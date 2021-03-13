MOVIN’: Megan Burdick is movin’ on up … in age. She turns 35 years young Saturday, March 13. May it be a super one, with more of the same to follow.
APPLICATIONS: Program proposals and marketplace vendor applications for this year’s West Virginia Book Festival are due Monday, March 15. They are available on www.wvbookfestival.org. The festival returns to Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center in October.
GRADS: Two Ceredo residents were among more than 1,100 students awarded degrees from Marshall University in December. They are Corrinne Hannah Herrick, regents bachelor of arts; and Bridgette Dawn Perry, education specialist degree.
EVENT: Marshall University Women’s History Month activities continue at 4 p.m. Monday, March 15, with “This Side of Paradise: Clothing of the Jazz Age and Beyond.” Contact Claire Snyder, snyder71@marshall.edu, or Laura Michele Diener, diener@marshall.edu.
MOVIE: “Billy Elliot: The Musical Live” is shown at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, at the Keith-Albee. Reservations are limited to four and social distanced seating is required. Admission is free. Call 304-696-3326.
CONCERT: Mountaineer Opry features Southridge Band in concert from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 13, at Cabell County 4-H Conference Center, Barboursville. Doors and concessions open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15; $12 seniors; and $5 children. Social distancing and masking are observed. Call 304-743-5749.
HELLO: It’s time for that annual hello shout-out and happy birthday greetings in print to Clifford Childers Jr., who nears the 80-mark in age but falls short by two (78) Sunday, March 14. He and wife, Anne, look forward to this column to read. May Clifford’s day be super and his year filled with much happiness, love, good health and fond memories. Until next year, keep reading.
50TH: Congratulations to Robert and Ellen Hogsett, retired Cabell County Schools employees, for a 50-year wedding anniversary celebration Saturday, March 13. They married in 1971 at Unity Baptist Church in Ashland by the Rev. Ira McMillan. They are parents of three children, two granddaughters and three grandsons. May God’s blessings continue in their lives as they begin the next 50 years together.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Carol Sue Hudson, Penny Byrd is double 6 (66), Dennis Bloss, Klu Hardin, Jonathan Proctor spins the last single-digit birthday at 9, Mary Margaret King, Joyce Robinson, Harry Estep, Imaly Fetty, Cade Lewis, Marilyn Thompson, Joyce Seamonds, Dave Campbell, Amy Ruley, Shelly Carter, Evan Brown, Scout Arthur, Will Cummings V, Mason Endicott, Chuck Mortimer.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Reid and Sue Ann Carroll.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Stephen Hawthorne crosses the 30-mark (31), Jason Kirby, the Rev. Bill Miller, Bill Roof, Connie Lyzenga, Lincoln Tufts, Leanne Imperi, Sarah Adams, Cordie Jo Canterbury, Sophie Bright.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jessica Nuckles, Deborah Tackett, Meaghan Marie Jackson is a tween at 12, Robert Cure, Erin Hotchkiss, Marcia Canterbury, Daniel Maue, Elayna Edwards, Taryn Lambeth, Stanley A. Wood, Susan Crum, Greg McDonnell is 90 plus one (91), Noah Barebo, Peggy Fillmore, the Rev. Ralph Sager.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Russ and Linda Duty (1974), Eric and Jennie McKinney.
CHUCKLE: The little boy questioned, “Papa, are you growing taller all the time?” “No, my child,” responded Papa. “Why do you ask?” “Because the top of your head is poking up through your hair,” the youngster answered.