by NIoH. Past grant recipients included support of two Little Leagues; three school gardens; beautification efforts; movie nights and more. Contact Carole Boster, president, 304-417-1763 or boster436@comcast.net.

GET WELL: The Eagles sang a song titled “Take it Easy” and I want to dedicate those words to a very special Christian friend who recently suffered a fall and fractured a rib (or maybe two). Erma Coovert of Barboursville may not be running down the road or moving fast getting up and down, but there’s no doubt she can still share a laugh, say a kind and inspiring word and spread love and cheer. This little lady has been such a blessing over the past several years and a friend that continues to stand by my family through everything. Get-well wishes are being sent to this special lady for a speedy recovery and days of rest and relaxation.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

