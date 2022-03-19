CONCERT: Gospel Harmony Boys presents a live concert at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, March 20, at Baptist Temple Church, 902 21st St. Admission is free.
LISTED: Two South Point, Ohio, residents were named to the dean’s list at Ohio University’s College of Business for the fall semester. They are Haden Henson and Jasmine Weise.
CLASSES: A nine-session “Watercolor for All Skill Levels” class, open to ages 18 or older, begins Wednesday, March 30, at Huntington Museum of Art’s Studio 2. The class, instructed by Lisa Walden, is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Wednesday through June 1, excluding April 20. The cost is $195 or $225 nonmembers. A nine-session class in “Evening Oil Painting for All Skill Levels” for ages 18 and older is offered from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays, March 31 through June 2, excluding April 21. The cost is $190 or $220 nonmembers. Visit www.hmoa.org or 304-529-2701.
FRIEND: Erma Coovert, of Barboursville, is one of the best friends anyone could be blessed with and makes happiness and unlimited joy a part of the heart of each of my family members. This Christian lady is celebrating 7 1/2 decades on this Earth Saturday, March 19, as she blows out nearly a truckload of candles decorating that tiny cake, but still going strong. Spending time with her always is enjoyable and worth more than words can say. May this precious friend be surrounded by joy, happiness and everlasting peace and continue to be filled with sunshine, love, happy times, sound mind and good health.
QUILTS: Creative Quilters Quilt Guild displays quilts through March at Cabell County Public Library. At noon Saturday, March 26, guild members are available to answer questions about quilting.
HONORED: Ten members who have been part of Fifth Avenue Baptist Church for more than 75 years are honored Sunday, March 20, for their steadfast devotion and continuation of being the backbone of the ministries. Receiving a Blenko suncatcher of the church columns as a memento of the sesquicentennial are Jackie Ballard, Sally Cyrus, Sallie Daniels, Jackie Graham, Earl Heiner, Helen Hoosier, Pat Mann, Pat Mott, Nancy Robertson and R.O. Robertson.
“MOUNTAIN STAGE”: Ben Sollee, AHI, Peter Mulvey, SistaStrings and more are featured at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 20, at Charleston Culture Center. Tickets are $25.
MANY HATS: James W. St. Clair wore many hats in his 86 years of life — lawyer traveling the world spreading law management techniques to different countries, deacon, elder and Sunday school teacher in the Presbyterian Church, athlete in football, lacrosse and wrestling, community leader and fundraiser of sorts, as well as a husband, dad, granddad and great-granddad. Jim, as he was often called, passed away Jan. 26, but his legacy lives on in many hearts and the community. My condolences are especially extended to a son, “Bill,” whom I have known and appreciated many years.
MEETING: Huntington Rotary Club meets at noon Monday, March 21, at DoubleTree Hotel downtown. Mitch Webb, executive director of Huntington City Mission, is speaker. Visitors are welcome.
REVIVAL: Evangelist David Frazie speaks during revival services at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 20, and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, March 21-25, at Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Little Seven Mile Road.
FAIR: Calling all brides … HD Media sponsors the spring bridal fair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 20, at Macy’s Court, Huntington Mall, Barboursville. Key to Adam provides music.
WINNERS: In the 14 years Spanish teacher Gina Allen has coached Chesapeake High School’s Quiz Bowl Team, this is the first time the team has gained victory. The team came in first in the county’s Ironmaster tournament with eight high schools participating. Organized by Lawrence County Educational Service Center, the event was recently conducted at Ohio University Southern. The team consisted of varsity members Jake Anderson, Dawson Forbush, Hunter Hocevar, Abby Lees, Josh Mollineaux, Chris Stanley and Collin Thacker, as well as junior varsity members Marissa Corns, Andrew Stoll, Jayden Jones, Mollie Watts, Kayla Jackson, Ian Johnson and Lenux Paden.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Willa Minsker, Betsy Cotton, Dan Jenkins, Robin Hutton, Isabella Mayes, Kim Berry, Rita A. Canterbury, Terry H. Thornburg, Justin Campbell turns 64 and son Josh Campbell turns 25, and both work at C.J. Hughes Construction, Hannah Diana Whitt turns 22, Bonnie Conger, Bernadette Wellman, Sally Mizerik, Elizabeth Mitchell, William Abrams, Declan Miller.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Josh and Jodi Fromholt.
SUNDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Kristi Dunlap, Ben Ritter, Teresa Foster, Linda Harris, Brenda Jameson, Mitchell Redman, David Specht, Carol Sumpter, Stacy Collins Hash, Cazzie Robertson, Nolice White, Toney Kirk, “Bo” McCallister, Corey Smith nears No. 30 but short by two (28), Warren Faulknier, Sally Lester, Luke Farrar, Katie Fulks, Carolyn Chiles, Brad Patterson, Kenny Hann, David Specht, Maxine L. Frankel, Mic Boshell, Bill Jarrell.
SUNDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Travis and Kara Smith, Mike and JeanAnne McClung.
MONDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Sheila Chapman, Brian Cordle, Richard Eskins, Rachel Sierson, Charles Stephens, Josh Spurgeon, deacon at Westmoreland Baptist Church, Beth Combs, Kathrina Craddock, Mark Montgomery celebrates No. 64, Denise Parks, Sue Bennett, Dustin Fisher, Skip Nitardy, Justin Williams, Denise Parks, Teresa Pickett, Willie Adkins, Timothy Balch.
MONDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Bill and Melissa McDaniel, Custer and Wilda Maynor, Mitchell and Laura Fitzgerald, Brent and Carol Smith (1981), Josh and Amanda Lusher (2015).