MEETING: Neighborhood Insitute of Huntington (NIoH) meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 13, in the mayor’s conference room at Huntington City Hall. The NIoH is the umbrella agency for the neighborhood associations in the city and focuses on the safety, beautification, and education in the areas of its member groups. The agenda includes reports from Huntington Police Department, Cabell Huntington Health Department, planning division of city and consideration of applications for mini-grants provided by NIoH. Past grant recipients included support of two Little Leagues; three school gardens; beautification efforts; movie nights and more. Contact Carole Boster, president, 304-417-1763 or boster436@comcast.net.
GET WELL: The Eagles sang a song titled “Take it Easy” and I want to dedicate those words to a very special Christian friend who recently suffered a fall and fractured a rib (or maybe two). Erma Coovert of Barboursville may not be running down the road or moving fast getting up and down, but there’s no doubt she can still share a laugh, say a kind and inspiring word and spread love and cheer. This little lady has been such a blessing over the past several years and a friend that continues to stand by my family through everything. Get-well wishes are being sent to this special lady for a speedy recovery and days of rest and relaxation.
ON THE BOARD: An afternoon of board games is available Saturday, March 11, at Cabell County Public Library. Favorite board games or new ones are offered from noon to 4 p.m.
SPEAKER: The Rev. DaVontae Edwards speaks during the Sunday morning worship service March 12 at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church.
81ST: Saturday, March 11, would have been the 81st birthday for Shirley Byrd, sister-in-law of Carolyn Byrd Williamson, but she passed away Dec. 15, 2022. May Carolyn and others knowing and loving Shirley be comforted in reliving fond memories of her life and times spent together.
AUTHOR: Christy Perry Tuohey, former anchor and reporter on TV in Charleston, Huntington, Columbus and Cleveland and journalism teacher at Syracuse University, comes to Gallipolis, Ohio, this weekend. Her visit beginning at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at Bossard Memorial Library, 7 Spruce St., features a discussion in support of her third book, “A Place of Rest for our Gallant Boys,” detailing the history of the Civil War-era U.S. Army general hospital in Gallipolis. Autographed copies of the book costs $24.95 hardcover and $18.95 paperback.
GOSPEL: Michael Brashear presents a program of gospel music at 11 a.m. Sunday, March 12, at Trinity Free Will Baptist Church.
NAMED: Catherine Massie of Kitts Hill, Ohio, was recently named to the president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H., for the fall semester. To be honored with this distinction, full-time undergraduate students must have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring and summer.
SALE: A fundraiser, “Decorate with Judy Fannin,” continues from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Highlands Museum and Discovery Center, Ashland. The event features holiday decorations belonging to Judy, who passed away Dec. 21, 2022. Admission is free. Proceeds benefit the center.
APPOINTED: Omran Abul-Khoudoud, MD, vascular surgeon joining King’s Daughters Medical Center in 2006, was recently appointed new administrator at King’s Daughters Medical Center Ohio. He earned a medical degree from American University of Beirut, Lebanon, and completed a general surgery residency at Union Memorial Hospital in Maryland. He also completed a vascular surgery fellowship at Robert Wood Johnson/University of Medicine and Dentistry in New Jersey. He continues to see patients at King’s Daughters Tri-State Vascular Specialists.
CONCERT: Haley Reinhart brings her “Off The Ground Tour 2023” to Charleston this week. The gold-certified Chicago-born/Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter performs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at the Clay Center. Tickets are $23.50, $28.50, $38.50 and $53.50.
SELECTED: Thirteen Catlettsburg, Ky., residents were among 199 students named to the dean’s list at Ashland Community and Technical College for the fall semester. To be eligible for this list, a student must earn a 3.5 to 3.9 grade point average and successfully complete at least 12 KCTCS semester credits of course work numbered 100 or above (excluding any courses considered developmental and without withdrawing from a course). The students include Dylan Thomas Bond, Kaitlyn Renee Castle, Hunter Macrae Caudill, Daniel Remington Griffitts, Kayla Christine Hammond, Mirand Lorraine Hammond, Simeon Ivan Harrison, Paul Tyler Jackson, Shaina Kaylan Jaggers, Jacob Isaac Kinser, Kristin Hope Stambaugh, Owen Michael Junior Stephens and Amber Travis.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Kizito Kalule, Jacquelyn Biddle, Angie Bailey, Logan Bush, Sheri Tadlock, Kyle Smith, Dennis Caldwell, Amy Edmonds, Charlie Walters, Richard “Shippy” Cremeans closes in on number 60 but short by two (58), David C. Duke.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Domenico Chianesi, Kathy Clagg, Pam Rash, John Scott, Jennie Goodall, Ephigenie Udoh, Rachael Fadely, K.C. Bragg, George McClain, Landon Hillman, Lois Wilson, Louis Holdstock, the Rev. Clifford Schell, Jonathan Sparks, Donna Workman, Robert K. “Kemp” Morton, Dorothy A. Wade, Lee Hoyer, Mary Lakin, Ian Carlton.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Steve and Leslie Wells (2004).
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Scout Arthur, Will Cummings V, Harry Estep, Imaly Fetty, Marilyn Thompson, Charles Mortimer, Joyce Seamonds, Amy Ruley, Shelly Carter, Evan Brown, Barbara Hale, Lou Morris, Carol Sue Hudson, Jonathan Proctor hits the ‘double toothpick’ at 11, Penny Sue Byrd still in the 60s at 68, Dennis Bloss, Klu Hardin, Isaias Mendoza, Mary M. King, David Campbell, Nichlas Turner, Joyce C. Robinson.
CHUCKLE: Marge was visiting her parents with her new husband, a Navy frogman, when he drew her aside. “I don’t think your mother likes me,” he said. “I was explaining that I can’t wear my wedding ring when I dive because barracudas are attracted to shiny things and might bite off my finger.” And she said, ‘Well, can’t you wear it on a chain around your neck?’”