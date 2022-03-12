ANGELS: Everything Irish … as the U.S. Celtic Angels brings the Ireland tour to Portsmouth, Ohio, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 15. The group, joined by the Celtic Knight Dancers, featuring two former lead dancers of Riverdance and Trinity Band Ensemble of Dublin, performs at Vern Riffe Center for Fine Arts, Shawnee State University. Tickets are $35, $30 seniors and $15 ages 18 and younger. Contact 740-351-3600 or info@vrcfa.com.
LISTED: Two Chesapeake, Ohio, residents were among more than 5,000 students named to the dean’s list at Ohio University in Athens for the fall semester. They are Mickey Sanchez and Taija Shutt, both of College of Arts and Sciences.
CONCERT: KoRn, American nu metal from Bakersfield, California, presents a concert at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 13, at Mountain Health Arena. Guests are Chevelle and Code Orange. Tickets start at $39.50.
IMPORTANT: Per a great gentleman from the Milton area, Dean Twedt says this column is a good news source for community news. The longtime salesman for Chapman Printing Co. says he and his wife would have missed a recent “Mountain Stage” performance if he had not read it in a recent Community News column. Thanks, Dean, for being a reader and always so uplifting and taking time to chat.
BAND: Foghat, American-based English rock band, performs at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at Paramount Arts Center. Tickets are $19.99 to $49.99.
SEVEN: And time goes on … Clifford and Anne Childers, who never miss this daily column, celebrate two occasions Monday, March 14. It’s their seventh year of marriage and Cliff’s 79th birthday. It seems this wonderful couple has been happily included in most — if not all — of these seven years of celebration. May these events be enjoyable and full of love and happiness, with many more to follow.
MEETING: Amy Hanshaw from the new, state-of-the-art integrated wellness center for Huntington fire, safety and emergency service workers speaks for the Huntington Rotary Club meeting at noon Monday, March 14, at DoubleTree Hotel downtown. Visitors are invited to attend.
40TH: Congratulations to Steve and Jayna Karr as they celebrate the 40-year milestone of marriage Sunday, March 13. A trip to Daytona Beach is being planned for April to honor this special event. Here’s hoping their celebrations are memorable, enjoyable and full of love and excitement.
SPEAKER: Dr. Allen Reasons, pastor emeritus at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church, is the guest preacher at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, March 20 (postponed from March 13), during the recognition/honor service of 50-plus-year members. These members have served the Lord faithfully and participated in God’s work for more than one-third of the church’s 150 years. Dr. Reasons is presented the sesquicentennial Blenko suncatcher of hearts and hands signifying missions as he was instrumental in the Nicaragua mission efforts.
NAMED: Two Huntingtonians majoring in immunology and medical microbiology at West Virginia University at Morgantown were named to the president’s list for the fall semester. They are Rachael Bare and Katherine Grimes. To be named to this list, students must maintain a 4.0 grade point average in the semester.
CHUCKLE: “Good morning,” Sadie said to a co-worker in the parking lot. She mumbled something back and continued to the front door, distracted. As they walked, Sadie couldn’t help but notice that she was mumbling to herself: “It pays the bills. It pays the bills. It pays the bills.”