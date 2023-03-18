LIVE SHOW: “Mountain Stage,” hosted by Kathy Mattea, offers a live show from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the Culture Center Theater, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E. in Charleston. Featured are Darlingside, Altan, Royal Wood, Rachael Sage and Dean Derling. Tickets are $25-$30.
NUMBER 65: Kenny Hann, faithful member and head deacon at First Baptist Church Ceredo, hits 65 Monday, March 20. May 65 be a most special and memorable number with more to follow.
SPEAKER: The Rev. DaVontae Edwards speaks during the Sunday morning worship service March 19 at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church.
CONCERT: Huntington Symphony Chorus, directed by Jacob Smith, organist David Donathan, soloist, Sarah Riddle, soprano, and Eric Brown, baritone, perform at 5 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at St. Paul Lutheran Church. The first selection, “Ukranian Alleluia,” is a portrayal of a quiet voice of faith, praise and hope in the midst of suffering and tragedy by Craig Courtney. The third Faure’s Requiem is with Carolyn Becker having a part of the chorus. Tickets are $20, available through www.HuntingtonSymphony.org.
LISTED: Alyssa Ihlenfeld, Kyrsten Jarrell, Lucas Jarrell, Christine Jenkins, Joshua Jett, Michael King, Jessica Larichiuta, Zachary Larsen, Andrew Leveridge, Jered Lively and Michael Lockhart were among 200-plus students to be named to the dean’s list at Mountwest Community and Technical College for the fall semester. To qualify, students must have been registered for 12 or more hours of courses for which they are receiving letter grades and have a grade point average of 3.3 or above at semester’s end.
BLUEGRASS: Mountaineer Opry hosts a bluegrass concert with the Edgar Loudermilk Band at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Cabell County 4-H Conference Center, Booten Creek Road, Barboursville. Tickets are $15; $5 ages 12 and younger. Concessions are available. Call 304-743-5749.
FIRST: Roger “RD” Brumfield of Huntington has accomplished a first. He recently wrote his first book, a biography titled “Operation Brightside.” The espionage thriller is available in paperback on Amazon and has received a number 1 new release designation. Congratulations RD on a job well done.
MEET: Westmoreland Neighborhood Association meets at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 20, at Westmoreland Woman’s Club building. The agenda focuses on preparing for the spring and summer months by identifying problem properties and addressing how Westmoreland residents can be the best advocate of maintaining property values while helping neighbors. Roger Keesse, code compliance officer, discusses how his department can help with existing and future problems of the area. Call Cindy Chandler, president, 304-544-1469.
MEMBERS: The newest juried members of Tri-State Arts Association include Cara Clark, mixed media from Ashland; Roger Cline, oil, Rush, Kentucky; Thea Cline, oil, also of Rush; Maurice Cooley, watercolor, Huntington; Judy Hunter, watercolor, also of Huntington; T.J, Owens, photography, Patriot, Ohio; and Eric Watson, egg tempora. Current TSAA members juried into other mediums, Claudia Simes, acrylic, watercolor, mixed media, of Huntington, and Sandra Charles Wiehe, mixed media, also of Huntington.
DINNER: The annual spaghetti dinner hosted by Boyd County 4-H Horse Club is from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Boyd County Fairgrounds, Franks Building, Catlettsburg, Kentucky. Tickets are $10; $5 ages 8 and younger, available from club members or at the door.
BROTHERS: Brogan Zyler Ford and Brady Zane Ford, born seven days and two years apart in March, are being wished a happy birthday. Brogan became a tween at age 12 March 11, while Brady begins his second teen year at 14 Saturday, March 18. Will it be a double celebration, guys? Have a great one!
BACK IN THE NEWS: Erma Coovert of Barboursville may not kick her heels too high Sunday, March 19, as she celebrates another birthday but it’s not her age (as that is a mere, yet unlisted, number) — she suffers broken ribs after a recent fall. May this life’s true blessing be given a pain-free, happy day with many to follow.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Margaret Brooks, Ruth Prater, Mark Tolley, Nancy Underwood, Carter Miller, Laura Gatewood, Todd Lester, Bob Force, Patrick R. Duke, Ruth Prater, Robert B. MacDiarmid Sr. of Charleston turns 83, Shane Hufford, Marieanne Cordle, Connor Brown, Casey Caldwell, Hailee Stiltner, Charles Swafford, Y Daugherty, Mike Sumner, William Abrams, Declan Miller.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: John and Becky Collins, George and Susan McPhail, Richard and Peggy Adkins, Roy and Nancy White.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Charles Hanlon, Dylan Earl, Robin Hutton, Rita A. Canterbury, Sally L. Oakes, Isabella Mayes, Bonnie Conger, Bernadette Wellman, Terry H. Thornburg, Kim Berry, Justin Campbell and his son, Josh Campbell, share the same birthday and both work at C.J. Hughes Construction Co. (Justin is 65 and Josh turns 26), Hannah Diane Whitt begins the third of the 20s (23), Dan Jenkins, Elizabeth Mitchell.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Josh and Jodi Fromholt.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Maxine L. Frankel, Mic Boshell, Bill Jarrell, Sally Lester, Stacy Collins Hash, Katie Fulks, Caroline Chiles, Teresa Foster, Linda Harris, Brenda Jameson, Mitchell Redman, Carol Sumpter, Nolice White, Corey Smith spins the last of the 20s at 29, Tony Kirk, Kristi Dunlap, Luke Farrar.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Mike and Jean Anne McClung, Travis and Kara Smith.
CHUCKLE: When Albert Einstein was making the rounds of the speaker’s circuit, he usually found himself eagerly longing to get back to his laboratory work. One night as they were driving to yet another rubber-chicken dinner, Einstein mentioned to his chauffeur (a man who somewhat resembled Einstein in looks and manner) that he was tired of speech making. “I have and idea, boss,” his chauffeur said. “I’ve heard you give this speech so many times. I’ll bet I could give it for you.” Einstein laughed loudly and said, “Why not? Let’s do it!” When they arrive at the dinner, Einstein donned the chauffeur’s cap and jacket and sat in the back of the room. The chauffeur gave a beautiful rendition of Einstein’s speech and even answered a few questions expertly. Then a supremely pompous professor asked an extremely esoteric question about anti-matter formation, digressing here and there to let everyone in the audience know that he was nobody’s fool. Without missing a beat, the chauffeur fixed the professor with a steely stare and said, “Sir, the answer to that question is so simple that I will let my chauffeur, who is sitting in the back, answer it for me.”